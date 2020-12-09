How to stream Wonder Woman 1984 in HDR and Dolby Atmos

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The news just keeps getting better surrounding the release of Wonder Woman 1984. DCEU fans already had something to look forward to with the announcement that the superhero sequel will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day, December 25. Hot on the heels of that announcement, Director Patty Jenkins tweeted that Wonder Woman 1984 will be the first movie on the HBO Max platform to stream in 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

The film itself continues the story of 2017’s Wonder Woman, with star Gal Gadot reprising her role as the Amazonian warrior. Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor, with newcomers Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig joining the cast as the story fast forwards (or backward?) to the 1980s at the height of the Cold War.

How to stream Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max







You can start streaming Wonder Woman 1984 as soon as it becomes available on HBO Max on December 25. All that’s needed to watch the movie is a subscription to HBO Max—which will run you $14.99 per month after a free seven-day—and a compatible streaming device.

Compatible devices include Amazon Fire TV devices, Android TV devices, Apple TV (4th gen or newer), PlayStation 4, Samsung TVs dated 2016 and later and Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Interestingly, HBO Max does not have a Roku app at this point in time though, like older Apple TVs (2nd and 3rd gen), there are workarounds to stream it to a Roku from your mobile device.

If you want access to the movie in all of its high-quality glory, though, the list of compatible devices becomes more discerning.

How to get Wonder Woman 1984 in 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos

Wonder Woman 1984’s release in 4K HDR (including Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos is exciting, but in order to enjoy the experience, you’ll need a streaming device, a TV, and a sound system that can handle each of these formats.

If you’ve never experienced Dolby Atmos and all of its immersive greatness, Wonder Woman 1984 is as good a time as ever to start. Watching the latest action-packed DCEU adventure in 4K HDR with 3D audio that travels both above and around you might just be the next best thing to seeing the movie in a traditional theater. Here's what you'll need:

A compatible streaming device

The list of supported streaming devices for the 4K/HDR edition of Wonder Woman 1984 includes Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube and 4K Fire TV Edition smart TVs, Google Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast with Google TV, certain Android TV devices and the AT&T TV streaming box.

Those “certain” Android TV devices should include the TiVo Stream 4K and Nvidia Shield. With the exception of the Google Chromecast Ultra and AT&T TV streaming box, each of these devices also supports streaming in Dolby Vision, Dolby's proprietary version of HDR, and Dolby Atmos. If you have one of these streamers, you’re well on your way to a high-quality viewing of Wonder Woman 1984. Next up? Making sure you have a display to match.

A TV that supports high-quality formats

Credit: Reviewed/Michael Desjardin

The good news is the vast majority of modern TVs support 4K/HDR (with HDR10 being the most common HDR standard) so that shouldn’t be much of an issue when streaming Wonder Woman 1984. Dolby Vision, which offers some advantages over HDR10 such as more dynamic contrast response, is more limited but still readily available on many TVs. Dolby Vision is available in premium sets from LG, such as the LG C9 or LG CX OLEDs, as well as premium LED TVs from Sony like Sony's X950G.

If those premium TVs aren’t quite in the budget, however, TCL's 6 Series is a much more wallet-friendly alternative that still looks fantastic utilizing Dolby Vision thanks to impressive contrast, brightness, and color reproduction.

As for Dolby Atmos, most TVs made from 2017 or newer support Atmos passthrough via Dolby Digital Plus. You can find out more in our Dolby Atmos guide or on Dolby's website.

A Dolby Atmos sound system

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar

The “traditional” Dolby Atmos home theater setup involves a Dolby Atmos-supported A/V receiver powering an expansive set of speakers, including ceiling-mounted drivers acting as height channels to provide the immersive sound for which Atmos content is prized. If this sounds like a complicated system, that’s because it is for most folks.

The easier, and generally more affordable avenue for Dolby Atmos is to invest in a soundbar with upfiring drivers that will bounce sound off your ceiling in order to create the desired Atmos effect. Fortunately, there are several solid Dolby Atmos soundbars to choose from. Some good options we've tested include the Sonos Arc, Vizio's SB36512-F6 and Samsung's HW-Q800T. There's also the Sony HT-G700, which represents a minimalist and relatively affordable alternative that relies on Dolby Atmos virtualization.

How to sign up for HBO Max

Credit: HBO

With a trifecta of 4K, HDR/Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos-capable devices secured, all that’s left to do is sign up for an HBO Max account. To do so, simply click the link below and then log into the app from your preferred device.

