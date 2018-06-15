Not Normal— 7 other laundry settings and when to use them

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Have you ever stared at the cycle options on your washer or dryer and felt like you were deciphering hieroglyphics? If so, you're not alone. The vast majority of people just put it in Normal mode and maybe tinker with the temperature settings. But a modern washer and dryer are capable of so much more. You just have to know how a few extra tips to take advantage.

Plenty of washers and dryers have tons of advanced settings that can help your clothes and linens come out stain- and wrinkle-free quicker and easier than on the normal setting.

So here's the secret behind the seven most common settings on washers and dryers.

1. Normal/Regular/Cotton

Credit: Getty / PaulMichaelHughes Normal should be used for the tougher, everyday clothes.

It comes in many names but they're all essentially the same. In washers, the normal cycle—sometimes called cotton—is a kind of grab bag, a good all-around option for everyday fabrics and clothing. It uses high spin speeds to agitate fabrics more intensely than (most) other cycles. Because normal cycles are usually the longest, they're the best option for heavy, stubborn stains: When in doubt, use this option.

In dryers it works the same way. The normal/regular cycle is usually the harshest (unless there's a heavy duty option), as it uses the highest temperature settings to dry clothing as quickly as possible. This makes the cycle idea for white fabrics, since these garments tend to be the most rugged. However, be wary of shrinkage! While whites tend to be pre-shrunk, high temperatures can cause certain colored fabrics—cotton in particular—to shrink.

2. Permanent Press

Credit: Getty / Mypurgatoryyears Bring on the linen when using Permanent Press.

Permanent press refers to all fabrics that have been chemically processed to hold their shape. The permanent press cycle is best for synthetic fabrics and colored clothing, but it can also be a more gentle option for items that wrinkle easily (silk, linen, cotton, loosely woven threads).

In the wash, this cycle uses slower speeds to go easier on your clothes. Dryers, meanwhile, use less heat and are often accompanied by a cool down period to further minimize wrinkling.

3. Delicates

Credit: Getty / Photovent Delicate mode. Kinda self-explanatory. If you're not sure about an item, it never hurts to put it in Delicate.

Ah, the delicates cycle. This is the cycle you use for things like underwear, lingerie, workout clothing, and anything else that's light or likely to break down under extreme conditions. In the washing machine, the delicates cycle corresponds to a cold wash and slow spin speeds. In the dryer, it relies on low heat so as to prevent agitating the soft fabrics.

4. Bulky

Credit: Getty / gerenme Bulky mode gives items like comforters the extra water and soaking time they need to penetrate all that fabric.

The bulky cycle is intended for—you guessed it—bulky items: large unwieldy items like bedding, blankets, and small rugs. Most machines use low spin speeds and extra water to fully soak articles. This cycle also employs a soak time to fully penetrate fabrics with soapy water. In the dryer, the bulky cycle uses more heat and longer run times to thoroughly dry items.

5. Heavy Duty

Credit: Getty / cmannphoto Yep, that's gonna need the Heavy Duty cycle.

This cycle is similar to bulky, but is better for dirtier and thicker clothing like work clothes and sports jerseys. When present, heavy duty wash cycles use even higher heat and faster spin speeds than normal cycles. In the dryer—surprise, surprise—the heavy duty cycle harnesses higher heat and a longer run time, which means you should probably only use this option for big articles like coats and blankets.

6. Sanitize

Credit: Getty / Ridofranz A Sanitize cycle is something you may want to look for if you're planning on using cloth diapers.

Somewhat self-explanatory, sanitize cycles are all about making your clothes as clean as possible. The more you wear (and sweat in) your clothes, the more they become a breeding ground for bacteria. Sanitize cycles reach temperatures in excess of 140°F to kill off most nasty germs—just like dishwashers. Dryers with sanitize cycles accomplish the same thing. But keep in mind, this intense heat can quickly wear out fabrics and shorten their lifespan.

If you're serious about sanitizing, look for NSF certification, which verifies that 99.9% of microorganisms are killed in a wash cycle.

7. Air Fluff/Air Dry

Credit: Getty Images/golubovy Pillows mostly likely don't need heat to dry, just tumbling and lots of air. Exactly what the Air Dry setting is for.

This cycle is only present in dryers. Unlike other dry cycles, it uses unheated ambient air to slowly dry fabrics. It's an ideal option for items that are vulnerable to high temperatures, such as pillows and tablecloths. Just don't expect it to dry something that's very wet.

