Signature Kitchen Suites range wins industry show awards

Over the years, LG-owned Signature Kitchen Suite has introduced innovation and cutting edge technology to its lineup of ranges, often receiving praise in the industry. At the 2021 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), Signature Kitchen Suite's new 36-Inch Pro Range wowed judges and fellow exhibitors with its sleek look and versatility, winning the Best Home Technology and Best Indoor Product Awards.

What is Signature Kitchen Suite?

Signature Kitchen Suite is a high-end kitchen appliance brand that caters to home cooks with a passion for food. Its flagship model, the 48-inch Dual Fuel Pro Range, combines sous vide, induction, and gas cooking options into one range, maximizing the flexibility and versatility of the product.

This new WiFi-enabled 36-inch version is more compact than its predecessor, making it better suited for city apartments and small kitchens that may not have the space to accommodate a larger range.

What are the specs?

According to Signature Kitchen Suite, the stove stays under 39,000 BTUs, a unit of measurement which corresponds to the amount of heat needed to boil a pound of water. The stove comes complete with two gas burners, one sous vide burner, and one induction burner so users have the flexibility to switch, depending on their cooking needs.

This range also features a 6.3 cubic-foot combi oven, which is quite spacious for even the most ambitious baking and roasting projects. Despite the often high price tag, combi ovens have seen a rise in popularity as they have both convection and steam capability, which is great for home chefs who are trying to expand their cooking repertoire by experimenting with different cooking methods.

Additionally, Signature Kitchen Suite says this pro-style range emits less ambient heat, making the cooking experience less stressful and giving customers more flexibility when it comes to the type of hood to install.

Though we haven’t tested this range, we’ve reviewed other LG ranges. As more innovations and updates are coming to the home appliance world, stay tuned for more coverage from us.

