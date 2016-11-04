The Best Laundry Detergents of 2019

Americans spend billions of dollars every year on laundry detergents. Like haircuts, we tend to stick to what we think works.

For the most part, that’s fine. Using a good washing machine and pretreating correctly get half the job done. However, our lab testing found there are performance differences. We decided to put seven of the top-selling laundry detergents to the test, having everything from Kirkland ProClean to Tide battle it out for supremacy.

We subjected the detergents to a variety of tests including stain removal, scent ratings, and cost analyses. In the end, Percil ProClean (available at Amazon) came out on top. ProClean had the best stain-removing prowess, a bearable scent, and it is sold at a reasonable cost.

Our tests and testers agree: These are the best laundry detergents right now, in order.