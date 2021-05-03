The Best Top-Freezer Refrigerators of 2021

Credit: Insignia / Best Buy

Best Overall Insignia NS-RTM18WH7 Only available at Best Buy, the Insignia NS–RTM18WH7 refrigerator has one big thing going for it: a low, low sale price, which means it's cheaper than almost any other full-size fridge you can buy. This fridge was one of the most efficient fridges (in terms of electricity usage) that's ever come through our labs. On the other hand, the 18-cubic-foot top-freezer had a tough time with some of our tests. Namely, it ran a little hot, with temperatures well above our preferred value of 37°F. Bumping the temperature down to the lowest setting will ensure that your food is being safely preserved. There's also plenty of storage space, with no hidden extras (like water filters or air filters) to take up valuable real estate that you need for a pizza box or a Thanksgiving turkey. Long story short, we think the Insignia NS-RTM18WH7 is worth a look if you need a second fridge or if your budget is tight. Pros Energy efficient Cons Fridge temperatures can run a little warm $599.99 from Best Buy

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Most Versatile Samsung RT18M6215SG The Samsung RT18M6215SG is truly a unique top-freezer refrigerator. This 18-cubic-foot fridge has a sleek, black stainless-steel exterior and temperatures that are spot-on for food preservation. Surprisingly, the most boring part of a typical refrigerator—the freezer—is where this fridge is truly innovative. The freezer can either be a normal freezer, or, with a few button presses, you can convert it into a second refrigerator zone. This can be a great choice for a small kitchen, a vacation home, or a garage or basement refrigerator. We think that with its versatility and good looks, the Samsung RT18M6215SG is a better-than-average value. Pros Can maintain consistent temperatures

Flexible temperature zone

Black stainless steel finish Cons Have to stoop to access crispers

How We Tested

The Testers

We are Reviewed's appliance testing team: Jon Chan, Kyle Hamilton, and Julia MacDougall. We've spent many years testing major appliances including washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, and robot vacuum cleaners. But, we've also used these appliances as normal people would, which means that we have a great sense for what appliances are bargains at their price points, and which appliances have really useful extra features.

The Tests

We test each fridge from two perspectives—first, from a data-driven objective point of view, and second, as a regular person trying to get at the leftover Chinese food. The combination of these two types of experiences allows us to recommend the best fridge for you at any price point.

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan We test refrigerators, like this top-freezer and this French-door, on-site in the Reviewed lab.

Appliances operate best in certain temperature conditions. Refrigerators, in particular, can be very sensitive to ambient air conditions. They pull in air and cool it down to temperatures cold enough (usually around 37°F) to preserve food and inhibit bacteria growth. In hot weather, the condenser and cooling coils have to work harder to cool the warmer air. In cold weather, the fridge struggles to operate in general. This is why, if you happen to have a second fridge in your sweltering hot or freezing cold garage, you may have noticed that the air inside that fridge is not as cold as the air inside your kitchen fridge.

To mitigate these possible temperature effects, we test each refrigerator in a special lab that conditions the air to a temperature of 72°F +/- 5°F, and a relative humidity of 50% RH +/- 15% RH (basically, room temperature). This way, each fridge can get the chance to perform at its best, and doesn't get inadvertently penalized for having to deal with warmer or colder air than its competitors experienced.

Over the course of a week (including a day for calibration), we put each refrigerator through its paces. After filling the fridge up with water ballast (since fridges operate better when there's less empty space), we measure the fridge's temperature, humidity loss, freezing time, usable space, and energy use.

Temperature

Our ideal temperature settings for the fridge and the freezer are 37°F and 0°F, respectively. With fridge temperatures higher than 37°F, you have to start worrying about bacteria growth, as 40°F is the start of the bacteria "danger zone". Freezer temperatures warmer than 0°F means that the food isn't being truly frozen. Once we set each fridge to those temperatures, we collect temperature data throughout the week's testing that tells us not only how close the temperature in the fridge and freezer are to 37°F and 0°F, respectively, but how close the air temperature stayed to those ideal values.

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser For our humidity loss test, we add water to a floral foam ball, place it into the refrigerator's crisper drawer, and then record how much of the water is evaporated away each day.

Humidity Loss

For this test, we focus on the refrigerator's crisper drawer. We add water to a floral foam ball, and then record how much of the water is evaporated away each day. Humidity loss rates are important because if the crisper is too dry, your leafy greens will dry out very quickly. If the crisper is too humid, your fruits will rot. Fridges that can strike a balance between these two extremes will help you to preserve your fruits and veggies for as long as possible.

Freezing Time

Once the fridge is plugged in, we measure the time it takes for the freezer to cool down from room temperature to 32°F (the freezing temperature of water). This is a good measure of how quickly your fridge and freezer can cool down food or beverages that have just been placed inside the refrigerator.

Usable Space

One of the most common refrigerator specs is the storage capacity, or the volume of the inside of the fridge, in cubic feet. You'd think that a higher capacity means that you can fit more in that fridge, but that's not always the case. We measure the usable space, which is how much empty space is actually available in the fridge's interior. Any number of things can reduce the usable space in a fridge—the ice bucket and/or ice maker, a water filter, air filters, shelf arrangement, etc. The closer the usable space value is to the fridge's stated storage capacity, the more food you can fit in your refrigerator.

Energy Use

Using an electric meter, we measure the fridge's energy usage (in Watt-hours) over the week of testing. The less energy used, the more efficient that fridge is, and the more money it'll save you on utility bills in the future.

We also use each fridge in a more casual sense so that we can answer usability questions about the fridge's specs and features, like the doors, shelves, controls, water/ice dispenser, and extras like smart connectivity, door-in-door or flexible storage options, etc. If a refrigerator keeps the temperature at a perfect 37°F, but it's very difficult to open the doors and the control panel makes no sense, we're going to penalize that fridge with respect to its ease of use.

What You Should Know About Buying a Top-Freezer Refrigerator

If your refrigerator just died, chances are that you're in a hurry to replace it. But first, there are some things to know before buying a new refrigerator.

Credit: Samsung / Maytag There are four main types of full-size fridges.

There are four major styles of refrigerator: top-freezer, bottom-freezer, French-door, and side-by-side. Top-freezer fridges are the most traditional and the most basic. They're also the least expensive.

If you’re reading this article, it’s because you are considering buying a top-freezer fridge, where the fridge door and the freezer door pulls open to the side.

Food Preservation

No one wants to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on a refrigerator that can't keep your food cold. Preserving your food is, after all, its most important job!

You can look through our refrigerator reviews and our refrigerator roundups to see which did the best at maintaining the right environment for your cold foods and beverages.

Your Refrigerator Cutout

If you're replacing a fridge with a very specific cutout (usually surrounded by countertops and/or cabinetry), measure your cutout carefully—it's not unheard of for consumers to buy a beautiful new fridge, only to have to return it because it's too large for the cutout.

Measure the height, width, and depth of the cutout, then be sure to leave at least one to two inches between the top of the fridge and above-fridge cabinetry, as well as a couple inches between the back of the fridge and the wall. Leaving these extra inches is especially helpful for air circulation.

Lastly, when looking at the depth of your cutout, be sure to account for the depths of the fridge doors. If the distance your fridge sticks out from your cabinetry is not as wide as the thickness of the refrigerator doors, then you might not be able to open the fridge doors all the way.

Counter-Depth vs. Standard-Depth

The term “counter-depth” refers to the depth of your fridge—specifically, how much it sticks out past your cabinetry. The standard depth for a regular, full-sized fridge is typically about 30 inches. If your fridge is surrounded by cabinets, it probably sticks out anywhere from four to six inches. But, if you have space restrictions or stylistic preferences that tend towards a refrigerator with a shallower profile, you may want to take a look at counter-depth fridges.

While there's no standard depth measurement for counter-depth fridges (it largely depends on the manufacturer), they can be as much as six inches shallower than their non-counter-depth counterparts. What this means is that you lose interior storage space as a result of the shallower fridge profile.

One more thing to consider: Although it’s smaller, a counter-depth fridge may cost more than its non-counter-depth counterpart.

Storage Options

The most basic storage options include built-in shelves in the fridge, one or two crisper bins, and some shelving options on the fridge's doors. When it comes to extra storage, top-freezer refrigerators don’t get too exotic. Unlike French-doors, they’re ultimately basic fridges.

Efficiency

If the prospect of using less water and energy is appealing to you, consider the Energy Star rating for a refrigerator for an idea of what your utility bills might look like.

Typically, the more complicated your fridge (in features and design), the more energy it uses. In our experience, it's not a lot more than your more basic fridges, but it can add up over time. Only you can decide if the added convenience is worth the increase in running costs.

Fit and Finish

While you can still find black, white, and bisque refrigerators at most stores, stainless steel is a more popular style with modern consumers. Regardless, you should be able to find a refrigerator that matches your kitchen setup and your other appliances.

Price

Top-freezer fridges are among the most budget-friendly refrigerators on the market—most fall under or hover around $1,000—and that’s because they’re also the most basic. With this said, brands from LG to Hotpoint to Whirlpool to Beko to Smeg all carry top-freezer refrigerators.

Other Top-Freezer Refrigerators We Tested

Whirlpool WRT311FZDM While imperfect, the Whirlpool WRT311FZDM is a fantastic deal. Our tests show this fridge is one of the most efficient available, and it is more than adequate when it comes to preserving food. Temperatures are stable, energy consumption is low, and it makes great use of the available space. It also looks really good for its price. However, its crispers aren't great, and you’ll want to turn down the thermostat, but if you’re looking to keep costs low and don’t need a pre-installed ice maker, you can't go wrong with this fridge. Whether you need a replacement unit for the kitchen or an attractive second fridge, this Whirlpool is a great bargain. Pros Energy efficient

Frigidaire FFHT1425VV Top-freezer refrigerators may not experience the fanfare of their modern French-door counterparts, but this fridge is proof they can still hold their own in the kitchen. The Frigidaire FFHT1425VV is an impressive fridge for its size. While it's about 50% the size of a typical refrigerator, it maintains a fairly high capacity—certainly enough for a couple or small family to store food without issue. The EvenTemp Cooling System keeps fridge temperatures consistent, fluctuating only one-tenth of a degree in our tests. If you’re looking for a small, affordable fridge for an apartment or a garage, the Frigidaire FFHT1425VV may be the perfect pick. Not only does its small size ensure it’ll fit in more locations, but we saw great temperature consistency throughout the fridge and freezer. It’s incredibly energy efficient as well, using about half as much energy as the average fridge. Pros Great size for smaller spaces

GE GTS22KGNRBB If you want a solid, no-frills fridge, the GE GTS22KGNRBB is a great choice. While some fridges try to cram in every available extra feature and sometimes need to make trade-offs for performance, the GE GTS22KGNRBB instead focuses on the basics—and does a great job. It doesn’t have some of the usability features we like to see, like flexible shelving or storage options, but it is capable of maintaining steady, cool temperatures. While the GTS22KGNRBB is a bit more expensive than other bare-bones fridges we've reviewed, it doesn't have other typical problems we see—like inconsistent temperatures. If you're looking for a garage fridge or need to maximize your budget, the GTS22KGNRBB is a pretty good value for what it offers. Pros Maintains stable temperatures

Whirlpool WRT518SZFM The Whirlpool WRT518SZFM top-freezer fridge is a pro at maintaining steady, cool temperatures—a huge bonus, since this is a trait that many similarly-priced refrigerators just don't have. Additionally, the WRT518SZFM features more customizable storage options than its competition. While we liked the cooling performance and storage options for a fridge at this price point, it’s still pretty basic, although an excellent choice. If you want dispensers or smart features, this isn’t the right fridge for you. Pros Steady temperatures

Good storage options

Good value for its performance Cons Light on features

Frigidaire FFTR1814VW Sometimes you just need a basic refrigerator without all the bells and whistles, and the Frigidaire FFTR1814VW doesn’t have much in the way of extra features, like an ice dispenser or flexible storage options, but it does have some very stable temperatures for its price. The interior features are also minimal—simple wire racks and in-door bins. The Frigidaire FFTR1814VW is the definition of a solid, spartan, affordable fridge. Pros Solid, consistent temperatures

Inexpensive Cons Bare bones

No dispensers

Samsung RT21M6213SR This top-freezer refrigerator offers a beautifully sleek look with its pocket handles and fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish. The freezer can also double as a fridge. During testing, this fridge showed spot-on temperatures. We set all the fridges in our labs to 37°F and monitor the temperature variance. The RT21M6213SR, over the course of 72 hours, averaged 37.6°F—excellent for food preservation. Pros Maintains consistent temperatures

Frigidaire FFTR2021TS If you’re looking to replace your current fridge at an affordable price, or are in need of a second fridge for your home, the Frigidaire FFTR2021TS is a solid option. Not only does it offer slightly more storage space than the average top-freezer, but it also does a reasonable job maintaining humidity, and it's relatively energy-efficient to boot—which is more than we’d expect form a fridge in this price range. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean the Frigidaire FFTR2021TS necessarily rises above some of the common pitfalls of inexpensive fridges. Namely, it has some difficulty maintaining lower temperatures in its freezer and runs a bit warm on the suggested settings. But, as long as you know to manually turn the temperature down a bit to account for this Frigidaire's tendency to run warm, you should be happy with its performance. Pros Affordable

Maytag MRT118FFFZ The Maytag MRT118FFFZ is one of the least expensive stainless steel refrigerators we've seen. Efficiency is this refrigerator’s strong suit. It uses power like a miser. But—and there's no positive way to spin this—the fridge can't maintain its temperature. It fluctuates by about 1.5 degrees, whereas most refrigerators we've tested might waver by about .3 degrees. The refrigerator compartment runs cold, while the freezer runs warm. This is not a model we highly recommend. Pros Energy efficient Cons Can't maintain temperature $879.00 from AppliancesConnection

