This affordable Maytag range doesn’t offer enough value in the kitchen

Pros Fast preheat

Spacious and Versatile Cons Uneven baking

Inconsistent air fryer

About the Maytag MGR7700LZ Freestanding Gas Range

Dimensions: 29 7/8” x 47 7/8” x 27 7/8” (W x H x D)

Capacity: 5.0 cubic feet

Finishes: Stainless steel

Number of burners: 5

Number of oven racks: 2

Number of oven rack positions: 5

Oven features: Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convect Bake, Delay Start

User manual: Maytag MGR7700LZ

What we like

Credit: Reviewed / Maytag Not only does the Maytag MGR7700LZ Range have sleek stainless steel finishes plus cast-iron grates, but its performance is adaptable for every meal.

It has a fast preheat and a useful Delay Bake feature

The MGR7700LZ offers a fast preheat, even by gas range standards. We expect gas ovens to reach temperature in around 8 minutes. The MGR7700LZ managed to reach 350°F in about 7 minutes. If you aren’t in a rush to get dinner on the table, the range comes with a useful Delay Bake feature. With this setting, you can load up the oven and set it to start whenever you wish.

The rangetop is spacious and versatile

The Maytag MGR7700LZ rangetop has edge-to-edge cast iron grates that allow you to move pots and pans around with ease. The versatile cooktop also has five well-spaced burners, so there’s plenty of room to work with. An oval burner takes the center spot. It’s a welcome addition, especially if you enjoy a full-cooked breakfast or brunch, but you’ll need a griddle to get the most out of the burner.



What we don’t like

Credit: Reviewed / Maytag We found inconsistent results when it came to the different baking racks, which isn't exactly a dealbreaker, but it's something that frequent bakers might take notice of.

Baking performance was uneven across multiple racks

The Maytag MGR7700LZ can cook with standard heating elements and fan-assisted convection cooking. The standard bake setting performed admirably in our tests, producing perfectly cooked pizza dough and generally evenly baked cookies.

We were considerably less impressed with the fan-assisted convection setting. We cooked two batches of cookies simultaneously using the oven's convection mode. The bottoms of the cookies baked on the lower rake were dark and verging on burnt. We expect a certain amount of variance between batches but the difference on display here was concerning.

The air fryer has some issues

Like most modern convection ranges, the Maytag MGR7700LZ has an air fryer setting. If you have limited counter space, the idea of a built-in air fryer certainly has its appeal. Unfortunately, the MGR7700LZ’s air fryer was middling at best.

The dishwasher-safe air fryer basket that comes with the range is a welcome addition, but we got disappointing results when we tested the air fry mode per the manufacturer’s instructions.

First, we cooked some fries on a standard dark cookie sheet using the standard bake oven setting. The resulting fries were crispy on the outside and warm and fluffy on the inside.

Next, we tried the Air Fry mode using the tray provided with the range. The fries were cooked through, but several around the edges were burnt and inedible.

Warranty

The Maytag MGR7700LZ has a one-year limited warranty for parts and labor. A one-year warranty is standard for most ranges however, in addition, Maytag will provide certain replacement parts (labor not included) for nine years.



What owners are saying

There aren’t many customer reviews for the Maytag MGR7700LZ, but those that own one seem happy with it. The range has an average 4.5-star rating across three appliance retailers. As mentioned, most reviews are favorable, with customers citing the range's appearance and made-in-America bona fides.

Should you buy the Maytag MGR7700LZ Freestanding Gas Range?

Credit: Reviewed / Maytag Though it's looks appealing, the Maytag MGR7700LZ Range doesn't offer much for kitchen-goers.

No, not if baking capabilities matter most to you

The Maytag MGR7700LZ has a few good points; however, it simply doesn't offer enough to recommend it wholeheartedly. The preheat is fast, but not fast enough to separate it from other gas ranges. While our tests showed that the standard element oven does well, the convection mode was distressingly uneven and resulted in burnt cookies and inconsistent fries.

If you’re in the market for a gas range with air fry and convection, we recommend the GE JGB735SPSS. The freestanding gas range is available for a similar price to the MGR7700LZ and offers good multirack evenness and a solid air fryer.



