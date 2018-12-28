My appliance just died. Who should I call?

Hop into my time machine. It’s Christmas Eve, 2016. Guests are on the way. All the meal prep dishes are in the dishwasher. I hit Start. Nothing happens. I try again. Same thing. “I thought this dishwasher was supposed to last for 10 years,” I whine. But my dishwasher is down for the count. And my husband and I end up washing dishes by hand for days before we can schedule a repair person to work on it.

In the past, when appliances broke down, you had a few main choices—get an independent (usually, local) business, or call someone like Sears Home Services to come over. You'd schedule an appointment, the tech won't be there today. Now, there's a new business—Puls—that says you don't have to wait.

Let’s face it, we’re addicted to our home appliances. We need them to keep our food cold, cook our meals, clean our laundry, wash our dishes, entertain us, and keep us connected. In so many ways, we can’t function without our appliances. When something goes wrong with them, we want the problem fixed, NOW. But it’s not always easy.

A new way to schedule repairs

Puls, a company that has been playing in the tech support space, is looking to modernize the appliance repair business. The company claims that a typical refrigerator has a 36 percent chance of breaking in the next 3-4 years while a typical dishwasher or washing machine has at least a 20% chance of breaking down in that timeframe. Puls wants to ensure that more appliances can be repaired instead of replaced. And it claims to have more than 2000 technicians on call seven days a week. In addition to appliance maintenance, Puls also does phone repair, TV mounting, Smart Home installation, and garage door repair.

What Puls does

On the Puls site, it’s easy to click a button, answer a few questions, and schedule a repair. Still, there are some challenges. Not every service is available in every locality. And the techies don’t work on every appliance brand. Right now, they can take care of appliances from Sharp, GE Appliances, Whirlpool, Haier, KitchenAid, Maytag, and Thermador.

We all need to maintain and extend the lives of our home appliances. It’s a huge pain to wait until a repair person can be scheduled to come to your house, especially when you need to cook meals, wash clothes, or watch TV. A company that can help circumvent that inconvenience could be a game changer.

What Puls doesn't do

But, Puls is not the only company in the repair business. Whenever you need an appliance repair, ask your friends and relatives for their recommendations. This can be the most valuable way to vet the person who will make the fix. And your local Sears store may be gone, Sears Home Services is still in business, and offers online scheduling.

