Does this laundry detergent alternative actually work?

We like to stay on the cutting edge of the latest in the laundry and cleaning world. So when we started receiving dozens of reader questions about Tru Earth Eco-Strips, essentially a dryer sheet–type alternative to liquid laundry detergent, we decided to give them a try.

Would they really clean? Are they as eco-friendly as advertised? In the midst of updating our roundup of the best eco-friendly laundry detergents, we put them to the test with a 32-pack of linen-scented strips.

What are Tru Earth Eco-Strips?

Tru Earth Eco-Strips are an alternative to liquid or pod detergent. Out of the box, they look and feel like thin foam sheets. They’re made up of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), so the biodegradable strips completely dissolve in water.

Credit: Tru Earth For medium-sized loads, you can tear the strip in two.

They are dye-, phosphate-, and chlorine-free. They’re also vegan. Because they are low-sudsing, these strips work in standard and high-efficiency washers. A complete ingredient list can be found on the company’s website.

When you open the envelope the strips come in, you’ll find sheets that are 6-by-3 inches, perforated down the middle. Tear them in half and you’ll have enough for a medium-sized load of laundry. In comparison, that’s a lot less than one of the competitor sheets we’ve tested.

Do Tru Earth Eco-Strips clean well?

At Reviewed, we have done a lot of detergent testing in our labs. We’ve tested everything from dish soap to eco-friendly detergents. Our method of testing laundry detergent revolves around swatches of cloth that have been mechanically dyed in substances like sweat, pig’s blood, and oil.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar We washed special stain strips with Tru Earth and then scanned them.

When we analyzed the stain strips after washing them with Tru Earth, we found that the strips performed really well. They removed about 63.7% of our testing stains. That might sound low, but our strips are designed to never get completely clean—otherwise, you’d never be able to differentiate between products.

That stain-removal performance places Tru Earth it in line with products like Seventh Generation Free & Clear, one of the best eco-friendly laundry detergents we’ve ever tested, and the Laundress Sport Detergent.

Are Tru Earth products eco-friendly?

One of the major selling points of Tru Earth strips is how eco-friendly they are. But are they really? The short answer is yes. Researching the ingredients, we found that 70% are either plant-derived or biodegradable.

We also made note of how the Tru Earth packaging is plastic-free. It comes in a cardboard envelope that’s both recyclable and biodegradable. And at just 0.3 inches tall, the entire package is small enough to fit in a mailbox, which also reduces storage needs.

The 32-load variant weighs about 2.5 ounces, about 30 times less than a traditional 50-ounce bottle. Removing all the water that makes up a significant mass of liquid detergents greatly reduces transportation costs.

How much do Tru Earth Eco-Strips cost?

The package we purchased cost $15 for 32 loads, or 46 cents per load. That’s 25% more per load than the average price we found for Tide PurClean.

Who should buy this?

After spending a few weeks with Tru Earth Eco-Strips, we can clearly see two categories of people who would benefit from them: parents and those who live in tiny homes or apartments.

Parents who are looking for a safer alternative to detergent pods can rest assured that these strips do not look like candy, and they have no risk of bursting and leaking. They are also much easier to transport than a traditional bottle of laundry soap. They can be crumpled, punctured, and bent with no risk to you or the product.

In places where space is at a premium, detergent sheets are the way to go. A typical 32-load bottle of detergent stands about 10 inches tall—you could fit roughly 400-loads' worth of Tru Earth strips in that space.

Should you buy Tru Earth Eco-Strips?

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan Our testing showed that Tru Earth performed around the same as Seventh Generation Free & Clear.

As a detergent, Tru Earth ranks in the top third of those we've tested. It delivers on its promise of providing a good clean and being environmentally sound. The Eco-Strips are pretty pricey, though.

We expect Tru Earth to become more popular as time goes on and consumers continue looking for plastic-free alternatives. Hopefully, the costs will come down as the quality remains the same.

If you’re interested in trying a more eco-friendly detergent, worried about the energy costs of transportation, or have limited space, Tru Earth Eco-Strips are totally worth checking out.

Get Tru Earth Eco-Strips at Amazon for $15.26

