The Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2021

Best Overall Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven In addition to being an excellent toaster, the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is one of the best air fryers you can buy. It cooks up fries and nuggets that actually taste as brown and crunchy as if they had bobbed in a pot full of oil. Bread toasts up exceptionally evenly. Not only can you set it in a good range of shades, but the end result is exactly what you want—from barely colored but crisp to dark but not quite burnt. Unlike most models in this price category, the Cuisinart doesn’t have digital controls but the rotary dials are a no-brainer to operate. While not as wide as a typical toaster oven, it is taller. However, it still fits under a standard cabinet. It’s also big enough to accommodate two pounds of fries, six slices of bread, and according to Cuisinart, a four-pound chicken. If you love tossing everything in the dishwasher, be aware that all the parts need to be hand-washed. Pros It's a toaster, countertop oven, and air fryer

Foods come out crispy

Toasts evenly Cons Controls aren't digital

Parts aren't nonstick

Best Value Gourmia Digital Air Fryer Oven Although the Gourmia doesn’t look upscale, it sells for a great price for a product with the dual functionality of an air fryer and a toaster oven. Its unique French-door style gives you easy access to the oven. Foods like frozen French fries and chicken nuggets cook up brown and crispy. However, with homemade recipes, you’ll see less even coloring and get a lighter crunch. The Gourmia really excels at toasting bread and turned out a crisp-crusted pizza. Yet, it was only serviceable at baking biscuits, browning them unevenly on top and barely at all on the bottom. It broiled chicken breasts quickly but didn’t give them much color. Even at this low price, you get a digital control panel with automatic programs. All of the accessories are dishwasher-safe but as the baking pan and crumb tray are aluminum they may discolor. We wish the manual included more cooking charts with recommendations for cooking specific foods. Pros Good at air frying

Excels at toasting

Easy to access and check on food Cons Generic design

How We Tested

The Tester

Hi, I'm Sharon Franke, and I’ve been testing kitchen equipment for more than 30 years. When I’m not reporting on everything from wire whisks to high-tech ranges and refrigerators, you can find me cooking in my own kitchen. In another life, I rustled pots and pans as a professional chef in New York City restaurants. While I can crank out a huge holiday meal with the best of them, using every tool in my kitchen, these days I’m mostly making family meals that involve the toaster oven, and increasingly the air fryer.

The Tests

To find the best air fryer toaster oven, each model in this guide was tested as both a toaster oven and an air fryer. First, we tested to see how well it toasts bread, just like we do with a pop-up toaster. Could it produce a range of shades and toast evenly so that both pieces come out looking about the same on each side? Could it evenly toast bagels?

In some, we also cooked frozen pizza, refrigerated biscuits, and broiled chicken breasts to see if they baked on the inside and browned on the outside in a reasonable amount of time. Each appliance was rated on how well it air-fried frozen French fries. In most, we also looked at how it cooked homemade French fries and chicken nuggets, frozen nuggets, and Nashville hot chicken.

An important part of our rating process was the convenience of using the product, including how intuitive it was to set the controls, the helpfulness of the cooking functions, and of course the ease of clean up. Since this is a relatively new category of appliances, the manual is critical when you’re getting started. I checked to see if each explained how to use the product thoroughly, provided guidelines for cooking specific foods, and included recipes. During testing, I considered each product’s size, construction, design, and safety.

What To Know About Buying Air Fryer Toaster Ovens

An air fryer toaster oven expands the versatility of a toaster oven. Pop-up toasters are great for making, well, toast—and that's about it. Toaster ovens, on the other hand, can handle a whole range of tasks, from toasting four or more slices of toast at once to baking, reheating, and broiling.

Now more and more can also air fry so that with just one appliance on your countertop you can get the functionality of three or more. Some models can also roast on a rotisserie, slow cook or dehydrate, making them even more useful.

All air fryer toaster ovens are basically convection ovens with fans that operate at a high speed to promote browning and crisping.

Air fryer toaster ovens have some big advantages over dedicated air fryers. In these multitaskers, you can usually cook more food at a time, because it’s designed to spread the food out in a shallow air fry basket that’s the length and width of the oven’s interior. It’s also easy to monitor cooking through the window and to pull out the basket and stir and flip over items.

However, few air fryer toaster ovens are among the tops at air frying. That means these appliances are for people who prioritize toasting and versatility over air frying. To get good results, you may find you have to extend the cooking time and be vigilant about tossing, flipping over, and rearranging.

For the most part, we found air fryer toaster ovens more difficult to clean. The majority of air fryers have nonstick air fry baskets that are easy to clean by hand and can often be popped in the dishwasher while toaster ovens usually have stainless steel baskets as well as aluminum drip pans that can take some soaking and scrubbing to get spotless.

When you cook something in a batter—like shrimp or onion rings—or toss in a little oil like homemade French fries, you get messy drips on the heating elements that will need to be cleaned off. Since you’ll be using either the oven rack or the air fry basket, be sure you have space to store the one you’re not using as well as the baking dish and any other accessories that may come with the oven.

Other Air Fryer Toaster Ovens We Tested

Breville Smart Oven Air You pay top dollar for the handsome brushed stainless steel Breville Smart Oven Air but you get a state-of-the-art toaster oven in addition to an excellent air fryer, which consistently cooks up French fries and chicken nuggets that taste fried. Although it’s large even by toaster oven standards, it can truly replace your oven. Breville claims it can even roast a 14-pound turkey. Plus, it can proof bread, dehydrate and slow cook. The digital controls are intuitive to program and there’s a bright oven light. I do have one major quibble with this product. The manual doesn’t contain any recommendations for what, how much, or how long to cook various foods. This may not be a problem for baking or roasting, but if you’re new to air frying, you’re on your own as you’re getting started. Also, keep in mind all of the parts require hand washing. Pros It's an air fryer, toaster, and countertop oven

Has digital controls

Foods come out crispy Cons Large

Manual isn't helpful

Instant Omni Plus If you’re looking for a large countertop oven that can also toast and air fry, the Instant Omni Plus Multi-Use Toaster Oven will fill the bill. It roasts an incredibly crispy chicken on a rotisserie but also toasts bread evenly. It competes with the best of the air fryers at making French fries. Just note that toasted bread and bagels tend to come out a little lighter than the selected setting and baked goods, like rolls and pizza, emerge a little darker so you’ll have to fine-tune the cooking times. The oven is beautifully designed with electronic controls that are intuitive to use and very easy to read. It has lots of settings including dehydrate and slow cook. For many functions and types of food there are preprogrammed times and temperatures. The guide that comes with the Omni Plus gets you started, but for complete instructions, for example, when you want to use the rotisserie, you have to visit the company website. You can pop all the parts in the dishwasher for cleaning. Before buying the Omni Plus make sure you have enough room on your countertop and under your cabinets to accommodate it, as well as storage space for all the accessories. Pros Even toasting

Electronic controls

Air Fries

Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven is somewhat unusual in that it’s wider and shorter than your typical toaster oven. Before considering it, be sure you have plenty of counter space to dedicate to it. Because of its width, it can toast nine slices of bread at once without squishing them. And it comes with a large nonstick sheet pan which you can use to cook enough chicken, beef, or shrimp and veggies for four in under 30 minutes. However, it’s not tall enough to roast a chicken. Whether you prefer plain white bread or a fat seeded bagel, the Ninja will toast them beautifully. It can also bake up biscuits and broil a few chicken breasts as well any oven, countertop or full-size. Unfortunately, it’s only middling at air frying so this model is best for people who only occasionally fry up a bag of frozen fries or some mozzarella sticks. The digital controls, which you navigate with a dial, are easy to read and navigate. I loved the Ninja’s one-minute preheat, its light for checking on your food during cooking, and how quiet it is while it works. When this oven isn’t in use, you can flip it over and stand it up at the back of the countertop. The back also opens up to give you easy access to the interior for cleaning. Read our full review of the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven. Pros Large nonstick sheet pan included

Easy to read digital controls

Easy to clean

Can also air fry Cons Too short

Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven You compromise a bit on air frying results with the Cosori Original Air Fryer Toaster Oven to get an appliance that can also toast, bake, broil and rotisserie. Air frying French fries or chicken nuggets in this appliance doesn’t make them much crisper than baking them in an oven. However, frozen foods emerge well browned and crunchy. The Cosori does a nice job of baking and broiling, and toasts evenly. However, the programmed times for each toast setting are extremely long (more than 7 minutes at medium) and bread comes out darker than you’d expect. If set on the longest setting, the bread smokes heavily. This is a large well-designed appliance with an LED screen that’s controlled by dials. The air fryer basket needs a good soaking to clean it, but the baking dish has a nonstick coating. The oven also comes with an excellent cookbook to get you started on air frying. Pros Good air frying, baking and broiling

Comes with a rotisserie

Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 If you’re in the market for a good-looking air fryer toaster oven at a reasonable price, the Emeril Power Air Fryer 360 Plus could be right for you. While it does a good job of air frying foods, to get well browned and crispy results you’ll need to extend the time on the preset cooking programs. As a toaster oven, it’s large enough to toast six slices of bread and roast a whole chicken. All of the controls are contained on an LED panel which is easy to navigate. With a lot of accessories—a crisper basket, the baking dish, as well as the rotisserie spit— you'll need to clear plenty of cabinet space to store everything. All of the parts require hand washing and since they’re not nonstick, this can be a bit of a chore, especially after you’ve air fried battered chicken. Pros Also serves as a countertop toaster oven

Food comes out crispy

Digital control panel Cons Relatively long air frying times

Yedi Total Package Unlike most of the others on our list, the Yedi Total Package is better as an air fryer than as a toaster oven. If you make absolutely sure to toss or turn over food during cooking, you get good air frying results. As with most air fryers, frozen foods come out browner and crisper than ones prepared from scratch. While the Yedi has a toast function, it’s not really a toaster. It’s basically baking your bread and it does that unevenly. After pressing the Toast button, the appliance lets you raise or lower the oven temperature but doesn’t allow you to choose the number of slices or times for different degrees of doneness. You’ll have to figure out for yourself how long and at what temperature to bake your bread to get it toasted to your liking. Biscuits came out very unevenly browned on top and barely colored on the bottom. When we baked a cake from a cake mix, it came out almost burnt with a huge dome and a lot of cracks. One of the big advantages of the Yedi is that it has a rotisserie. While it’s a bit of a bother to set up, in just 40 minutes the rotisserie delivered a moist chicken with a golden-brown crackling skin. Taller than it is wide, the Yedi doesn’t take up as much space as a typical toaster oven, but it’s not so tall that it won’t fit under a cabinet. It has a digital control panel but it requires quite a few steps to select your setting. The manufacturer recommends hand washing all of the parts, which isn’t easy thanks to lots of crevices requiring some detail work to get spotless. The only exception is the drip pan, which has a nonstick finish.

With the Yedi, in addition to an air fry basket and a baking tray, you get two mesh trays for dehydrating, an air frying barrel, a rotisserie, and contraptions for cooking steak and skewers. That means there are a lot of pieces, some of them small, to store. Unfortunately, the manual that comes with the Yedi is not as helpful as it could be. Read our full review of the Yedi Total Package. Pros No preheat required

Rotisserie works well

It's quiet Cons Generic design

Bakes poorly

Black and Decker Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven TO3215SS If you want the versatility of a multitasking appliance but don’t have a bundle to spend, the Black and Decker Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven might do the trick. It’s not as beautifully designed as the other stainless-steel models we tested, but it does a respectable job of air frying, a really nice job of toasting bread and bagels, and can even bake a cake. You’ll get the best "frying" with frozen foods; homemade French fries couldn’t really pass muster, but Nashville hot chicken breasts came out pretty darn good. What you don’t get at this price are digital controls or preprogrammed settings but you do get room for 6 slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza. As there’s not much info on air frying in the manual, be prepared to research and experiment with times and temperatures, as well as techniques. Pros Reasonably priced

Doesn't require preheating Cons Difficult to clean

Manual isn't helpful

Food didn't come out crispy

