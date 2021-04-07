Finally, a true Windows alternative for iMac fans

Pros Huge and vibrant 4K display

Powerful graphics processor

Detailed and loud sound Cons Poor monitor adjustability

No touchscreen or pen support

Average peripherals

With premium performance and aesthetics, the HP Envy all-in-one is the iMac of Windows PCs.

About the HP Envy 32-inch All-in-One PC

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The HP Envy All-in-one PC is truly an all-in-one: a television, a gaming rig, and a home base for those that want something that works out of the box.

HP Envy all-in-one PCs come in a variety of sizes, including 24-inch, 27-inch, and 32-inch screens. Its processor options occupy the mid- and high-tier performance ranges. We tested the 32-inch HP Envy all-in-one with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor; an Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card; 16GB of RAM; and 1.5TB of storage. It’s one of the Envy all-in-one lineup’s top desktops.

Here are the full specs:

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700

Intel Core i7-10700 Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Storage: 512GB SSD + 1TB SATA drive

512GB SSD + 1TB SATA drive Display: 32-inch 4K HDR600 screen with TUV Rheinland certification

32-inch 4K HDR600 screen with TUV Rheinland certification Ports: 1x Thunderbolt 3 port; 1x USB-C port; 3x USB-A 3 ports; 1x HDMI Input port; 1x HDMI output port; 1x Ethernet port; 1x SD card reader; 1x 3.5mm headphone jack

1x Thunderbolt 3 port; 1x USB-C port; 3x USB-A 3 ports; 1x HDMI Input port; 1x HDMI output port; 1x Ethernet port; 1x SD card reader; 1x 3.5mm headphone jack Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q Wireless: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Power Supply: 330W external power supply

330W external power supply Weight: 30.4 pounds

30.4 pounds Dimensions: 47.24 in x 39.37 in x 82.68 in

47.24 in x 39.37 in x 82.68 in Warranty: One-year limited warranty

While there are several configurations available for HP’s all-in-one's, the model we tested will provide the best value for a multi-user PC as it provides a very flexible toolset.

What we like:

The display is king

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The low-glare display is TUV Rheinland certified and promises a bright, vivid picture.

When you lay eyes on this 32-inch screen, you will not be able to look away. It is undoubtedly the star of the PC thanks to its bright, popping images, its 4K resolution, and its many configuration options. The HP Display software lets you adjust brightness, color temperature, RGB balance, and so much more. It also has many useful and intuitive presets, like low blue-light mode and movie mode, if you don’t feel comfortable tweaking stuff yourself.

If it’s color accuracy you need, the display claims HDR600 certification. However, when we benchmarked the screen to verify this, the monitor didn’t quite live up to the hype—while the screen indeed produced 100% of the standard RGB color range, we only measured 74% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. According to HP, it should reproduce 98% of the DCI-P3 gamut, but we weren’t able to see this in practice, and other users have also reported having trouble with this gamut.

Meanwhile, we measured about 470 nits of brightness from the monitor, over 100 nits below the 600 nits it claims. With a 32-inch monitor, however, 470 nits is still super bright (bright enough to hurt my eyes, in fact). Not that you should use it outside, but I doubt it would have any visibility issues if you used it on a sunny porch. Similarly, its color range and contrast aren’t as good as HP claims, but they are still incredibly sharp and vivid to my eyes. Unless you have extremely high color standards—we’re talking about professional media creators here—the HP Envy’s display is amazing for home entertainment and general viewing.

It has excellent integrated audio

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The audio, designed by Bang and Olufsen, is some of the loudest I've ever heard from a PC.

When I test PCs, I rarely expect to find amazing sound. Laptops are too cramped to have great bass drivers and desktops seldom come with speakers to begin with. Because this is an all-in-one package, it has a huge speaker bar at the bottom of the display. It comes with dedicated tweeters and woofers to produce a full, rich audio experience that gives clean highs and lows to put the iMac on notice.

If you planned to use this 32-inch behemoth as a TV, volume will be an issue—for your neighbors, at least. At only 50% of its max volume, the PC put out a booming 65 decibels (dB) which is about as loud as shouting people. At full volume, you’ll need earplugs to drown out the 85 dB pounding out from the machine—almost as loud as a subway train. HP, congratulations on making a relatively small speaker system so damn loud, but why did you do this? Who wants ear damage from their PCs? (Seriously—anything above 85 dB for extended periods of time can be harmful to your hearing.)

Desktop-grade power does not disappoint

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Because of the incredible performance the HP Envy can output, it needs a hefty 330-Watt power supply to keep it running.

While many all-in-one PCs have low-power mobile processors to reduce power consumption, the Envy all-in-one breaks the rules and stuffs a desktop-grade central processor plus a high-end graphics card into its slim body. Whether you need processing power for intense video editing or for snappy 4K gaming, the Envy’s 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics processor will slam through tasks.

When we benchmarked the HP Envy, there were no big surprises: both the central and graphics processor scored near the top of our roster. The GPU cranked out 76 frames per second on Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s highest 1080p graphics settings, and the CPU scored over 8,300 points in Geekbench 5, which is about 9% faster than the Mac Mini’s Apple M1 processor we’ve been raving about lately. If you want to play Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K and 60+ frames per second, or you want to edit 8K video, you will need to buy a beefier desktop PC with faster, bulkier processors that need a ton of power. However, for the convenience of its all-in-one form factor, the 32-inch HP Envy provides incredible performance.

Another added bonus to the HP Envy’s relatively low power consumption is that it’s almost always silent. It only ever ramps up during demanding tasks, and even then it’s more of a whisper than a scream. You can also get up to 32GB of RAM and 1.5TB of storage so you won’t have to worry about external drives, either.

Setup is easy-peasy

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The USB port above the power button is incredibly useful for quickly plugging in dongles.

Setting up the HP Envy all-in-one is almost as simple as setting up a laptop. Plug the Envy into a power outlet, insert AA batteries into the mouse and keyboard, turn on the mouse and keyboard (they’re already paired to the Envy), and finally turn on the PC. The PC itself comes completely assembled, so you just have to place it on your desk—although please be careful, as the Envy weighs over 30 pounds!

Because an all-in-one is still a desktop, it’s also important to note that there is no internal battery. We recommend plugging your PC into a Universal Power Supply (UPS), which acts as both a surge protector and a small battery in case your home loses power. This buys you time to save your work and shut down the PC.

Its quality of life features elevate the experience

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The pop-up 1080p webcam is equipped with Windows Hello. Both privacy fans and facial login fans can live in peace.

An all-in-one PC must be powerful, but it must also have the luxurious extras that make it worth picking this convenient form factor over a more traditional tower computer. Here, the HP Envy all-in-one does not disappoint. When you first sit down, you can log in with Windows Hello through the pop-up webcam—which you can then pop back into the PC for privacy—and set your phone down on the monitor’s base for some wireless charging. Then, you can take the included Bluetooth keyboard and mouse and connect them to your tablet and your PC simultaneously. The keyboard also has a tablet and phone stand, so you can keep clutter minimal around the PC.

On the side of the PC, you will find a USB port, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader for quick access to your photos and videos. In the back, there is an Ethernet port, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and both an HDMI In and HDMI Out port so you can connect to an external display and/or use the Envy as a monitor for another device.

For the HDMI Input, you can plug in any HDMI-compatible device, like a Fire TV Stick or an Xbox console. To switch to it, just tap the PC’s power button. To switch back to the PC’s graphics, press any key on the keyboard, or tap the power button. As for the HDMI Output, it’s exactly that: an output port so you can hook up a second monitor. Whether you want to have a multi-monitor setup or just use the Envy as a monitor for your other home entertainment devices, you’ll just need to plug and press play.

As for aesthetics, HP outdid itself. The PC’s base has a black, faux-wood finish, with a marbled grey audio cloth over the speaker grille and nearly nonexistent borders around the display itself. It’s sophisticated and unique, looking more like living-room decor than a family PC. The keyboard and mouse are just as elegant, with a matte grey finish that feels nice to touch and a low profile that blends into any desk.

What we don’t like

The display adjustment is very limited

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar While the many ports are undeniably useful, they are a pain to reach since you can't swivel the PC.

HP focused so hard on the Envy all-in-one’s aesthetics that it shoved comfort to the background. By far, the Envy’s biggest issue is its monitor stand, which can tilt back and forth but cannot adjust height or rotate vertically or horizontally. Additionally, there is no VESA mount on the PC, so your only option is to add a monitor riser to your desk so that the PC is the correct height for your size—and this is a huge issue if your small child or tall spouse want to use the PC, too. Other all-in-one PCs on the market have incredible screen mobility, so this is a big miss for HP.

There’s no touch screen and the peripherals feel cheap

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The mushy mouse buttons and flat curve make this an extremely uncomfortable mouse.

Another issue many may have with this PC is its lack of touch screen and pen support. If you dreamed of drawing on the HP Envy’s 32-inch 4K screen, you’ll be sorely disappointed. Because you’ll be forced to use your mouse and keyboard to control this PC, be warned that those may also prove uncomfortable for you. The keyboard’s chiclet-style layout works well for those that prefer a quiet, laptop-like typing experience, but the feedback can feel lacking for those accustomed to traditional desktop keyboards. Meanwhile, the mouse has few saving graces: it feels cheap, it has no heft, the buttons are mushy, and it’s just not comfortable to hold. After a couple of hours, I had to swap to my personal mouse, the Razer Basilisk X (if it’s not for you, check out our list of the best wireless mice).

You can’t upgrade later

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Most all-in-one PCs are not upgradeable, but you can always swap out the peripherals.

To be fair, this is true of most, if not every all-in-one PC. You are stuck with the hardware you bought on day one. If you spring for the HP Envy all-in-one, make sure to get processors that will still serve your needs in a few years. The model we tested with 16GB of RAM, the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card is a decent option, but you may start to feel the HP Envy’s age in as few as three years. AMD and Nvidia have both made massive improvements to their lineups, so the bar for graphical and central processing is much higher than it was even a year before—where our HP Envy would have been one of the best PCs of early 2020, its performance is just “good” for early 2021 standards.

Should you buy it?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Overall, the HP Envy all-in-one PC is a simple, powerful machine that can serve a wide variety of users.

Absolutely. It’s a true iMac alternative.

The HP Envy 32-inch all-in-one PC is a very capable and elegant PC that’s ideal as a family computer and ready for just about anything. The gorgeous 32-inch 4K screen and earth-shatteringly loud speakers allow the HP Envy to double as an enjoyable TV, while its powerful hardware elevates it to multimedia center status. Whether you like playing games at 4K and 60 frames per second or you edit films in your free time, the Envy’s high-end processors will provide you with the speed you need for years to come.

This is not a perfect experience, however. The HP Envy all-in-one’s display isn’t adjustable enough for many, and it may not be the best choice for those who want more than a “prosumer” experience. The clearest alternative to the HP Envy is the 27-inch iMac, which packs an amazing 5K display, snappy performance, great audio quality, and a better 1080p webcam than the HP Envy offers. If you want a more unique experience, the Lenovo Yoga A940 all-in-one has an incredible mobile display arm, a touch display, and pen support to turn it into an artist’s dream display. However, the HP Envy has them both beat when it comes to graphics card performance—if you do a lot of 3D modelling or gaming, the HP Envy is the better option for you.

If you’re solely after value for the performance, then I would suggest buying a monitor and a PC separately. If you don’t need a lot of graphics power, the $699 Mac Mini is an excellent choice thanks to its tiny body and incredible M1 processor. Bigger tower PCs, like the Dell Alienware Aurora R10, will give you the flexibility to get processors more powerful than those in the HP Envy all-in-one. As for something to top the HP Envy’s 32-inch 4K monitor, modern TVs are very capable if you’re after a home theater setup, and a 4K display like this 32-inch Dell Ultrasharp monitor will provide a breathtaking picture.

There is nothing else quite like the HP Envy 32-inch all-in-one PC on the market. Its huge 4K display, incredible speakers, and best-in-class performance make it a clear winner for those that need a jack-of-all-trades. Besting its already great performance requires diving into the world of tower PCs, and choosing a different all-in-one PC means compromising on performance, display quality, or convenience. At $2,299, it’s a bit on the pricey side, but the ease of use, aesthetics, and top tier hardware in the HP Envy make it well worth the money.

