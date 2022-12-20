The Best Portable Blenders of 2022

With a portable blender in your backpack or tote, you can whip up a smoothie or a protein shake at the gym, office, a picnic site, or anywhere at all, as long as it’s charged—no outlet required.

These cordless wonders can be had for as little as the price of a pizza or as much as a standard countertop blender. We put nine models, at a range of prices, to the test to find out if more money buys you a smoother drink.

Our best portable blender, the Cuisinart Evolution X Cordless Blender (available at Amazon) , quickly and easily blends everything from a basic fruit and yogurt smoothie to a piña colada—made with full-size ice cubes—into thick yet drinkable beverages.

If you’re looking to spend less, our Best Value pick is the BlendJet 2 (available at BlendJet), which is compact and affordable, yet powerful enough to handle full-size ice cubes.

The BlendJet also has optional 20- and 32-ounce jars, which are a great buy if you’re looking for a larger portable blender with enough capacity to make smoothies for all the kids at a campsite or piña coladas for 4 at a tailgate party.

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The Cuisinart Evolution X is a lot like a regular blender, but you can take it on the go.

Best Overall Cuisinart EvolutionX RPB-100 The Cuisinart Evolution X Cordless Compact Blender is more substantial and a bit pricier than others we tested. It comes in sleek packaging that makes it seem like a luxury product. As you would expect, it’s powerful. It quickly and easily blended everything from a basic fruit and yogurt smoothie to a piña colada, made with full-size ice cubes, into thick, smooth beverages, free of bits of ice or fruit. Unlike others we tested, the Evolution X doesn’t have a timed cycle. When you turn it on it keeps running until you stop it, so you need to eyeball your mixture and stop the blender when it looks like everything is thoroughly blended. If you’re making guacamole or chopping walnuts, you can pulse the blender by pressing the button on and off. After you finish blending, you remove the jar from the base and replace the blending blade with a non-spill travel lid so that you can enjoy your drink on the go without feeling like you’re drinking out of a blender jar. ADVERTISEMENT The Evolution X can blend for 22 minutes without losing power. As it takes about a minute to whiz a single drink, you can make a whole lot of smoothies or daiquiris on a single charge. At about 2 ½ pounds and over 13 inches high, this model may be better suited for use in the backyard or at a tailgate party than after a spin class or on a hike. All of the pieces except the base can be placed in the top rack of the dishwasher. A charger is included as well as a very thorough manual with easy-to-understand instructions and a selection of enticing recipes. Pros Pulverizes ice and nuts

Comes with a travel lid

Holds charge for a long time

Parts are top-rack dishwasher safe Cons Bulkier than some models

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The BlendJet 2 is a good portable blender and an excellent value.

Best Value BlendJet 2 For a small, inexpensive appliance, the BlendJet 2 is surprisingly elegant in design and it comes in 26 different colors and patterns, from basic black to psychedelic tie-dye. But what makes it a top pick is its excellent blending performance even when whole nuts and full-size ice cubes are part of the recipe. We rarely found that almonds or pieces of banana got stuck beneath the blade and it was powerful enough to create a vortex and mix things thoroughly. To operate the BlendJet 2, you press the button and it runs for 20 seconds. To continue blending, you turn it on for another cycle. You also have the option of pulsing the ingredients by quickly depressing the control twice, which is a handy function if you’re making salsa or chopping herbs and don’t want to puree them. ADVERTISEMENT In our lab, we found that the BlendJet can hold a charge for 6 minutes. While that should be more than enough to prepare at least 6 drinks without recharging, it is significantly less than other models we tested. The jar has measurement markings in both ounces and milliliters but they don’t contrast with the jar so you may have to squint a bit to read them. When your smoothie is blended, you remove the lid and sip right from the blender. You can (and should!) lock the blade to prevent it from accidentally spinning while you’re drinking. A strap handle on the lid makes it easy to carry around. ADVERTISEMENT BlendJet also sells 20- and 32-ounce jars that screw onto the base to expand the blender’s capacity so you can serve margaritas to a group. All of the parts require hand washing. On the company website, you can access a myriad of appealing recipes. Pros Compact

Pulverizes ice and nuts

Pulse and lock modes

Larger jars available Cons No parts are dishwasher safe

Other Portable Blenders We Tested

PopBabies Portable Blender Considering its low price, the PopBabies Portable Blender is surprisingly effective at blending. Along with it, you get an ice tray for making mini-ice cubes. When we used these cubes and frozen fruit cut into small pieces, it created a thick, frosty smoothie and cocktail; it also pulverized the almonds in our protein shake into smithereens. After blending, the jar comes off the base so you don’t feel like you’re sipping from a blender, although the blade remains in the bottom of the jar. On top of the lid, there’s a handle that’s easy to grasp. Our testing found it can run without being recharged for about 10 minutes which should be enough to blend at least 10 smoothies. The mouth of the jar is narrow, making it pleasant to drink from but difficult to fill. A funnel is included to help you add ingredients like protein powder. There are very clearly marked measurements on the jar in both milliliters and ounces. All of the pieces, except for the base, can be safely placed in the dishwasher. PopBabies comes in a variety of colors. ADVERTISEMENT Pros Can drink from jar without blade in bottom

Small mouth is comfortable for drinking

Comes with funnel and mini ice cube tray

Parts are dishwasher safe Cons Can’t use full-size ice cubes

BlenderX Cordless Portable Blender Blender X is the Cadillac of portable blenders. It’s by far the most expensive as well as the largest and heaviest. As it also has the biggest capacity, you can definitely make slushies or frozen mojitos to share. While it’s powerful enough to crush ice and blend nuts, on some tests we found a few small pieces left unprocessed. We found it tricky to screw the blending blade onto the jar and to position the jar on the base; the jar has to be placed in an exact position and then turned, and it often took multiple tries to get it right. To operate the Blender X, you press the button for as long as you want to keep blending. While it takes less than a minute to mix a drink, it can be a tad tedious to keep your finger on the switch the entire time. It does give you a lot of control if you want to pulse when you’re making something like pesto that you don’t want to have a totally smooth texture. In our lab tests, this was the noisiest model we tested. After blending, you remove the lid with the blade and replace it with a drinking lid for a pleasant sipping experience. A dome-shaped lid is included to cover the blade when the unit isn’t running and protect yourself from accidental nicks. Only the travel and blade lids can be placed in the dishwasher, which is minimally convenient. This blender comes with its own charger and you can’t substitute a USB cable. When power runs low, you have to plug it into an electrical outlet, which can limit its usefulness when you’re on the road. With the Blender X, you get a substantial vinyl carrying case. ADVERTISEMENT Pros Large capacity

Pulverizes ice and nuts

Comes with a sipping lid and storage bag Cons Pricey

Tricky to position jar on base

Need to hold button down for entire run time

Otpeir Fresh Juice Personal Size Blender If a small size is one of your top priorities, the Fresh Juice Personal Blender is worth your consideration. In our tests, it was able to tackle nuts, frozen fruits, and ice, creating thick smooth textured drinks without any bits left behind. However, because the mouth of the jar is narrow, we had to cut fruit into small pieces and crush ice cubes to get them into the jar. When your smoothie is blended, you can drink from the blender or pour your drink into a glass. We found the design of the Fresh Juice with its loop handle attractive, but were disappointed in its ease of use. The narrow opening of the jar, while easy to drink from, made it difficult to fill, especially with protein powder and leafy greens. The jar also has no measurements. ADVERTISEMENT As the print in the manual is small, it’s difficult to read. You need to wash all of the parts by hand and this blender gets a little messier than others because of the way the jar slips over the base. A cable with a magnetic charging base comes with the machine which makes it very convenient to charge when you have a place to set the base down but could be inconvenient in the car; it also means you can’t use a generic USB cable. The blender base and the jar lid are available in black, white, pink, and yellow. Pros Compact

Pulverizes small pieces of ice, frozen fruit, and nuts

Small mouth is comfortable for drinking Cons Very small capacity

Narrow mouth makes bottle hard to fill

No parts are dishwasher safe

NutriBullet Go Nutribullet Go Cordless Blender is a nicely designed product that comes with a sipping lid so after you blend you’re not drinking from a blender jar. Unlike some with this feature, it comes with a protective cover for the blade to keep it from making a mess or cutting you. The blender did a credible job of blending fruit and greens for smoothies in a single 30-second cycle. As the Nutribullet holds a charge for close to 20 minutes, you can make lots of drinks before you have to plug it in. However, the manufacturer specifically warns against processing frozen fruit, nuts, or ice as well as using it outdoors which limits the Nutribullet’s usefulness. With this model, you get a well-written manual. You have to hand-wash all of the parts. ADVERTISEMENT Pros Comes with a sipping lid

Holds a charge for a long time

Thorough owner’s manual Cons Small capacity

Can’t pulverize ice and nuts

Not recommended for use outdoors

Avoid Devan Portable Blender The Devan Portable Blender doesn’t have the energy to blend nuts or frozen ingredients and struggles to process even fresh fruit or peanut butter. Bits of banana and strawberry often remained at the bottom of the jar and kale and spinach came out in thick ribbons. Although this is the lowest-priced blender we tested, we can’t recommend it as a good value. The print in the instructions is so tiny that we literally had to pull out a magnifying glass to read it. All the parts require hand washing. Pros Compact Cons Very small capacity

Can’t pulverize ice, frozen fruit, or nuts

Avoid Oberly Portable Blender The Oberly Portable Blender is one of the lightest and most compact models on the market. However, in our tests, we found that it jumped around and fell over if you didn’t hold it down, which indicates poor construction and a potential danger. While it can make a smooth textured fruit and yogurt smoothie and even process kale, it simply doesn’t have the oomph to handle nuts, frozen fruit, or ice. All in all, this blender is not recommended. On the positive side, we liked the lid which has a cover that opens to reveal a sipper so you can drink from the blender without totally feeling like you’re drinking from a blender. However, that’s not enough for us to suggest you consider buying it. The measurement markings on the bottle are in milliliters and don’t contrast with the jar so they’re not particularly helpful. None of the parts can be popped in the dishwasher. ADVERTISEMENT Pros Compact and lightweight

Sipping lid Cons Unstable and unsafe when running

Small capacity

Can’t pulverize ice and nuts

How We Tested Portable Blenders

Credit: Reviewed / Sharon Franke We blended up seven different drinks in each blender, then tasted and strained them to see how well they blended.

The Tester

Hi, I'm Sharon Franke and I’ve been testing and writing about kitchen equipment for more than 3 decades. At the beginning of my career, I wielded a knife and rustled pots and pans as a chef in New York City restaurants. When I’m not working, more than likely I’m in my home kitchen baking sourdough bread, fermenting pickles, or grinding pesto.

My experience as both a professional chef and a passionate home cook come into play when I’m evaluating how well pots and pans, appliances, and tools perform as well as how convenient they are to use. Often, I pull out a full-size blender to treat myself to a smoothie or a frozen cocktail. I was delighted to test portable blenders to see if I could get my kicks from a small easy-to-use model.

The Tests

We tested eight portable blenders. In each one we blended seven different drinks, increasing the difficulty of the task with each one. The first test was a basic strawberry-banana smoothie without frozen ingredients.

Next, we stepped up to a green smoothie that included fibrous spinach and kale. Then we made a protein shake containing peanut butter. To further test the power of the blender, we whipped up a protein shake with whole almonds.

At that point, we moved on to frozen ingredients beginning with a smoothie with frozen fruit, then one with frozen fruit and ice cubes, and lastly a piña colada with frozen pineapple and ice.

We tasted each drink to determine its consistency and to evaluate the experience of sipping from the cup. Then we poured each one through a sieve to assess its thickness based on how quickly it ran through and to see whether any ingredients remained unblended.

We took into consideration how easy it was to position the jar, use the lid, and assemble the blade as well as activate the controls. We gave points for a helpful owner’s manual. To assess cleanability, we looked to see whether the parts could be placed in the dishwasher and also washed each by hand to see how easy it was to clean.

In the lab, we measured how loud each blender was during blending, and calculated how long it could hold a charge, which translates to how many drinks you can blend before needing to charge up again.

What You Should Know About Buying a Portable Blender

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi There's a lot to consider when deciding which on-the-go blender is right for you.

Portable blenders are small and easy to operate. They have one control button and most are preprogrammed to run automatically for a short period of time. Unlike full size models, they don’t have to be plugged into an outlet. Rather, they’re charged ahead of time, using a USB cable attached to a port in a charging brick, the car, phone, or computer. That means if you’re on a road trip or at the beach without access to electricity you can charge them in the car.

To use a cordless blender away from home, you have to carry the ingredients for your energy shake or smoothie with you and anything that’s perishable, like yogurt or cut-up fruits, needs to be kept chilled. If you want to incorporate ice or frozen fruit, you’ll have to travel with a well-insulated cooler.

As with any kitchen appliance, there’s a bit of food prep required. When you’re planning to blend a single drink after your workout or at your office desk, your best bet is to measure and cut up your ingredients and fill the blender jar at home. That way you don’t need to bring along any utensils like a paring knife or spatula. But be sure to tuck a few ice packs around the blender so you’re not drinking a lukewarm smoothie.

On many models, you remove the lid to drink your beverage but the sipping experience is less than optimal as the blade is still at the bottom of the jar and there are threads around the rim. (You do of course have the option of using a straw.) On others, you use a blending lid containing the blade to process your drink and then replace it with a sipping lid which turns the jar into a travel mug. Some come with a protective cover for the blade so you don’t have a messy lid with a sharp blade to contend with.

In our tests, we found that blenders that were described as powerful enough to handle nuts, frozen fruits, and ice were able to meet the challenge. If blending these ingredients is important to you, be sure to check that any blender you’re considering claims it can pulverize them.

Tips for Using a Portable Blender

As these models have small capacities, plan on scaling down most recipes.

To keep fruits and vegetables from lodging beneath the blade, cut them into small pieces before blending.

Read the instructions. Unlike in full-size blenders, many recommend that you put the solid ingredients in first and then the liquid ones.



Before you start blending, turn the jar upside down and give it a good shake, making sure no chunks are stuck under the blade.

Don’t blend hot ingredients.

