The Best Oven Thermometers of 2021

Credit: KT Thermo KT Thermo makes one of the most accurate and easy to read oven thermometers we tested.

Best Overall KT Thermo 3" Dial Oven Thermometer Like the Goldilocks of oven thermometers, the KT Thermo is just right. The face is large and uncluttered enough to clearly read through a closed oven door. But the body is small enough to be unobtrusive, with a simple hook that snuggly locks it to a rack, and a base that’s just wide enough to allow it to sturdily perch on the grates. It also accurately clocks temperatures, and ranges from 100° to 600°F, meaning it begins registering at a cool room temperature, and stands up to even the most blistering, pizza-hot conditions. But if it somehow doesn’t meet expectations, know that the thermometer comes with a 30-day money back guarantee as well as a two-year warranty. Pros Easy to read

Accurate

Stays in place

Two-year warranty Cons Lacks Celsius marks $12.60 from Amazon

Best Value Best Value Cooper-Atkins 24HP HACCP Dial Oven Thermometer Less than $6 is a small price to pay for assurance that you won’t burn your cookies. Especially considering that this thermometer doesn’t cut corners with design. The diminutively-sized dial is simply jam-packed with features, including Fahrenheit and Celsius marks that register temperature changes every 50 degrees. Granted, that makes the face a bit cluttered and potentially difficult to read. But if you love baking on a budget, this is the thermometer for you. Pros Compact

Wide temperature range Cons Difficult to be read $5.29 from Amazon

$5.29 from Walmart

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed / Sarah Zorn We put nine of the most popular oven thermometers to the test to help you decide which to buy.

The Tester

My name is Sarah Zorn, and I’m a professional food writer, cookbook author and recipe tester. Meaning, accuracy is essential when it comes to developing dishes in my kitchen. And this product review was humbling because it revealed just how off my oven is!

This guide was first written and tested by former Reviewed editor Jessica Teich.

The Tests

To test the oven thermometers, we hung four thermometers at a time from a rack placed in the middle of an oven. We then positioned a separate thermometer (one of our best tested probe thermometers which we use for all our oven testing) in a ceramic dish, oriented so the body of the probe was exposed to the open air near the thermometers.

We preheated the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and let it hold for 5 minutes before turning the oven off. During this sequence, we recorded the temperatures of both the thermometers and the probe once per minute.

We then repeated this process at a 450-degree setting. Finally, we evaluated each thermometers' performance during everyday use.

Why Buy An Oven Thermometer?

Credit: Reviewed.com / Kyle Looney

Cooking food— most especially baking — is all about chemistry. And many of those essential chemical reactions are dependent on measuring temperature correctly. The problem is, ovens are notoriously idiosyncratic (to put it nicely) and often wildly inaccurate. Each one heats differently.

If you’re following a recipe, it’s pretty much a given that your oven won’t operate in the same way as the oven of the person who developed the recipe in the first place. So if the instructions read “Bake at 375°F for 15 minutes,” using an oven thermometer will let you know when you’re truly at the right temperature.

This set it and forget it tool features an internal mechanism that expands and contracts, which moves a dial to indicate the true temperature of your oven. The heat-proof glass face is surrounded by a steel body, and is fitted with a hook to allow it to hang off an oven rack, as well as a base if you’d rather sit it flat on top of the grates.

What Should You Look for in An Oven Thermometer?

Clearly, accuracy is key, or why bother in the first place? To find a good instant-read cooking thermometer, look for a stainless steel oven thermometer with easy to read markings that you can see through the oven door without having to open it (or risk ruining your perfectly inflated souffle).

The ticks should be large and the face uncluttered. That said, Celsius indicators are helpful if you’re working within the metric system, as are markings that register every 10 degrees if you do a good deal of baking. The thermometer should stay firmly in position, so it’s not easily knocked off the racks if hung, or subject to falling over, if set on its base. And it shouldn’t be so large that it dangles in front of (or prevents access to) lower racks.

Other Oven Thermometers We Tested

Admetior T803BH Oven Thermometer When we first wrote this guide several years ago, the Admetior was named our best oven thermometer and we still like it quite a bit. This no-frills model reported temperatures with impressive accuracy and responded quickly to any changes in heat. It's effortless to hang on the oven rack, and although the face is small, it's easy to read thanks to clear, bold print and distinct tick marks. A temperature gauge that starts at 50°F ensures that you can see the needle move even at room temperature, but it only reads up to 500°F. Pros Easy to read

Accurate temperature readings

Hangs well on oven rack Cons Only reaches 500°F $15.99 from Amazon

$25.58 from Walmart

AcuRite 00620A2 Stainless Steel Oven Thermometer Using a large, dark font on a bright white background, the AcuRite is clear and easy to read, right through the oven door. It did reasonably well monitoring consistent temperatures, and while it didn’t include Celsius marks, the AcuRite features potentially helpful range indicators of Warm, Bake/Roast, and Broil. It also reaches 600°F, but doesn’t start registering temperatures until 150°F. Pros Clear markings

Consistent temperatures Cons Starts registering at 150°F $15.17 from Amazon

$5.58 from Walmart

CDN DOT2 ProAccurate Oven Thermometer The CDN had the most accurate readings of any of the thermometers we tried. But the range wasn’t great at 150° to 550°F (although bonus points for Celsius marks). The face is small and dark, making it difficult to read, yet the base is oddly bulky, so it hangs awkwardly between racks, obscuring access to anything stored below. Pros Very accurate Cons Hard to read

Overly large base $16.61 from Amazon

$3.99 from Walmart

Taylor 5932 Oven Thermometer This thermometer has one of the largest faces of the lot, with big tick marks and a graduated color wheel, that makes it a breeze to read through an oven window. That said, it wasn't the most responsive or accurate model we tested. And it has a very bulky body, so it takes up more than its fair share of space between racks. Pros Easy to ready Cons Not always accurate

Too bulky $9.33 from Amazon

$8.19 from Walmart

Winco TMT-OV3 Oven Thermometer The Winco doesn’t lack information, with a big face that boasts a 50° to 500°F range, as well as Celsius marks, “Hold,” “Bake,” and “Roast” indicators, and FDA's HACCP food safety guidelines concerning holding and cooling temperatures for hot foods. It can all be a bit overwhelming to the eye, and occupies a fair amount of real estate, amounting to a big and bulky thermometer that obtrusively hangs between racks. Pros Offers a lot of information Cons Too large and awkward $8.78 from Amazon

$13.52 from Walmart

OXO Chef's Precision Oven Thermometer With a full complement of Celsius marks and 10-degree ticks ranging from 50 to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, we had pretty high hopes for OXO. They plummeted as soon as this model hit the oven. The clutter of numbers and semi-opaque face made it exceedingly hard to see.

It was awkward to hang, and its extra-large size took up too much space between racks. As for performance, it proved inaccurate and unresponsive. Don't be fooled by the brand notoriety—just put this one back on the shelf. Pros Wide temperature range Cons Inaccurate

Difficult to read

Tough to hang $13.99 from Amazon

$21.70 from Walmart

$13.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Rubbermaid FGTHO550 Oven Thermometer Like the OXO oven thermometer we tested, the Rubbermaid includes 10-degree temperature ticks and Celsius marks, which are helpful for baking as well as recipes that depend on non-standard temperatures. But like the OXO, that makes for a visually cluttered product. The tick marks are also oddly sized and spaced, adding to how difficult it is to interpret and read. The Rubbermaid was very unstable when set on its base, and was the most inconsistent temperature reader of all the thermometers we tried, cementing its position at the bottom of our list. Pros Wide temperature range Cons Inaccurate

Difficult to read

Unsteady base $8.49 from Amazon

$8.49 from Walmart

