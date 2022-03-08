You can bank on this sturdy French-door fridge for your kitchen

Pros Steady temperatures

Highly-customizable storage

Effective crispers Cons Lower-than-average capacity

The GE GFE28GYNFS French-door refrigerator has a stainless steel exterior with a through-the-door dispenser on its left door.

Opening up its top pair of doors reveals their interiors are lined with bins—more than the average fridge is equipped with. The shelves inside the fridge all have spill-capture, to help control messes.

Pulling out the freezer drawer reveals a two-tiered design, with an internal drawer above the main bin.

About the GE GFE28GYNFS French-door Refrigerator

Dimensions: 69.88" x 35.75" x 36.25" (H x W x D)

Measured capacity: 9.56-cubic-foot fridge, 4.26-cubic-foot freezer

Depth: Standard depth

Finishes: Stainless steel, slate, black slate ($100 extra)

Dispensers: Through-the-door ice and water dispenser

User manual: GE GFE28GYNFS French-door Refrigerator manual

What we like

Steady temperatures in the fridge and freezer compartments

Credit: Reviewed / Dave Ellerby Temperatures in the freezer rarely strayed from a near-ideal temperature.

It’s difficult to be a refrigerator. You need to maintain temperatures below 40°F to ensure germs can’t proliferate, but if you sink lower than 32°F you can cause some foods to freeze. This 8°F window needs to be maintained all while someone keeps opening your door throughout the day and during defrost cycles.

Fortunately, the GE GFE28GYNFS passed this test by a comfortable margin. We measured the fridge’s average temperature at 38.95°F, which is slightly warmer than the ideal temperature of 37°F; however, a quick calibration towards cooler can fix this.

During testing, the freezer also kept things close to its own ideal temperature of 0°F, with temperatures hovering between -2.2°F and 2.6°F. Ideally, these temperatures would’ve stayed at 0°F or below, but as it only barely peeked into positive numbers your food should be safe from freezer burn.

Temperatures remained consistent throughout both the fridge and freezer compartments over time, and only fluctuated by 3°F at most.

Its effective crispers keep veggies fresh

Crispers might not be the flashiest feature of a fridge, but they’re important for keeping fruits and veggies fresher for longer. A bad crisper will lead to prematurely wilted leaves due to humidity loss or could even speed up the rotting process of fruits if they don’t handle ethylene gas properly.

The GFE28GYNFS kept humidity loss very low: 0.06 grams per hour, compared to the 0.2 g/h of the average fridge. This means your leafy greens will wilt much more slowly in the GFE28GYNFS compared to most other fridges. It still lets out enough humidity to keep foods from rotting prematurely as well. Overall, the GFE28GYNFS’s crispers are excellent for those who frequently stock fresh fruits and vegetables.

Better-than-average storage options

Credit: Reviewed / Dave Ellerby While the fridge’s raw storage capacity is on the low side for a French-door, it has more shelves and bins than average, all of which are highly repositionable.

Though the GFE28GYNFS had slightly less storage capacity than the average French-door, it uses the storage it does have quite well.

The doors each have multiple bins that can be repositioned to several different heights. The normally full-width spill-capture shelves are split into two halves, providing a degree of customizability that’s uncommon, even amongst other modern fridges. Likewise, the two extra drawers provide some additional options for organized storage that are difficult to find elsewhere.

A through-the-door dispenser for easy access to water and ice

Credit: Reviewed / Dave Ellerby The dispenser can handle filtered water and cubed/crushed ice.

If you haven’t had a fridge with a through-the-door dispenser yet, you’re missing out. The easy access to cold, filtered water and both cubed and crushed ice is one of those features you might not appreciate until after you’ve used it for a while. No more remembering to refill ice trays, or trying to find filters that don’t immediately absorb the flavor of your fridge.

What we don’t like

Overall storage capacity is low for a French-door

The GFE28GYNFS is on the smaller side when it comes to raw storage capacity: Its 9.56 cu. ft. falls slightly short of the 11.19-cubic-foot average. For context, a gallon jug of milk is 0.16 cu. ft., so you’d be missing about 10 of those compared to an average French-door.

This may seem like a lot, but the discrepancy between different French-doors is huge: The smallest we’ve reviewed was 8.06 cu. ft. and the largest was 15.79 cu. ft., so while it’s small, the GFE28GYNFS is closer to average than not.

The reason we bring this up is because this minor storage shortfall is likely due to the fridge’s reliance on drawers, which provide additional options for organization, but aren’t as space efficient as shelves.

What owners are saying about the GE GFE28GYNFS

Credit: Reviewed / Dave Ellerby GE’s proprietary water filter was a hot-button topic amongst user reviews online.

Owners generally like their GFE28GYNFS, awarding it an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars across major retailers. Those who love their fridge cite its many storage options, quick cooling, and internal lighting.

Those who aren't happy with the GFE28GYNFS mainly seem to have received lemons, though there are quite a few consumers who are unhappy with the fridge’s filtration system, citing frustration with a lack of generic filter replacement options and the price point of GE’s filter, which costs $44.25.

Warranty

The GE GFE28GYNFS has a limited one-year warranty for the entire appliance, which covers parts and labor. Additionally, the refrigerating system itself is ensured for up to five years.

Typically, manufacturers only guarantee one year for parts and labor—given the GFE28GYNFS’s premium price, we’re happy to see it falls under a longer warranty, to help owners feel more secure in their purchase.

Should you buy the GE GFE28GYNFS?

Yes, it’s a solid French-door among many competitors

Good temperature regulation in both the fridge and freezer compartments, effective crispers, optimized storage, and a through-the-door water dispenser make the GE GFE28GYNFS a really solid French-door refrigerator.

During testing, we found little to complain about: Just about every test we threw at it had an above-average result. The only minor exceptions were that its recommended calibration is a hair too warm (but still fine), and that its fridge compartment is on the small side when compared to other full-size French-doors.

Our biggest gripe is that its price point puts it in direct competition with French-door refrigerators that have more features and flash. No doubt, the GFE28GYNFS’s features and performance make it a worthy purchase that won’t disappoint, but compared to some of its competitors it’s not the absolute best value—still a decent value, just not the best.

We also recommend checking out the excellent Frigidaire Gallery FG4H2272UF, which has similar features and performance, plus a flex drawer, and still runs a bit cheaper.

