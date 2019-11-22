How to pick the best iRobot vacuum for you

Check out our top Roomba recommendations
Robot vacuums? Yeah—we have strong feelings about them. At this point, you’re hopefully picturing the Reviewed staff as Quint in “Jaws,” the hardened fisherman with hands-on shark experience whose determination to track down the killer shark is on par with our will to find the best robot vacuum for your needs.
OK that’s dramatic, but you get what I’m saying—we know robot vacuums, and when it comes to the best robot vacuums, you’ll find a lot of Roombas on our lists. iRobot has been making its flagship Roomba for nearly 20 years, and in that time, they’ve come out with a range of models and features ideal for homeowners and apartment dwellers. And namely, for those of us who love the convenience an automated vacuum can provide.
But with so many models on the market, how do you pick the best one for your needs? We break down which features to consider, how much you should spend, and which Roombas we recommend for you.
Start your hunt for the perfect iRobot vacuum by asking yourself what you find most important in this cleaning tool. Are you looking for a device you can easily control from your smartphone? Do you need one that can cohabit with a toddler? Consider the following before you start hunting for a robot vacuum:
An important thing to remember about robot vacuums is that while we recommend them, they’re not completely self-sufficient. Depending on the model you get, you may have to do some prep work before cleaning, like picking up small toys, moving wires, and emptying the vacuum’s dust bin.
You can get some of the best affordable robot vacuums for less than $300, but for high-end models, be prepared to spend $1,000 or more. After you decide which features are best suited for your lifestyle, decide what your budget needs to be. If you’re not sure how much to spend on a robot vacuum, start hunting and see how prices change as you add or remove features that are important to you.
Most importantly, keep in mind that while you can get a good vacuum at a lower price point, the best on the market will cost more money. If you’re excited about the benefits a robot vacuum can provide, consider investing in a more expensive model that will offer more. And if you’re looking specifically at a Roomba, the company offers monthly financing on more expensive models, so you don’t have to pay for an entirely new vacuum at once.
We’ve extensively tested robot vacuums in our labs, so we’ve gotten the opportunity to engage with many of the Roombas iRobot has to offer. Once you’ve set your budget and know what you need most in a robot vacuum, check out our recommendations.
When it comes to the best robot vacuum you can buy, we recommend the iRobot Roomba i7+. We loved this model so much, we featured it as one of the best products of the year in our Reviewed 100.
The i7+ ticks off nearly every feature you could possibly ask for in a robot vacuum: It’s compatible with smart speakers; it seals debris in bags and self-empties; and it can follow a robust virtual map, even avoiding specific rooms where necessary. This is our top recommendation if you’re on the market for a robot vacuum, but be ready to pay for all those great features—this model is nearly $1,000.
Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ from Amazon for $999
You won’t get the variety of features offered by the i7+, but you will get an impressive robot vacuum with the iRobot Roomba 675. It offers smart features (like WiFi connectivity and programmable features via a smartphone app) and allows you to schedule cleanings. The 675 can cover corners and can link to smart speakers, but it won’t be as effective as the i7+ at tackling pet dander, and it won’t self-empty like its beefier sibling. However, it costs less than $250, making it a great affordable option.
Get the iRobot Roomba 675 from Amazon for $229.99
When we tested the best robot vacuums for pet owners, we were impressed with the features of the iRobot Roomba i7+. While the i7+ performed great in our tests, we think this model is the best robot vacuum for cat owners. I own two cats, which means on any given week, I’m trudging through tumbleweeds just getting from one room to another.
The i7+ captured an impressive amount of pet hair (75% of all pet hair we put on the floor). But it not only captures lots of pet hair, it also seals it in a secure bag, making this a great robot vacuum for pet owners.
Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ from Amazon for $999
My husband loves cleaning—and I mean he really loves it, whether he’s sweeping the floor or wiping down the windows. It’s not that he necessarily enjoys the act of cleaning, but more he enjoys having a tidy home. If I came home one day with a robot vacuum and robot mop bundle that tag-teamed cleaning our floors, I think he would faint, then invent some kind of “best wife” award that I would humbly accept.
This bundle combines our favorite robot vacuum—the i7+—with the Braava Jet m6 mop, which work together through a process called teaming. The two devices map your home and self-navigate, tackling both dry and wet messes to give you the sparkliest floors possible.
Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ and Braava Jet m6 mop bundle from Amazon for $1,168.99
The s9+ is the latest Roomba model, and it comes with all the features we love from the i7+, plus—according to the iRobot website—even more cleaning power. It features the same smart mapping technology as the i7+, and thankfully comes with the same self-emptying base.
While it’s largely similar to the i7+, the s9+ features a new technology called PerfectEdge, which is meant to provide a deeper clean along edges. It also comes in a D-shape and features a specialized corner brush, helping further perfect how the device cleans corners. The s9+ also comes with a new anti-allergen technology that claims to trap pollen and mold allergens.
Get the iRobot Roomba s9+ from Amazon for $1,399
