Credit: Reviewed.com

Tech Laptops

The Best PC Gaming Accessories of 2021

Written by Reviewed Staff and Adrien Ramirez

Updated November 10, 2021

If you're anything like many of us at Reviewed, you've spent the bulk of your gaming career fatefully devoted to the console life. But maybe, you're starting to think about investing in a proper PC gaming experience to get in on all of those video games you've missed out on over the years. Worry not, dear friend: this PC gaming nerd has your back.

For PC gamers, the amount of choice in your setup can be overwhelming. You know you'll need a computer, but that's about it. Should you pick up a gaming laptop—like our best tested Asus ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition (available at Best Buy for $1,649.99)—or should you get yourself a desktop with all its related peripherals? How do you even know what to look for in devices? We did the work for you, and we've rounded up some of our favorite PC gaming essentials.

We've tested and reviewed dozens if not hundreds of gaming mice, gaming keyboards, gaming headsets, and gaming laptops in order to find the best in each category.

These are the best PC gaming accessories we tested and reviewed:

  • Best Gaming Laptop: Asus ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition
  • Best Gaming Monitor: Acer Predator XB253Q
  • Best PC Gaming Controller: 8bitdo SN30 Pro 2
  • Best Gaming Headset: Audeze Penrose/Penrose X
  • Best Gaming Keyboard: Steelseries Apex Pro
  • Best Gaming Mouse: Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro
  • Best USB Microphone: Blue Yeti X
  • Best PC Speakers: Audioengine A2+
  • Best Gaming Chair: AKRacing Core EX Gaming Chair
  • Best Gaming Desk: Mr. Ironstone Deep Gaming Desk

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

A closed laptop on top of a table
Credit: Reviewed/Joanna Nelius

The Asus ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition is a unicorn among gaming laptops.

Best Gaming Laptop
Asus ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition (2021)

The Asus ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition is a unicorn among gaming laptops. With an amazing combination of hardware components, design, features, and battery life for its price point, it’d be hard to find another laptop that has this much value. It’s also one of the best laptops Asus has put out with an AMD processor and an AMD graphics card. Those two components in this form factor are truly a sight to behold.

The Ryzen 9 5900HX keeps programs running at tip-top speeds so every task feels snappy. Running 50 Chrome tabs at once, rendering 3D images, transcoding 4K video, working in Excel—it all flows seamlessly.

The Radeon RX 6800M GPU keeps your games running at high frame rates. At 1080p resolution, graphically demanding games like Control run at 96 fps on the highest graphical settings. Esports games like Overwatch reach up to 159 fps at the same settings, although to take advantage of the Strix G15’s 300Hz display, the graphics will need to be turned down.

Perhaps the most impressive (and surprising) aspect of this stellar gaming laptop is the battery life. It lasts for nine hours! In a world where gaming laptops generally last around four to five, the ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition is a powerhouse. Gaming on battery power will drain it fast. However, for your everyday computing needs, this laptop will last longer than an entire workday. It might get some inquisitive looks in the office due to its size and color scheme, but if this is your only laptop it’ll serve all your needs.

See more recommendations for the best gaming laptops.

Pros

  • Stellar battery life

  • 300Hz refresh rate

  • Great non-ray tracing performance

Cons

  • Mushy keys

  • CPU runs hot

  • Disappointing ray tracing

$1,649.99 from Best Buy
$1,949.00 from Walmart
$1,949.00 from Newegg
A photo of the Acer Predator XB253Q GW gaming monitor on a desk
Credit: Reviewed / Matthew S. Smith

Acer's 24-inch beauty packs a punch on all fronts, making it the best gaming monitor for most people.

Best Gaming Monitor
Acer Predator XB253Q Gwbmiiprzx

Acer’s XB253Q GW is a 24.5-inch, 1080p monitor that may seem humble at first glance, but it packs the very best in current monitor technology. This is a cutting-edge competitive gaming monitor with excellent image quality and incredible motion performance.

The Acer XB253Q GW has extremely accurate color straight out of the box. It rivals the accuracy of monitors designed for professional work, which is a surprise. Better still, its contrast ratio is as high as you’ll find from a monitor with an IPS panel. It’s an extremely bright monitor, as well, so it’s great for gaming in a bright room and can do some justice to HDR games.

This monitor has a super-quick 240 Hz refresh rate that can overclock to 280 Hz. This leads to outrageously smooth performance. It’s great in fast games, but it’s obvious everywhere. Even web pages look clear and crisp in motion. The only monitors that have better motion performance are new models from Asus and Alienware with a 360 Hz refresh rate. However, we don’t think they offer an obvious improvement over the Acer Predator XB253Q GW, and they’re hundreds of dollars more expensive.

Although the design's spindly stand and oversized lower bezel won't be for everyone, the display is well built and feels rock solid. The stand is small but balanced and adjusts for height, tilt, swivel, and pivot. The monitor also offers two USB ports along its left flank. Acer even provides a two-year warranty, an advantage over the one-year warranty on most monitors.

This is an expensive monitor for a 24.5-inch 1080p display, but it's far from the most expensive, and it’s a good value given its specifications and performance. Because of its small size, its 1080p resolution will look great in any game, and also makes it easier for your gaming PC to achieve high framerates in games.

The Acer Predator XB253Q GW’s impressive combination of image quality and motion clarity puts it ahead of the pack.

See more recommendations for the best gaming monitors.

Pros

  • Excellent image quality with 280 Hz refresh rate

  • Highly adjustable stand

  • Great build quality

Cons

  • Unattractive design

$399.99 from Amazon

The 8bitdo SN30 Pro controller on a desk.
Credit: Matthew S. Smith / Reviewed

The 8bitdo SN30 Pro controller is the best overall controller you can get for your PC right now.

Best PC Gaming Controller
8bitdo SN30 Pro+

The 8bitdo SN30 Pro 2 is a contender for the title of the best gamepad, ever, so it easily tops the list of best PC game controllers. It’s attractive, comfortable, and delivers must-have features without inflating the price.

We love this controller’s size and layout. The SN30 Pro 2 has a classic, comfortable design that fits well in most hands. It’s also a relatively light controller at 228 grams, which reduces strain during long play sessions. The controller’s symmetrical design places a responsive, large D-Pad above twin joysticks. This makes it a jack-of-all-trades well suited to all genres. You can use this controller to play Sonic the Hedgehog or Doom Eternal with equal ease.

The SN30 Pro 2 has all the features you’d expect of a high-end PC game controller. It has a built-in rechargeable battery with up to 20 hours of battery life, supports wired USB-C or wireless Bluetooth connections, includes rumble support, and has two back paddle buttons. You can customize the controller’s layout using 8bitdo’s software and save three profiles to the controller itself.

Compatibility is excellent. The controller officially supports Windows, macOS, Android, Raspberry Pi, and Nintendo Switch.

The best bit? All these perks come at a reasonable price. The SN30 Pro 2 is less expensive than any official console controller and only slightly more expensive than our budget pick. It’s a versatile, affordable choice that won’t let you down.

Editor’s note: We evaluated the 8bitdo SN30 Pro Plus, the model prior to the SN30 Pro 2. The SN30 Pro Plus lacks the back paddle buttons found on the SN30 Pro 2.

See more recommendations for the best PC gaming controllers.

Pros

  • Versatile layout

  • Easy to use

  • Built-in battery

Cons

  • Not as easy to setup as an Xbox controller

Buy now at Amazon
$49.99 from Best Buy
Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk

Audeze's Penrose and Penrose X gaming headsets are simply excellent, but they don't come cheap.

Best Gaming Headset
Audeze Penrose X

Audeze's Penrose and Penrose X gaming headsets have one major advantage: planar magnetic drivers. This type of headphone construction utilizes a pair of magnets on either side of the audio driver in each cup, allowing them to move it with much more force and precision. You can read a lot more about how it works if you want to, but all you really need to know is that planar magnetic headphones tend to deliver excellent audio quality.

That's not the only thing we love about the PS5-compatible Penrose and Xbox-compatible Penrose X, however. These durable wireless headsets may feel a bit heavy on your head at first, but their contoured ear cups are surprisingly plush, while the padded headband and firm clamping force help them stay locked onto your head through however many hours of gaming. The hint of blue on the Penrose and hint of green on the Penrose X add a nice pop of color without resorting to garish propensities, and the included 3.5mm cable, USB A-to-C charger, and USB-C cables are plenty long and feel sturdy enough to last a while. An included 2.4Ghz dongle makes it very easy to pair the Penrose with your gaming platform of choice, and the Penrose's intuitive controls and dual volume/mic wheels make choosing an audio source or fine-tuning your audio experience pleasingly easy.

The detachable microphone is a gem, too. For those used to almost shouting into a headset microphone to make sure your friends could hear you, the Penrose's microphone sensitivity is a breath of fresh air. The boom arm is highly adjustable, and the Penrose models sound so good it's easy to forget they're geared for gaming when you're using them sans microphone as Bluetooth headphones, listening to magnet-powered renditions of your favorite music. Not only is this a great gaming headset, it could even be a full on upgrade to your regular headphones.

A huge array of strengths—durable design, awesome sound quality for lots of different kinds of content, and intuitive controls—balance well against the Penrose's only real weakness: all that power drains battery life pretty quickly. These take a few hours to charge, and you only get about 15 hours of use for every full charge. However, if you can get in the habit of charging them nightly, they're one of the best-sounding gaming headsets around, and worth the high price tag for audiophile gamers.

See more recommendations for the best gaming headsets.

Pros

  • Excellent sound

  • Durable materials

  • Intuitive controls

Cons

  • A bit heavy

  • Short battery life

Buy now at Amazon
$299.00 from Walmart
$299.00 from B&H
Credit: Reviewed / Simon Hill

The Apex Pro has a lot of extra buttons and features that should prove useful for gamers and power users alike.

Best Gaming Keyboard
SteelSeries Apex Pro

Even though the SteelSeries Apex Pro is a full-sized keyboard with a number pad, it doesn’t take up too much room on the desktop (there is also a tenkeyless version, though). The build quality is top class, with a matte black aluminum board, and an incredibly comfortable, soft-touch wrist rest that connects magnetically. There’s a small OLED at the top right, along with a clickable roller and a large key that serve as dedicated media controls. You can make the OLED display your gamer tag or even a GIF animation, but it also offers some welcome feedback on your chosen settings and profiles, so you don’t need to tab out of your game to tweak things.

The headline feature here comes courtesy of the Omnipoint switches. Not only does SteelSeries claim that they’re much more responsive and durable than conventional mechanical switches, they also offer customizable actuation. This means you can configure your preferred sensitivity level, dictating whether you’d like the lightest of touches to register or a deeper press. It doesn’t change the feel of typing on the keyboard (which is excellent by the way) but it does change when the key press registers.

Since you can set sensitivity per individual key, it allows you to dampen certain keys you find yourself accidentally pressing, but leave WASD super sensitive, for example. Take the time to set up different profiles for work and play, and even for individual games and you will feel the benefit. Our testing found accurate typing a breeze on this keyboard and it’s relatively quiet for a mechanical keyboard.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro features bright RGB lighting which is also fully configurable on a per key basis. The SteelSeries Engine 3 software is fairly easy to get to grips with. You can set main and meta key bindings, use a macro editor, tweak the actuation, set up lighting effects and colors, and even load a custom image or GIF for the OLED screen. There’s room for five onboard profiles.

With cable routing left, middle, or right, and a pass-through USB with its own lit-up port on the left, the SteelSeries Apex Pro embodies thoughtful design. Gaming and general typing on this keyboard is an absolute pleasure and nothing offers deeper customization, but the price makes it a serious investment.

​​See more recommendations for the best gaming keyboards.

Pros

  • Beautiful design

  • Customizable key actuation

  • Per-key RGB lighting

Cons

  • Expensive

$163.46 from Amazon
$179.99 from Best Buy
$179.99 from Walmart
$179.99 from Office Depot and OfficeMax
Credit: Reviewed / Simon Hill

This speedy mouse sneaks in features normally seen on mice almost twice its price.

Best Gaming Mouse
Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro

Comfort and grip are supreme with this full-featured, right-handed, wireless gaming mouse which packs in an impressive amount for the money. It’s quite large and weighty, so it’s best suited to larger hands. There’s a textured surface for enhanced grip on your palm and there’s a textured thumb rest on the left. You can remove the right-side panel (which reveals a slot for the USB receiver) and switch in a textured pinkie rest to keep your hand completely off the desktop. It’s incredibly comfortable to use for long gaming sessions.

Connectivity is seamless, thanks to Corsair’s “Slipstream” technology which can switch channels on the 2.4 GHz frequency automatically. There’s also Bluetooth support as a backup. This mouse handles frenetic in-game action with aplomb, boasting a sensor that goes up to 18,000 DPI with a 2,000 Hz polling rate. There are eight programmable buttons you can remap or customize with shortcuts and macros. You’ll also find nine RGB lighting zones. Everything is configured via Corsair’s iCue software, which takes some concentration to get to grips with, but proves to be very versatile indeed, offering deep customizability.

With a suggested battery life of up to 50 hours, the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro has some stamina, though you’ll need to be in power-saving mode with lighting off to get close to that time. There’s a USB-C port, so you can always plug in and keep playing when the battery runs down. If you really want Qi wireless charging support, you can get it for a price upgrade with the Dark Core Pro RGB SE . You could buy Corsair’s MM1000 Qi Wireless Charging Mouse Pad, or you can charge the mouse on any Qi wireless charging pad. Just know that the wireless option can tend to add more to the bottom line than we feel is worth it at most retailers.

At the end of our testing, this was the mouse we wanted to return to. The Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro offers everything you could want in a gaming mouse.

​​See more recommendations for the best gaming mice.

Pros

  • Lots of useful buttons

  • Customizable lighting

  • Comfortable

Cons

  • Best with palm grip

$79.99 from Amazon
$79.99 from Best Buy
$93.08 from Walmart
$79.99 from Newegg
Audioengine A2+
Credit: Reviewed.com/Simon Hill

These speakers may be small, but its power and punch make the Audioengine A2+ the best computer speakers we tested.

Best PC Speakers
Audioengine A2+

They may be small, but the Audioengine A2+ speakers feel reassuringly solid and well-made. The elegant design and matte satin black finish blend in easily on any desktop, or you can opt to stand out with a glossy red or white exterior. The left speaker has a volume dial that also clicks on the power and there’s a pairing button for Bluetooth connections, but no remote is included. There’s no separate subwoofer, either, though there is an output should you want to add one. The cabling is good quality and generous enough to allow for a sit-stand desk.

We were instantly blown away by the power and punch of these speakers. Tested second to last, the jump in class was immediately obvious. Strong stereo separation makes for good positional sound in games. Voices come through loud and clear, whether it’s in-game chat, a movie, or a video call. But it’s with music that the Audioengine A2+ shows their quality and superiority.

There’s a real depth and accuracy to the sound with a rich clarity from low mids through to the higher registers. They may lack a little extra depth in the bass, but they produce a finely balanced and impactful sound, and you always have the option of adding a subwoofer. There’s also no digital signal processing (DSP) here, which can dampen things and is present on most of the other speakers on our list.

Connectivity is versatile with USB, dual analog inputs, and support for Bluetooth 5.0. It’s quick and easy to connect wirelessly and support for aptX and AAC codecs (a rarity in PC speakers) ensures high-quality audio when streaming.

There are no superfluous extras; the Audioengine A2+ focus on delivering excellent sound in a compact, unfussy package that’s perfectly sized for the desktop. The only obvious omission is a remote control, but that won’t trouble most people. One issue we did encounter was a major jump in volume when switching between sources, so that’s something to watch out for.

Ultimately, the Audioengine A2+ are the best compact PC speakers we’ve tested and produce the highest quality sound regardless of the source. What else could you ask for?

​​See more recommendations for the best PC speakers.

Pros

  • Rich sound across sources

  • Elegant design

  • Versatile connectivity

Cons

  • No remote

Buy now at Amazon
$269.00 from Walmart
$269.00 from B&H
A man with a red beard speaks into a Blue Yeti X USB microphone that's sitting on a desk.
Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

The Blue Yeti X is the best USB microphone you can buy because it's easy to use in many different f situations, with a wide variety of features.

Best USB Microphone
Blue Yeti X

The Blue Yeti X is our overall best in show. It feels solid and well-built, with a wide variety of features that make day-to-day use easier.

A single knob on its front adjusts the gain, headphone volume, and will let you blend the audio coming through the headphones. That means you can choose to hear just what the microphone picks up with no latency, or you can hear the sound coming through your computer, too—crucial if you’re recording music or tracking dialogue.

The same front button also serves as a mute button in case you need to sneeze or cough while podcasting or in a meeting. An LED meter on the front also shows the volume of the incoming sound. If it's too loud, you can see that and adjust the gain on the microphone.

A button on the back will adjust the pickup pattern. This affects where in the room the mic “hears,” so that you can use it in a variety of situations. A regular cardioid polar pattern is great for sitting in front of the mic by yourself, for instance, but in a group, you may want a broader pickup pattern. With the Yeti X, you can make those decisions and adjust them as you go.

The Yeti X’s sound is consistently solid. There are other microphones more focused on tuning out room noise, but this mic does a fantastic job of blending high quality with versatility. It’s easy to use in a wide range of situations, with plenty of features that let you control the sound without having to fiddle with your computer.

We didn't find a ton of downsides to this mic, but the knob on the front may be trying to do too much at once. Navigating its various controls can be a little complicated. The manual makes things clear, but it takes a while before it becomes second nature. And while the weight felt like a benefit in the home studio, it might be a little obnoxious on the go.

​​See more recommendations for the best USB microphones.

Pros

  • Includes many extra features

  • Great audio quality

  • Solid construction

Cons

  • No XLR cable

  • Controls take time to get used to

$169.99 from Amazon
$169.99 from Best Buy
$169.99 from Walmart
$139.99 from B&H
These are the best gaming chairs available today.
Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

The AKRacing Core EX is a comfortable, high-quality chair.

Best Gaming Chair
AKRacing Core Series EX

Material: Fabric upholstery. Frame, including legs, are made from steel, not plastic.

It’s all in the name. The AKRacing Core EX gaming chair looks like it belongs in a race car, not behind an IKEA desk. But unlike some of the other gaming chairs we’ve tested, the quality doesn’t just stop at aesthetics. This was the most comfortable chair that we tested.

The AKRacing Core EX has just about every adjustability option that you need to find a comfortable fit. Height-adjustable and removable neck and lumbar support pillows keep your spine aligned with enough softness in each that they cradle your body instead of pushing against it. The separate recline and tilting functions give a much wider range of sitting options than either can alone. Also, the fact that this chair could come up to 90 degrees means it provides quality lumber and neck support no matter what position you want to sit in

The armrests are likewise adjustable in almost every direction. They move forward and backward, up and down, and can turn in and out. The chair even has bolts on the bottom that allow you to slide them left and right to get as tight to your body as you want.

The only real issue we found with this chair was the fabric that comes with the baseline model. There’s nothing wrong with it, as it’s high quality and almost as easy to clean as PU or PVC leather chairs. However, it holds onto more of your body heat than the faux-leather upholsteries do. On a 90+ degree day, we can see it getting uncomfortable quickly.

That said, AKRacing makes plenty of chairs with more breathable PU leather upholstery. So, if it’s in the budget and you like everything else about the AKRacing chair, we might recommend splurging for that upgrade. We also recommend checking out the sizing chart available on their website to make sure that you get a chair that will fit your body.

​​See more recommendations for the best gaming chairs.

Pros

  • Adjustable

  • Comfortable

  • Steel frame construction

Cons

  • Fabric upholstery gets warm

$299.00 from Amazon
$285.00 from Walmart
$369.00 from Abt
$285.00 from B&H
A photo of our Best Overall gaming desk.
Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

The Mr Ironstone GT01 is comfortable, spacious, and plenty adjustable.

Best Gaming Desk
Mr Ironstone GT01

It pained me to have to give this one up. The Mr. Ironstone looks unremarkable at first glance, and you’d probably expect our top pick to cost a little more, but this was far and away our favorite of the bunch. It’s as comfortable to work at as it is to play games, read a book, or browse the internet. The cup holder and headphone hook are both conveniently placed, though the metal cup holder does bend more easily than I’d like. The smooth black surface doesn’t call attention to itself, but it looks really nice.

If you’re of average height, the minimal adjustability shouldn’t be an issue, as it’s just shy of 31-inches tall. It’s among the most sturdy and stable of the desks we tested, with steel legs and a laminated surface, and felt like something that ought to last at least a decade. And if for some reason you want a little extra space for your gaming setup, you could always add a CPU stand to keep the workspace nice and clean.

The thing that sets this desk apart the most, arguably, is the gradient along the edge where your arms rest. It’s a subtle touch that makes a world difference in comfort during long gaming sessions and none of the other desks had anything quite like it. If you’re fine with a traditional rectangular shape and a less-than-flashy design, you won’t believe the value here.

​​See more recommendations for the best gaming desks.

Pros

  • Exceptionally comfortable

  • Clean, spacious surface

  • Easy to assemble

Cons

  • Not super adjustable

Buy now at Amazon
$70.00 from Walmart

