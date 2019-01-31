These are the best Instant Pot and Crock-Pot recipes for the Super Bowl

This Super Bowl Sunday, those who would die for the Patriots and those who would rather die than see them win another ring can unite around one fact—game day food is delicious. All those dips and wings and cheesy casseroles are enough to make a football fan out of anyone, myself included.

To help you throw the tastiest Super Bowl party ever, we've rounded up the best of Pinterest's most popular game day recipes that utilize your multicooker and slow-cooker, so you can spend less time cooking and more time yelling at the TV with your friends and family. After all, that’s what an Instant Pot is really for.

Looking to get a new gadget before game day? We’ve tested the best multicookers and best slow cookers to help you find the product that’s right for you.

1. Gooey, zesty queso for a crowd

If you want everyone at a party to love you the minute you walk through the door, bring queso. This cheese dip is widely beloved (sorry, dairy-intolerant friends) and only requires four ingredients to make. Sauté the chorizo on the stove or in your multicooker and then slow cook with the cheeses and salsa, and you’ll have a party favorite on your hands in no time.

Popularity: 10k+ repins

2. Clam chowder for Patriots-themed parties

It might seem like the whole world hates the Patriots, but Reviewed is based in Boston, so we know a fan or two. If you’re rooting for New England on Sunday, try this simple Instant Pot clam chowder to serve your Dunkin-lovin’ guests. Who knows—it might even be lucky.

Popularity: 4k+ repins

3. Classic chicken wings made easy

It just wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without chicken wings, would it? If you can’t be bothered turning your oven on—or it’s too late to place an order at your local joint—your Instant Pot can be used to whip up some wings, with the sauce of your choice.

Popularity: 11k+ repins

4. Mac and cheese that’s way better than the boxed stuff

If you aren’t already making macaroni and cheese in your Instant Pot, now’s your chance—this recipe utilizes evaporated milk, mustard, and tabasco to make it creamier and more flavorful than anything you’ll get out of a box.

Popularity: 6k+ repins

5. A barbecue favorite made low and slow

You don’t need a smoker or any deep barbecue knowledge to make excellent pulled pork at home. Grab a Crock-Pot and your favorite sauce for this game-day crowd-pleaser.

Popularity: 6k+ repins

6. A vegetarian side that everyone will want

The Super Bowl is a typically meat-centric food holiday, but vegetarians don’t have to miss out on all the fun. This Instant Pot cheesy enchilada rice is rich, flavorful, and totally meat-free, making it the perfect side to serve at your party.

Popularity: 37k+ repins

7. The buffalo chicken dip to end all buffalo chicken dips

You know it, you love it, and you need it at every Super Bowl party—buffalo chicken dip. This popular slow-cooker recipe will satisfy your buffalo chicken cravings without the mess. As someone who is both lazy and very protective of their couch, I’ll be serving this dip on Sunday.

Popularity: 29k+ repins

8. A cold-weather classic made fast

Almost everyone’s got a chili recipe up their sleeve, but if you’re the new owner of an Instant Pot and you’re not sure where to start, look no further. This fast, simple beef chili can be adapted to your liking and can feed a crowd for under $10.

Popularity: 27k+ repins

9. Bite-sized game day hors d'oeuvres

Put those scoop chips to good use and build your guests some salsa chicken taco cups. They’re easy, portable, and packed with flavor, and your multicooker will make preparing the chicken a breeze.

Popularity: 2k+ repins

10. The ultimate Instant Pot sandwich

When appetizers, sides, and finger-food just won’t cut it, these French dip sandwiches are here to save the day. This savory, umami-focused beef recipe is easy to make in your pressure cooker—throw it on some French bread and you’ve got the perfect Super Bowl sandwich.

Popularity: 6k+ repins