This no-frills electric range is a sleek option for buyers on a budget

Pros Decent cooktop performance

Includes storage drawer Cons Slow cook times

Slow preheat

As far as electric ranges go, the Whirlpool WFE535S0JZ is fairly straightforward in terms of design—simple, sleek, and stainless steel. The cooktop has four flat, regular burners, a warming zone, and each front burner has two size options: a 6-inch inner ring for smaller pots and a 9-inch ring for larger vessels.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Whirlpool WFE535S0JZ electric range has two racks in the oven, with five rack position options.

Inside the oven, you’ll find two racks, a standard pyrolytic cleaning function, fan convection, a manual light, and a fan without a heating element inside. There’s a Keep Warm setting for the oven, in case you have dishes that require slight warming.

One of the only special features of the oven is a Frozen Bake setting that allows you to cook from frozen when it comes to pizzas, lasagna, and the like.

About the Whirlpool WFE535S0JZ electric range

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar We found that the Whirlpool WFE535S0JZ electric range display wasn't super responsive to touch.

Dimensions: 47.88” x 29.88” x 27.75” (H x W x D)

Capacity: 5.3 cu. ft.

Finishes: Stainless Steel, Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless, Black, White, Biscuit

Number of burners: 4, plus a warming zone

Number of oven racks: 2

Number of oven rack positions: 5

Oven features: Broiler in oven, safety lock, temperature control, self-cleaning

User manual: Whirlpool WFE535S0JZ electric range manual

What we like

It’s great at baking cookies

This range passed our cookie test with flying colors. We baked sugar cookies in both standard and convection baking modes, with the rack in two different positions for the convection bakes.

The standard bake produced evenly baked cookies. For convection, the cookies looked identical from one tray to the next and despite being ever-so-slightly browned around the edges, we were very satisfied with the results. This range also aced our pork test (more on how we tested here).

The Frozen Bake setting is a nice option

Although we didn’t explicitly test the Frozen Bake setting, we believe this setting may be useful for those who often cook things like pizza and lasagna from frozen. This is useful because you don’t have to wait for something frozen to fully or partially defrost before popping it in the oven.

What we don’t like

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The cooktop on the Whirlpool WFE535S0JZ electric range has four burners and one warming zone.

It’s slow to preheat and has temperature limitations

When we performed the pizza cooking test, part of the pizza dough was undercooked. This wasn’t a huge surprise seeing as the oven maxes out at 500°F, and it took the oven a long time to reach that temperature. It took almost 13 minutes to reach 350°F on the standard oven setting, whereas the best electric range we’ve tested took just over 4 minutes to reach this same temperature.

Build quality is poor overall

With this range, you definitely get what you pay for. The dials are plastic and there are visible gaps in the corner construction. There’s plenty of space on the cooktop from left to right, but it would be tough to fit two pots front to back unless they were 3-quart pots (which is relatively small). There’s also no burner large enough for a large 12-quart pot (like one you’d cook spaghetti in), so heating water in a vessel this big using one of the smaller burners would take a while.

Also, the control panel wasn't as responsive to touch as we would've liked.

What owners are saying

Owners have noted how easy it is to clean the cooktop surface, ease of installation, ease of use, and the benefits of the additional warming burner on the cooktop. They also seem to love the price point and the appearance of this range.

Negative online reviews often mention slow cook times, cheap knobs, difficulty reaching high temperatures in the oven (as validated by our testing), and a small storage drawer. The Home Depot website lists this range at 4.2 out of 5 stars according to over 350 reviews.

Warranty

The Whirlpool WFE535S0JZ has a one-year limited warranty for parts and labor. This is standard for a range.

Should you buy the Whirlpool WFE535S0JZ electric range?

Only if cost is your main focus. If you’re looking for a good budget option for a basic range, the Whirlpool WFE535S0JZ can get the job done. This range will perform the major tasks of cooking and baking relatively well, and could be fine for most users despite some potentially frustrating usability issues.

However, given some cheap-feeling design and construction choices, we think there are better ranges out there if you can afford to stretch your budget. For those looking to something a little bit better, we suggest the Frigidaire Professional FPEF3077QF. This range can reach higher temperatures, is specifically designed for quick preheat, and particularly good for baking.

