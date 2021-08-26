This induction range has fast-cooking burners, but double ovens are a slow burn

Pros Excellent induction cooktop

Bakes pizza and meat evenly

Extra large oven capacity Cons Getting used to ovens requires troubleshooting

The KitchenAid KFID500ESS Freestanding Double Oven Induction Range comes in a stainless steel finish that will match most kitchen aesthetics. The glass touch controls are intuitive, making them incredibly user-friendly, as well as seamless in terms of design.

This feature-loaded induction range can quickly boil, sear, and saute on its induction cooktop, but the electric double oven requires a bit of troubleshooting to determine proper timing.

Credit: KitchenAid We love the large capacity of this double oven range.

The induction cooktop has four cooking elements (what we’d refer to as “burners” on a gas or electric range)—two 6-inch elements, one 7-inch element, and an 11-inch element—all of which are controlled using the control panel towards the front of the cooktop. The cooktop has indicator lights to tell both when an element is on, as well as when there’s a hot surface. The cooktop is made of black ceramic glass, which is easy to clean.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upper oven is the smaller of the two with one rack that fits in two positions. The lower oven has two racks with five positions, one of which is a gliding rack for easy tray removal. Additionally, the lower oven has a steam rack that sits under one of the standard oven racks and can be filled with water to steam the food above.

The lower oven also has True Convection featuring a fan and a bow-tie-shaped heating element that’s unique to KitchenAid.

About the KitchenAid KFID500ESS Induction Range

Dimensions: 47.38” x 29.94” x 28.5” (H x W x D)

47.38” x 29.94” x 28.5” (H x W x D) Capacity: 6.7 cu. ft.

6.7 cu. ft. Finishes: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Number of burners: 4

4 Number of ovens: 2

2 Number of oven racks: 3

3 Number of oven rack positions: 8

8 Oven features: Self-Clean, Steam Rack, EasyConvect Conversion System, Bake, Broil, Roast

Self-Clean, Steam Rack, EasyConvect Conversion System, Bake, Broil, Roast User manual: KitchenAid KFID500ESS Induction Range manual

What we like

Credit: KitchenAid The induction cooktop is spacious, efficient, and easy to clean.

The induction cooktop is highly efficient and works like a charm

When it comes to efficient cooktops, it doesn’t get better than induction. (If you’re still relatively new to the concept of induction cooking, check out our full explainer.) This KitchenAid range’s cooktop boiled water faster than the best induction range we’ve tested, the Frigidaire Gallery FGIH3047VF, in an average of one minute per pound of water.

During testing, we found that the hottest burner is the left rear, followed by the right front and left front burners.

The cooktop is easy to clean

That post-meal cleanup is easier than ever thanks to the smooth surface of this induction cooktop. Generally speaking, induction and smoothtop electric cooktops will be the easiest to clean. This particular model also doesn’t have any gaps between the cooktop’s glass surface and the stainless steel edge connecting it to the rest of the range, which means no gunk in hard to clean areas.

Its large capacity oven is ideal for entertaining

The combined capacity of the double ovens is 6.7 cu. ft.—significantly larger than the standard 5 cu. ft. of many ovens. (On their own, the lower oven is 4.2 cu. ft. and the upper oven is 2.5 cu. ft.) This added real estate means more room for roasting whole, large pieces of meat and fish, including that holiday turkey you’ve probably started thinking about.

A double oven also means you can cook multiple dishes that require different temperatures simultaneously. So while dinner is in the bottom oven, dessert can bake away in the top oven.

What we don’t like

Credit: Reviewed The standard bake setting (left) produced a more even bake than the convection bake setting (right) during our cookie test.

Baking in the ovens requires some troubleshooting

While we love the oven’s capacity, we weren’t overly impressed with the ease of use. Our tester found that it took some time to determine proper timing when baking cookies in the upper oven (both on convection and standard bake settings). The main oven also required some troubleshooting when baking on standard or convection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warranty

The KitchenAid KFID500ESS has a one-year limited warranty for parts and labor. This is standard for a range.

What owners are saying

Owners love this range for its induction cooktop, its double ovens, and how easy it is to use. Reviewers on KitchenAid’s site give it an average of 4.5 stars out of nearly 400 reviews, praising the temperature accuracy and overall reliability in particular. The Home Depot has almost 500 reviews, again with an average 4.5-star rating. Users here note the quick boil times, energy efficiency, and how nice it is to have two oven sizes to choose from.

The only recurring drawback it seems is a note about the cooling fan “running for a long time,” but otherwise owners say they’re very satisfied with their purchase.

Should you buy it?

Yes, but it might take a while to get the hang of the double ovens.

The KitchenAid KFID500ESS Induction Range is among the best we’ve tested and would be an excellent addition to most kitchens. Its cooktop is highly efficient, easy to clean, and users say it’s easy to use. We love that the double ovens are spacious and allow for cooking multiple dishes at different temperatures at once. The ovens did take some troubleshooting when it came to baking, but as many ovens on the market often require similar patience, we don’t think this is a deal breaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you don’t need a double oven and would rather spend less on a high-performing induction range, check out the Frigidaire Gallery FGIH3047VF, the best we’ve tested. And if you’re curious about induction-friendly cookware, let our experts guide you through induction cooking 101.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Madison Trapkin Kitchen & Cooking Editor Madison Trapkin is the kitchen & cooking editor at Reviewed. Formerly the editor-in-chief of Culture Magazine, Madison is the founder of GRLSQUASH, a women's food, art, and culture journal. Her work has also appeared in The Boston Globe, Cherrybombe, Gather Journal, and more. She is passionate about pizza, aesthetic countertop appliances, and regularly watering her houseplants. She holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and a Master's of Liberal Arts in Gastronomy from Boston University. See all of Madison Trapkin's reviews