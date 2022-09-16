Skip to main content
A stainless steel induction range with its oven closed and open.
Frigidaire GCRI3058AF Review

Fussy bakers should steer clear of this Frigidaire induction range

Updated September 16, 2022

The Frigidaire GCRI3058AF (available at Best Buy for $1,099.99) freestanding range is a mixed bag that frustrated and delighted us in equal measure. The range offers all the benefits of induction cooking at a reasonable price, but it is let down by a mediocre oven that struggled in our performance tests. If you are set on induction and love the Frigidaire brand, try the Frigidaire Gallery FGIH3047VF, which has great temperature control, is feature-rich, and is the best induction range we've tested to date.

Pros

  • Excellent induction rangetop

  • Easy to clean

Cons

  • Disappointing convection performance

  • The air fryer mode disappoints

About the Frigidaire GCRI3058AF Freestanding Range

  • Dimensions: 29.875" x 48" x 25.75"(W x H x D)
  • Capacity: 5.4 cubic feet
  • Finishes: Black stainless steel, stainless steel
  • Number of burners: 4
  • Number of oven racks: 2
  • Number of oven rack positions: 7
  • Oven features: Air Fry Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Convert, Convection Roast, Keep Warm
  • User manual: Frigidaire GCRI3058AF

What we like

Overhead view of a stove on a convection range.
Credit: Reviewed / Frigidaire

The induction rangetop offers fast boiling speeds.

The induction rangetop is fast and precise

We’re big fans of induction as it offers fast boiling speeds and precise temperature controls. Induction rangetops are safer and easier to clean than gas and electric ones. As expected, the Frigidaire GCRI3058AF is a prime example of the benefits of this technology.

In addition to its impressive raw performance, the Frigidaire GCRI3058AF rangetop is incredibly easy to use. The four burners can auto-detect the size of your cookware, so there’s no need to move your pots or pans or switch on dual rings.

It’s a breeze to clean

Cooking can be fun. Eating a home-cooked meal is definitely fun. Cleaning up afterward? That’s less fun. Fortunately, the Frigidaire GCRI3058AF is easy to clean. Induction burners don’t directly generate heat, so it’s less likely there will be burnt food to wipe off the rangetop. You can even wipe the surface as you cook without worrying about burning the sponge or your hand.

The Frigidaire GCRI3058AF also features two self-clean modes that offer a welcome level of versatility. The steam clean mode takes about 30 minutes and is an ideal way to clean up minor stains. In addition, the range features a pyrolytic self-clean mode for heavier stains.

What we don’t like

Two dozen cookies shown in two sets displaying differences of upper and bottom racks.
Credit: Reviewed

Hot air was not well circulated throughout the oven, causing considerably darker cookies on the lower rack.

The convection oven is a major letdown

The Frigidaire GCRI3058AF features true convection, which should, in theory, result in faster cooking and even baking. Sadly, even results remained elusive in our tests of this range.

Using the range's true convection setting, we baked two batches of cookies simultaneously. The cookies baked in the lower portion of the oven cooked much faster and were considerably darker than those in the upper section. This suggests that hot air was not well circulated throughout the oven cavity.

The air fryer mode failed to impress

Based on the imperfect oven evenness, we were curious to see how the range's air fryer mode would fair. Air frying is just a type of convection baking, so it was hardly surprising that the GCRI3058AF also struggled in this area.

We cooked two batches of fries in the oven. The first batch was cooked using the standard bake setting, and the second was cooked using the air fryer mode and the compatible air fryer tray. The fries cooked using the standard bake setting were evenly cooked but not particularly hot. We noticed several inedible burnt fries throughout the basket when using the dedicated air fryer mode.

Speaking of the basket, it doesn’t come included with the range and is a separate purchase. At $63, it’s also a bit more expensive than a pretty good countertop air fryer.

Related content

Warranty

The Frigidaire GCRI3058AF has a one-year limited warranty covering defective parts and labor, which is the standard.

What owners are saying

The Frigidaire GCRI3058AF has an average 4.5-star user rating out of 5 across three major retailers. Generally, users seem extremely happy with the range. In particular, most reviews raved about the lightning-fast and responsive induction burners. The few negative reviews call out some spotty build quality.

Should you buy the Frigidaire GCRI3058AF freestanding induction range

A pot with spaghetti noodles sits atop a convection range.
Credit: Frigidaire

Rangetop cooking is a positive but baking takes the back burner on this range.

Maybe, if you're primarily a cooker, not a baker

If you spend more time cooking in pots and pans, then the Frigidaire GCRI3058AF with its superlative rangetop is a great choice. The four induction burners are uniformly excellent, and the rangetop is a joy to use. It’s also relatively affordable, especially for an induction range, a type that tends to be a bit more expensive.

However, if you prefer baking and expect a certain level of evenness, then the Frigidaire GCRI3058AF might not be the best choice.

Meet the testers

