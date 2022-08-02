This low-budget GE range cuts a lot of corners, but cooks evenly

Pros Even baking Cons Flimsy build

No special features

About the GE JGBS30REKSS

Credit: GE / Reviewed No smart features BUT it does the essentials right.

Dimensions: 30.0” W x 46.25” H x 28.75” D

30.0” W x 46.25” H x 28.75” D Capacity: 4.8 cubic feet

4.8 cubic feet Finishes: Black, stainless steel, white

Black, stainless steel, white Number of burners: 4

4 Number of oven racks: 2

2 Number of oven rack positions: 6

6 Oven features: Oven Temp, Clean

Oven Temp, Clean User manual: GE JGBS30REKSS

What we like

It offers even baking

Credit: Reviewed The bottom came out darker but they were still good!

The GE JGBS30REKSS is as basic as they come and only features a standard bake setting, so don’t expect any convection baking or true convection fans.

That said, during our lab testing, the range did a great job regarding our various oven performance tests. In particular, most of the food we baked or roasted emerged fairly even and consistently cooked.

We baked a batch of cookies using the oven, and although the bottoms were noticeably darker than the tops, this can be avoided by using a lighter baking tray for delicate items. Most importantly, the bottoms were uniformly browned.

We also roasted a large cut of pork, and it emerged well browned and evenly cooked.

Finally, we cooked a large pizza to test the range's ability to bake dough. The resulting pie was cooked evenly, all the way through.

What we don’t like

The range looks and feels cheap

Credit: GE / Reviewed It does look pretty old school.

You can't expect too much from a sub-$1,000 range, but even with this in mind, the GE JGBS30REKSS looks and feels cheap.

The rangetop grates feel light and flimsy and are a far cry from the cast iron options found on more expensive ranges. The grates are also loose and can be dislodged easily by heavy pots and pans.

The issues don’t end there, as the dials on the front of the range are made of a flimsy plastic. Furthermore, while solid, the overall construction of the range lacks the care and attention found in pricer ranges.

It only has a bottom broiler

The GE JGBS30REKSS’ broiler is located in its bottom drawer.

Bottom drawer broilers are relatively standard in inexpensive gas ranges, but even so, they are best avoided.

Generally, they do the job, but from a usability point of view, they are terribly inconvenient and involve far more bending down to check on the food's progress than necessary.

Warranty

The GE JGBS30REKSS has a one-year warranty for parts and labor, which is the industry standard.

What owners are saying

The GE JGBS30REKSShas an average 4.5-star user rating out of 5 across four major retailers. Users like its simplicity and overall ease of use. The vast majority of reviews are positive, but the few negative reviews take issue with the flimsy design and cheap components.



Should you buy the GE JGBS30REKSS

Yes, but only if you’re on a tight budget.



There’s nothing particularly inspiring about the GE JGBS30REKSS. It’s a good range with few features beyond a self-clean mode. However, despite its cheap-feeling exterior and minimal features, the GE JGBS30REKSS does succeed where it counts. Its oven does a great job of baking and roasting.





If you’re on a tight budget, it’s an OK choice. However, while the low price may seem appealing, there are better ranges with more features available for only a few hundred dollars more. If you can spend a little more, the GE JGB735SPSS includes true convection, an air fryer mode, and a center griddle burner.



