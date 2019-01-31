The 10 best Instant Pot and Crock-Pot recipes for the Super Bowl

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

This Super Bowl Sunday, only one thing is certain—the game day food will delicious. And just because Super Bowl parties might look a bit different this year, there's no reason to skip all those dips, wings, and cheesy casseroles. In fact, consider this an opportunity to go all out with your celebratory snack preparation (because, let's be honest, what else are you doing?).

We've rounded up the best of Pinterest's most popular game day recipes that utilize your multicooker, so you can spend less time cooking and more time yelling at the TV. After all, that’s what an Instant Pot is really for.

1. Gooey, zesty queso for a crowd

Credit: Just a Taste This slow cooker queso recipe is about as easy as they come.

It's possible that queso is the ultimate game day food. This cheese dip is widely beloved (sorry, dairy-intolerant friends) and only requires four ingredients to make. Sauté the chorizo on the stove or in your multicooker and then slow cook with the cheeses and salsa, and you’ll have a party favorite on your hands in no time.

2. Classic chicken wings made easy

Credit: Halfway Homesteaders Nothing says 'Super Bowl' quite like wings, which in this case are cooked in an Instant Pot.

It just wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without chicken wings, would it? If you can’t be bothered turning your oven on—or it’s too late to place an order at your local joint—your Instant Pot can be used to whip up some wings, with the sauce of your choice.

3. Mac and cheese that’s way better than the boxed stuff

Credit: Hip 2 Save Creamy, cheesy, luxurious mac and cheese is super easy to make in a pressure cooker.

If you aren’t already making macaroni and cheese in your Instant Pot, now’s your chance—this recipe utilizes evaporated milk, mustard, and tabasco to make it creamier and more flavorful than anything you’ll get out of a box.

4. A barbecue favorite made low and slow

Credit: Neighborhood Food Blog For a show stopping main course, try this slow cooker barbecue pork.

You don’t need a smoker or any deep barbecue knowledge to make excellent pulled pork at home. Grab a Crock-Pot and your favorite sauce for this game-day crowd-pleaser.

5. A vegetarian side that everyone will want

Credit: 365 Days of Crockpot Whip up a batch of this cheesy vegetarian-friendly enchilada rice for your Super Bowl gathering.

The Super Bowl is a typically meat-centric food holiday, but vegetarians don’t have to miss out on all the fun. This Instant Pot cheesy enchilada rice is rich, flavorful, and totally meat-free, making it the perfect side to serve at your party.

6. The buffalo chicken dip to end all buffalo chicken dips

Credit: The Salty Marshmallow Scoop up some of this buffalo chicken dip with fresh veggies or your favorite tortilla chips.

You know it, you love it, and you need it during every Super Bowl—buffalo chicken dip. This popular slow-cooker recipe will satisfy your buffalo chicken cravings without the mess.

7. A cold-weather classic made fast

Credit: The Typical Mom The secret to this chili is the Instant Pot it cooks in.

Almost everyone’s got a chili recipe up their sleeve, but if you’re the new owner of an Instant Pot and you’re not sure where to start, look no further. This fast, simple beef chili can be adapted to your liking and can feed a crowd for under $10.

8. Vegetarian mac and chili (it's a thing!)

Credit: Kara Lydon The warmth of chili meets the comfort of carbs in this Instant Pot dish.

For a vegetarian twist on classic chili, check out this Instant Pot recipe for Vegetarian Chili Mac. It's basically veggie chili with pasta thrown in the mix, which seems like the kind of thing we could all use these days.

9. Bite-sized game day hors d'oeuvres

Credit: Cupcakes and Cutlery Bite-sized dishes like these salsa chicken bites will keep you coming back for more.

Put those scoop chips to good use and build your guests some salsa chicken taco cups. They’re easy, portable, and packed with flavor, and your multicooker will make preparing the chicken a breeze.

10. The ultimate Instant Pot sandwich

Credit: Amy + Jacky Feeling fancy? Try your hand at this Instant Pot French dip sandwich.

When appetizers, sides, and finger-food just won’t cut it, these French dip sandwiches are here to save the day. This savory, umami-focused beef recipe is easy to make in your pressure cooker—throw it on some French bread and you’ve got the perfect Super Bowl sandwich.

