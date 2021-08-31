This gas range has luxurious touches, but its oven performance is lacking

Pros Quick boil times

Adjustable warming drawer

Wi-Fi connectivity Cons Poor convection performance

Missing common features

Featuring a convection oven and a cooktop with five gas burners, this luxurious slide-in range with a stainless steel finish feels like it could belong in any modern kitchen. Performance-wise, the range received high scores in our cooktop and standard bake tests, but was lacking in convection bake tests.

This powerful slide-in gas range may have powerful burners, but it's oven doesn't quite take the cake.

We noticed seriously uneven heat distribution in the cookie tests, which produced cookies that were visibly more burnt on the four corners of the tray than the ones in the middle. At $3,000, we'd expect more features and a more consistent oven.

About the LG Studio LSSG3017ST Gas Range

Credit: LG This slide-in gas range has attractive features, but it lacks in oven performance.

Dimensions: 37.1” x 29.875” x 28.94” (H x W x D)

37.1” x 29.875” x 28.94” (H x W x D) Fuel type: Gas

Gas Finish: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Number of burners: 5, including 1 specialty burner

5, including 1 specialty burner Number of oven racks: 3

3 Number of oven rack positions: 7

7 Features: Wi-Fi connection, ProBake Convection, Easy Clean (steam and pyrolytic), warming drawer, Steam Clean, Quick Boil, Proof, Pizza

Wi-Fi connection, ProBake Convection, Easy Clean (steam and pyrolytic), warming drawer, Steam Clean, Quick Boil, Proof, Pizza User manual: LG Studio LSSG3017ST Gas Range manual

The five front control knobs correspond to each of the five brass burners, with the highest burner output being 18,500 BTU (front right). The center burner is oval-shaped, which is suitable for a griddle or any long cookware. The burners are spread out enough to keep several pots and pans cooking on the stove at the same time. The sealed burners have caps and stay on pretty well.

The front-control oven is mainly operated by a touchscreen, with an additional knob adjacent to the touchscreen pad. You can change the oven settings by pressing the screen, which allows you to preheat, start a cleaning cycle, set the timer, and more. You can also adjust the temperature settings by dialing the knob. Features of the oven include Steam Clean, Quick Boil, Proof, Pizza, and more.

What we like

Credit: LG These LG burners can cook quickly and efficiently.

The burners heat up quickly

We evaluated how quickly each burner could bring a pot of water to a boil. The four burners on this gas range aced our tests and received a near perfect score, which is great news for people who prefer stovetop cooking with high heat. Its cooktop performance out compete some of the old winners in the category. For instance, the front right UltraHeat burner brought a pot of water to a boil faster than the Samsung, which is the best gas range we've tested.

Wi-Fi connectivity lets you remotely control the oven

Wi-Fi connectivity makes operating the oven from the comfort of your couch a seamless experience. Simply download the LG ThinQ app and start pairing the oven to your phone. Our tester had no issue linking the two devices during testing and liked the user-friendliness of the app. With the app, you can start preheating, change the oven temperature for multi-stage cooking, or turn off the oven from your phone. For people who often find themselves jugging multiple tasks at the same time, being able to control their ovens from a distance can save them time and energy.

Adjustable warming drawer can keep your dishes at the perfect temp

The adjustable warming drawer, which is located under the oven, can keep your cooked food warm for up to three hours at the exact temperature you desire. In addition, you can use it as a proofing drawer for yeasted bread and pizza dough. Warming drawers like this are great because they free up oven space to cook other dishes while the recently cooked food stays hot.

It’s a gorgeous range with luxurious touches

The finish and exterior material feel luxurious and robust. Its corner construction reflects its high-end price tag and is uniformly polished with no welding marks. The responsive touchscreen makes setting the temperature and timer easy, while the oven door opens and closes nicely, and has stops for soft close. The single oven light turns on and off automatically when the door is opened or closed.

What we don’t like

The range is overpriced for what it does

With its hefty price tag, we’re surprised by its lack of features commonly seen in high-end ranges, such as an air fry mode. Additionally, the convection performance was a disappointment, which makes us doubt its value, as there are more affordable options with similar specifications. Even if this range came down in price, it would still be missing some key features we expect to see in most ranges today.

Convection mode is somewhat lacking

In our cookie test, we noticed significant unevenness between trays on various racks and across a single tray. The cookies on the corners tended to be more well done than the ones in the center and the bottom rack tray was more burnt than the racks on the higher levels. We also noticed the standard bake preheat takes about seven minutes, which is average compared to the other ranges we've tested. However, convection preheat takes 12 minutes, longer than most ovens with a convection mode.

What owners say

Overall, the LG Studio LSSG3017ST Gas Range has received positive reviews from most owners. However, one reviewer cautioned that the range may not be suitable for kitchens without adequate ventilation, as the burners can get hot enough to trigger carbon monoxide detectors. The loose knobs may also pose a safety concern—some users complained about accidentally turning the stove on by bumping the knobs. Another owner noted that the warming drawer is quite low, adding that they had to crawl on the floor to use it.

Warranty

The LG Studio LSSG3017ST Gas Range has a two-year limited warranty for parts and labor, which is longer than the typical one-year limited warranty for most ranges.

Should you buy it?

Yes, if a high-performance cooktop is your top priority

The LG LSSG3017ST is pricey, but if you’re a person who cooks most of their meals over the stove, extra hot burners are a huge asset. If a reliable oven is important to you, you probably don’t want to steer clear of this range’s convection bake feature for holiday cookies—it may burn your cookies or give you batches that are baked unevenly.

If you’re seriously looking to invest in a high-end gas range with excellent cooktop performance and a reliable oven, the Samsung NX58K9500WG is the best gas range we’ve ever tested.

