This gas range looks great, bakes well, and is smart to boot

The 30-inch Haier QGSS740RNSS Slide-In Gas Range has a stainless steel finish with heavy-duty continuous cast-iron grates on the cooktop, making it look almost pro-style (in a good way).

This top-performing gas range can preheat quickly, boil fast, and even lets you know which setting the oven is on with the help of color-changing lights.

Credit: Haier The stainless steel finish on this range makes it a match for most kitchens.

The gas cooktop has four burners and cast-iron grates that promote even heat distribution across the bottoms of pots and pans when cooking. There are no warming zones or specialty burners, but the continuous grate is intended to make it easier to move vessels between burners.

Like its smart electric range counterpart, this Haier range has backlit oven knobs that change color depending on the oven mode. Orange indicates Bake/Broil, yellow means Warm, and blue signifies the app is in use, to name a few of the various options. These knobs are dishwasher-safe, too, so you can easily take them off and wash them along with the rest of your dishes.

The oven has two standard racks with six positions, and during testing we found the two trays of cookies we baked simultaneously on different racks were almost identical. This oven also has fan convection, a built-in meat probe, and steam-clean technology, plus a removable full-width storage drawer beneath it.

About the Haier QGSS740RNSS Gas Range

Dimensions: 36.25” x 29.88” x 29.25” (H x W x D)

36.25” x 29.88” x 29.25” (H x W x D) Capacity: 5.6 cu. ft.

5.6 cu. ft. Finishes: Stainless

Stainless Number of burners: 4

4 Number of oven racks: 2

2 Number of oven rack positions: 6

6 Oven features: Steam Self-Clean, No Preheat Air Fry, Scan-to-Cook, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Snacks, Simmer Burner

Steam Self-Clean, No Preheat Air Fry, Scan-to-Cook, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Snacks, Simmer Burner User manual: Haier QGSS740RNSS Gas Range manual

What we like

Credit: Haier This cooktop has short boil times and is able to simmer on super low temperatures, too.

It can boil a pot of water quickly

This gas range aced our water boil test—on average across all four burners, this range took about three-and-a-half minutes to bring water to boil. For each burner, we take an appropriately sized pot, and fill it up halfway with distilled water. Then, we position a thermometer horizontally in the middle of the pot, and vertically in the middle of the water column. We monitor the thermocouple and record the time it takes for the temperature of the water to reach 212°F.

Because the water volume is different for varying burner sizes, we score the water boil test on the rate of water boiling: Faster water boiling will result in higher scores, while slower water boiling will result in lower scores.

The water boil score for this range was among the best scores we’ve seen. (Gas and induction cooktops consistently score higher than electric cooktops as they’re better at distributing heat efficiently and evenly.)

It bakes cookies, pizza, and meat beautifully

When it comes to even baking, this range knocks it out of the park. On a single tray, all cookies were baked evenly on the tops and bottoms using convection bake mode. It was nearly impossible to tell the difference between two trays of cookies that’d been baked at the same time on different racks.

This range handled our pizza test with ease, producing perfectly browned ‘za in all four corners and on the top as well as the bottom. We baked a 3-pound piece of pork according to the manufacturer recommendations and achieved uniform doneness throughout.

It’s wicked smart (no, really, we love the smart features)

From Remote Preheat to Scan-to-Cook, this range is one of many new Haier products to get the smart treatment. We didn’t test Scan-to-Cook, a feature that has you scan your food’s barcode in the SmartHQ app so your smart oven can prepare it according to the manufacturer’s specifications, but we did connect to the SmartHQ app and peruse the many options.

In addition to these features, this Wi-Fi–enabled appliance will be eligible for downloadable software updates from the brand as they become available (like the recent air fry upgrade launch).

What we don’t like

Credit: Reviewed We didn't like these small rubber knobs on the cooktop we noticed during testing.

It has exposed rubber bumpers on the cooktop

This design flaw is almost missable, so much so that it likely wouldn’t be an issue for many buyers. However, we think it’s worth noting that small rubber bumpers are visible on the otherwise sleek cooktop because they could accumulate dust and other grime.

Many settings are only accessible via the app

Like the Haier QSS740BNTS Electric Range we’ve tested, most oven features beyond standard bake are only accessible via the SmartHQ app. We love when large appliances have smart elements to them, but when it comes to an integral piece of kitchen equipment such as this, we think you should be able to use most (if not all) of the features offline, too.

Warranty

The Haier QGSS740RNSS has a one-year limited warranty for parts and labor. This is standard for a range.

What owners are saying

This range is still fairly new, so reviews are limited. Owners say this range looks gorgeous in their kitchens, but don’t love that the SmartHQ app is required for many functions. They say it heats up quickly and that it’s particularly easy to clean.

One user wishes the burners weren’t so close to the edge of the cooktop because their cast-iron skillet hangs over the side of the stove a bit, but they still enjoy cooking with this range overall.

Should you buy it?

Yes, especially if you love the bells and whistles of a smart appliance.

This gas range excelled in every test we threw at it, from boiling water to baking cookies. Generally speaking, gas cooktops will provide more efficient and even heat distribution, plus the cast-iron grates on the cooktop enhance this even more. The biggest potential downside to the Haier QGSS740RNSS is its app dependence for many basic features, but we think its high performance, price point, and elevated aesthetic appeal make it worth it.

If you’re looking for a gas range that doesn’t require an app to access special features, check out the Frigidaire Gallery FGGH3047VF, another top performer.

