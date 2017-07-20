The Best PC Gaming Accessories of 2021

Best Gaming Headset

Audeze Penrose X

Audeze's Penrose and Penrose X gaming headsets have one major advantage: planar magnetic drivers. This type of headphone construction utilizes a pair of magnets on either side of the audio driver in each cup, allowing them to move it with much more force and precision. You can read a lot more about how it works if you want to, but all you really need to know is that planar magnetic headphones tend to deliver excellent audio quality.

That's not the only thing we love about the PS5-compatible Penrose and Xbox-compatible Penrose X, however. These durable wireless headsets may feel a bit heavy on your head at first, but their contoured ear cups are surprisingly plush, while the padded headband and firm clamping force help them stay locked onto your head through however many hours of gaming. The hint of blue on the Penrose and hint of green on the Penrose X add a nice pop of color without resorting to garish propensities, and the included 3.5mm cable, USB A-to-C charger, and USB-C cables are plenty long and feel sturdy enough to last a while. An included 2.4Ghz dongle makes it very easy to pair the Penrose with your gaming platform of choice, and the Penrose's intuitive controls and dual volume/mic wheels make choosing an audio source or fine-tuning your audio experience pleasingly easy.

The detachable microphone is a gem, too. For those used to almost shouting into a headset microphone to make sure your friends could hear you, the Penrose's microphone sensitivity is a breath of fresh air. The boom arm is highly adjustable, and the Penrose models sound so good it's easy to forget they're geared for gaming when you're using them sans microphone as Bluetooth headphones, listening to magnet-powered renditions of your favorite music. Not only is this a great gaming headset, it could even be a full on upgrade to your regular headphones.

A huge array of strengths—durable design, awesome sound quality for lots of different kinds of content, and intuitive controls—balance well against the Penrose's only real weakness: all that power drains battery life pretty quickly. These take a few hours to charge, and you only get about 15 hours of use for every full charge. However, if you can get in the habit of charging them nightly, they're one of the best-sounding gaming headsets around, and worth the high price tag for audiophile gamers.

