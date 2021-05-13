The Best Roombas of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Best Overall iRobot Roomba i7+ The iRobot Roomba i7+ is the most successful robot vacuum cleaner that can empty itself and also has strong suction. A vacuum in the charging base suctions everything out of the bin into a sealable bag. This means you don't have to see, touch, or smell what your robot vacuum picks up. Also, for your convenience, the i7+ has a whole host of smart features, and it’s Alexa and Google Home compatible. The i7+ can even make virtual maps that can track cleaning cycles and keep it out of individual rooms. Fancy tech aside, the i7+ can vacuum up quite a bit. On average, it picked up 10 grams of debris, which means that in a week, it can keep up with a mild manual cleaning on a variety of surfaces, including hardwood floors and carpet. The i7+ is expensive, but every penny is accounted for in the large number of features and its excellent performance on a variety of floor types. Pros Can empty itself

App allows you to choose what rooms to clean

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The textured top of the iRobot Roomba i3+ keeps it looking fresh even after plowing through dust bunnies.

Best Value iRobot Roomba i3+ The iRobot Roomba i3+ provides the best bang for your buck. It’s the most affordable Roomba model you can get that has the self-emptying feature. During our cleaning tests, the i3+ picked up an average of 11 grams of dirt per run. This puts it in the same league as the more expensive i7+. We also think the textured, gray top of the i3+ is a better design than the i7+. After a few weeks of cleaning, the i3+ looks much cleaner and less scuffed, whereas right out of the box, the i7+ and i6+ look very shiny and attractive, but over time they tend to get scratched and covered in dust. People who are on the fence between splurging on the i7+ or looking to save with i3+ should know there are a few drawbacks to the latter. It comes with less stuff. The i7+ comes with five extra dirt disposal bags and an extra side brush. Pros Powerful suction

How We Tested







The Tester

Hey, I'm Jon Chan, the Senior Manager of Lab Operations at Reviewed. If you clean with it—whether it’s laundry detergent or dishwashers—I oversee its testing. This expertise extends to vacuums: upright, canister, handheld, and robotic.

The Tests

When it comes to Roombas, most of our tests involve our robot obstacle course. The area contains analogs for furniture legs, shelves, and thresholds. Each robot vacuum has three chances to prove itself.

For the first two runs, we place cork pellets under the shelves and between the furniture legs. When we let the robot vacuum loose, we look for how long a cleaning cycle takes, what obstacles it is able to clean thoroughly, if it has powerful suction features, and overall debris pickup.

For the final test run, we replace the cork with pet hair.

What You Need to Know About Roombas

After testing a dozen Roombas, we think calling them a robot vacuum is a bit of a misnomer. Unless you get a high-end model, the suction power pales in comparison to that of a full-sized vacuum and can only really compete over the course of a week.

We find that consumers experience the most satisfaction with their Roombas when they view them as floor maintainers in between manual cleanings.

We should also point out that most robot vacuums have cleaning modes designed for bare floors and medium carpet. So, if you have throw rugs taller than ½ inch, your robot vacuum may not be able to climb atop it, or it may get stuck if it does get up there. This fact is vital for pet owners, because it means pet beds are a point of contention.

What Does The + Mean?

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The + means you get a charging base that empties your Roomba for you. It's much bigger than your average dock.

If you visit iRobot’s website, you’ll find that the robot vacuum brand offers both the Roomba i3 and the Roomba i3+ for sale. The major difference between the plus and non-plus version is in its charging base.

The plus versions boast a self-emptying feature. Basically, the charging base contains a built-in vacuum that suctions out the robot’s dirt bin, moving the waste into a sealed bag. This means you never have to get your hands dirty or smell anything gross. Each bag can hold up to 30 days’ worth of dust and debris.

What Is The iRobot Genius Home Intelligence?

Simply put, the iRobot Genius Home Intelligence is an update to the existing iRobot Home app, which gives you more control over where and when your robot vacuum cleans.

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan iRobot Home app shows its smart map of Reviewed's lab.

The “where” is denoted by rooms on your smart map, which the Roomba i7+ and S9 models can detect automatically. Special areas called Clean Zones, like the couch or under the kitchen table, can also be labeled on the smart map. You can also designate areas where you don’t want your Roomba to roam.

The update also gives you more control over the “when,” i.e. exactly when your Roomba cleans. It does this through a series of event-based automation. For example, you can integrate your home’s smart locks into your robot vacuum’s programming so that when you walk through your front door, the Roomba will return to its charging base. This works because iRobot Genius Home Intelligence is on the IFTTT platform, so it “speaks” a very common language that hundreds of smart home brands know.

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan iRobot Genius Home Intelligence is designed to work with anything on the IFTTT Connect platform.

If you don’t want all your smart devices talking to each other, you can use a scheduling feature from your phone. You can schedule a time to clean and specify where to clean. For example, at 8 pm, after your dinner, you can schedule the Roomba to vacuum under the table and the Braava jet to mop the whole kitchen floor.

What About Data Privacy?

Robot has pretty comprehensive documentation on how user data is stored.

Mike Gillen, director of product and data security at iRobot tells us, “Beyond internal initiatives, iRobot promotes and sponsors a public bug bounty program, submits products to external penetration testing, and conducts routine automated scans on iRobot’s operating environment.”

Speaking specifically of iRobot, the easiest way to have your data deleted is to request it through the app. However, we did catch this tidbit in the Privacy Policy: “We reserve the right to anonymize your personal data, including information about Robot and Service usage, and to retain your anonymized information for our own records and for product and feature development purposes.”

Basically, this means that iRobot will eliminate any connection between you and the data collected, but it may remain in iRobot’s servers.

Companies like iRobot and Ecovacs also follow the GDPR, which is the European version of the CCPA.

Bethany Singer Baefsky, director of privacy and DPO at iRobot, says, “iRobot follows the GDPR standard for everyone when it comes to deletion, and we do not limit it just to the EU. This means that wherever you are, if you request data deletion, your personal information will be purged within 30 days, in accordance with GDPR standards.”

She continues, “For data access requests, we comply with all statutory time frames. Where there is no statutorily required timeframe for providing data, or no legal requirement to provide data at all, we operate within the CCPA's framework and provide data in a commonly used, machine readable format within 45 days of receiving a verifiable request.”

Other Roombas We Tested

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) The iRobot Roomba i6+ and i8+ are retailer specific versions of the i7+, sold at Amazon and Costco respectively. They are more or less clones of the i7+, which means everything from dirt pickup performance to the installation are all the same. The key difference is that the Roomba i6+ lacks a spare filter and extra bags. The Roomba i8+ has a larger battery and comes with a virtual wall, which is a device that fires an infrared beam that the robot will not cross. Both these features are somewhat redundant, since we found during testing that the Roomba i7+ can already cover most homes in a single charge and the Genius Home Intelligence app can direct where you want your robot vacuum to go. Both the i6+ and the i8+ are fine, especially if you are already an Amazon Prime or Costco member. However, we don’t see a major advantage in buying them over the i7+ unless they’re on sale. Pros Power suction

Self Emptying

iRobot Roomba 694 If you’re looking for the most affordable, the iRobot Roomba 694 is your best bet. During testing it picked up an average of 11 grams of testing debris. Anything above 10 grams per run gets our gold star of approval. However, the great cleaning performance does come at a cost. We observed that the 694 is pretty aggressive when it comes to navigation, ramming into furniture. It never damaged any of our testing furniture, but it was enough to cause a racket. While the 694 is compatible with iRobot Genius, you don’t need it. This is a simple robot vacuum. People looking for a robot vacuum to plug in and go need to check this one out. Pros Affordable

iRobot Roomba S9+ The iRobot Roomba S9+ is unique amongst iRobot robot vacuums with D-shaped chassis—a style pioneered by Neato. The idea of a D-shape is that it can get flush with walls and corners, something that circular robot vacuums can have trouble doing. After spending a week with the S9+, we think that it’s a fine robot vacuum, but it’s too expensive for what you get. In our cleaning tests, this robot vacuum picked up an average of eight grams per run, slightly lower than our standard of 10 grams. The S9+ is gentle, only lightly nudging furniture and walls to find its way around. This behavior can be great, but it also means the S9+ avoids jamming its brushes into places to find dirt. Pros Powerful

