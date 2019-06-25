Studies say you aren’t getting enough downtime⁠—here’s how to change that

When I'm not working, I'm probably sleeping, cooking, cleaning, eating, teaching yoga, doing yoga, showering, happy hour-ing... To sum it up, life is busy. And while there are days when I could sneak in some Netflix-and-couch time, I always feel this niggling guilt that I should be doing something else—something more productive—instead.

Apparently, I'm not alone in those feelings. A recent study found that 1 in 3 Americans feels bad about taking time for themselves, even though 67 percent desperately want more of it.

But according to our experts, not only should you not feel guilty putting yourself first but you're also probably getting more self-care and you-time than you think. Here's what the survey found about our self-care habits (or lack thereof) and what our experts really think about it all.

The study says we aren't getting enough downtime...

Based on the answers from 1,000 American adults, 2 in 5 people say they rarely make time for themselves each day. Another 51 percent admit to feeling burnt out while 3 in 5 people say they feel overwhelmed with everything going on in their lives. And according to the report, only 3 in 10 Americans purposefully block off time for themselves on their calendars.

...but our experts disagree

Credit: Westend61/Getty Images Life is hard but self-care shouldn't be.

"The statistic saying that 1 in 3 people feel guilty about taking time for themselves is interesting to me because it's all in how you approach self-care," our lifestyle writer Jess Kasparian says, remarking that it "isn't always fun, easy, or glamorous." She clarifies, "I believe self-care is more than our grooming routines or even our alone time."

And it's a sentiment that our emerging categories writer Sara Hendricks agrees with. While she admits "I feel guilty about taking some me time when I could maybe be doing work," she says, "I think self-care is a word that has lost a lot of meaning over the last few years, so I'm leery about telling people they need to take more or less of it."

So what is self-care then?

For starters, Kasparian says it's often not necessarily what you want to be doing but rather what you need to be doing. "I believe self-care involves doing things you don't want to do, like making and attending your doctor appointments, setting aside time to create a budget for your money, cleaning your home, and other non-glamorous things," she explains. "We typically don't feel guilty about cleaning our houses. We instead think of it as a chore, but having a clean environment is taking care of yourself."

To sum it up, she says, "I interpret self-care to mean making choices for yourself that will ultimately lead to greater health and a life that is fulfilled mentally, physically, and spiritually."

Products to practice self-care (that aren't face masks or candles)

Credit: Daly and Newton/Getty Images So relaxed, so refreshed.

1. A weighted blanket to help you get better sleep

Trying to function on little to no sleep is a very bad idea for your brain and your body. If you're skimping on shuteye because you're struggling to shut off your brain, consider a weighted blanket like the Gravity Blanket which is not only comfy but is also supposed to help relieve stress and anxiety.

Get the Gravity Blanket on Amazon for $249

2. A multi-cooker so you can eat healthy on the reg

Sure, some days you have no choice but to grab takeout on the way home from work. And while occasionally that can be self-care in its own way, it's probably not going to make you feel great if you do that every single day. The Instant Pot Ultra will help you whip up homemade meals in less time (and with less effort) so you'll have better-for-you dinner options on busy weeknights.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra on Amazon for $129.95

3. A fitness tracker to keep you active

Moving your body can both boost your mood and help you cope with your usual life stress. Make sure you're getting in some sort of activity every day with our top-rated fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 3, which will notify you when it's time to get up and move.

Get the Fitbit Charge 3 on Amazon for $137.99

4. A planner so you can organize all of the things

As Kasparian says, even making doctor appointments or scheduling haircuts is a form of self-care. Keep track of everything you've got going on in a planner like the Passion Planner. It has individual time-slots, to-do lists, and plenty of blank space for jotting down what you need at the grocery store.

Get the Passion Planner on Amazon for $35

5. A robot vacuum for a cleaner, happier home without the effort

Less mess = less stress. After all, living in a cluttered, disorganized house is no one's idea of self-care. Treat yourself with our favorite affordable robot vacuum, which will clean up all those dust bunnies for you so that you can spend that precious time doing something else (we vote sleeping).

Get the Eufy Robovac 11S on Amazon for $223.99

