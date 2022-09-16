Fussy bakers should steer clear of this Frigidaire induction range

Pros
-
Excellent induction rangetop
-
Easy to clean
Cons
-
Disappointing convection performance
-
The air fryer mode disappoints
About the Frigidaire GCRI3058AF Freestanding Range
- Dimensions: 29.875" x 48" x 25.75"(W x H x D)
- Capacity: 5.4 cubic feet
- Finishes: Black stainless steel, stainless steel
- Number of burners: 4
- Number of oven racks: 2
- Number of oven rack positions: 7
- Oven features: Air Fry Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Convert, Convection Roast, Keep Warm
- User manual: Frigidaire GCRI3058AF
What we like
The induction rangetop is fast and precise
We’re big fans of induction as it offers fast boiling speeds and precise temperature controls. Induction rangetops are safer and easier to clean than gas and electric ones. As expected, the Frigidaire GCRI3058AF is a prime example of the benefits of this technology.
In addition to its impressive raw performance, the Frigidaire GCRI3058AF rangetop is incredibly easy to use. The four burners can auto-detect the size of your cookware, so there’s no need to move your pots or pans or switch on dual rings.
It’s a breeze to clean
Cooking can be fun. Eating a home-cooked meal is definitely fun. Cleaning up afterward? That’s less fun. Fortunately, the Frigidaire GCRI3058AF is easy to clean. Induction burners don’t directly generate heat, so it’s less likely there will be burnt food to wipe off the rangetop. You can even wipe the surface as you cook without worrying about burning the sponge or your hand.
The Frigidaire GCRI3058AF also features two self-clean modes that offer a welcome level of versatility. The steam clean mode takes about 30 minutes and is an ideal way to clean up minor stains. In addition, the range features a pyrolytic self-clean mode for heavier stains.
What we don’t like
The convection oven is a major letdown
The Frigidaire GCRI3058AF features true convection, which should, in theory, result in faster cooking and even baking. Sadly, even results remained elusive in our tests of this range.
Using the range's true convection setting, we baked two batches of cookies simultaneously. The cookies baked in the lower portion of the oven cooked much faster and were considerably darker than those in the upper section. This suggests that hot air was not well circulated throughout the oven cavity.
The air fryer mode failed to impress
Based on the imperfect oven evenness, we were curious to see how the range's air fryer mode would fair. Air frying is just a type of convection baking, so it was hardly surprising that the GCRI3058AF also struggled in this area.
We cooked two batches of fries in the oven. The first batch was cooked using the standard bake setting, and the second was cooked using the air fryer mode and the compatible air fryer tray. The fries cooked using the standard bake setting were evenly cooked but not particularly hot. We noticed several inedible burnt fries throughout the basket when using the dedicated air fryer mode.
Speaking of the basket, it doesn’t come included with the range and is a separate purchase. At $63, it’s also a bit more expensive than a pretty good countertop air fryer.
Warranty
The Frigidaire GCRI3058AF has a one-year limited warranty covering defective parts and labor, which is the standard.
What owners are saying
The Frigidaire GCRI3058AF has an average 4.5-star user rating out of 5 across three major retailers. Generally, users seem extremely happy with the range. In particular, most reviews raved about the lightning-fast and responsive induction burners. The few negative reviews call out some spotty build quality.
Should you buy the Frigidaire GCRI3058AF freestanding induction range
Maybe, if you're primarily a cooker, not a baker
If you spend more time cooking in pots and pans, then the Frigidaire GCRI3058AF with its superlative rangetop is a great choice. The four induction burners are uniformly excellent, and the rangetop is a joy to use. It’s also relatively affordable, especially for an induction range, a type that tends to be a bit more expensive.
However, if you prefer baking and expect a certain level of evenness, then the Frigidaire GCRI3058AF might not be the best choice.
