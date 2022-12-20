Tovala makes cooking for one easy, but it might not be for everyone

Pros Tasty meals

Organized packaging

Convenient app Cons Flawed air fryer

Meals not suitable for all diets

About Tovala

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi This smart oven comes with a few handy accessories.

Tovala is a smart countertop oven and pre-made meal kit delivery service that is designed to make home cooking easier than ever.

The oven boasts several capabilities, and it comes with handy accessories, like a pot holder, measuring cup (to easily add water for steaming), air fry basket, and baking sheet.

Each Tovala meal kit box comes with its own QR code that gets scanned by the machine, which automatically detects specific temperature, time, and cooking technique settings for any given recipe. So once you unpackage your meals and complete some (very minor) preparation, you just place the food in the oven, scan the QR code, and wait for your connected smart device to let you know it's time to eat.

But the smart oven isn't for Tovala meals alone. The latest version—the 6-in-1 Steam + Air Fry Smart Oven—can steam, air fry, bake, and broil.

And when you use the oven with the accompanying Tovala app, you can easily make your own recipes—think everything from homemade pizza to a ribeye steak. Just follow the steps provided in the app and let the oven handle the rest.

The scanner can also recognize certain frozen foods, so all you have to do when preparing a batch of fries or Eggo waffles is scan the barcode with the machine and press "Start."

How we tested

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Putting together Tovala meals was quick and easy.

I received two week's worth of Tovala meals—eight in total—and prepared them in the Tovala oven during testing. Throughout the process, I took note of how the meals tasted, what it was like to prepare them, how easy the appliance was to navigate, and more.

I also made a batch of frozen French fries in the Tovala to see how the oven performed at cooking non-Tovala foods, and to see whether its air fryer mode functioned well.

What we like

The meals are delicious and easy to prep

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi / Monica Petrucci We tested two weeks worth of Tovala meals and were impressed with the variety.

I wasn't sure what to expect from my first Tovala meal, but I was definitely impressed.

Although I was skeptical about putting something like a piece of raw chicken and a tray of uncooked rice next to each other with the same cooking settings, it worked well every time. Proteins came out moist and fully cooked, while grains were perfectly tender without getting dried out.

And the provided sauces and dressings were all tasty. Dishes like shawarma-spiced chicken breast with lemon garlic rice and crunchy veggie salad were satisfying and delicious. And there was some welcomed diversity on the menu; highlights included harvest pumpkin lasagna and a kung pao braised beef & fried rice bowl.

The instructions on the provided recipe cards—which are minimal, by the way—are very clear and easy to follow. So if eating freshly made food is high on your priority list—but you hate cooking—this is a fantastic happy medium.

The packaging is organized (and cute!)

Credit: Reviewed / Monica Petrucci / Tim Renzi Storing and unboxing Tovala meals was a breeze.

Each Tovala meal arrives in its own individual little box with a recipe card, tin trays, and individually packaged ingredients. The fresh proteins, like meat and fish, are shipped in separate, vacuum-sealed bags.

This made it easy to keep track of each recipe's ingredients without making a mess in the fridge. The Tovala boxes also feature the cooking time and best-by date on the exterior, so you can keep track of when to eat which meal throughout the week.

Plus, as I was testing this service, Tovala redesigned its meal packaging. This meant brighter, color-coordinated boxes that are easy to stack in the fridge and recycle after use.

The app is clever and convenient

Credit: Tovala This app can guide you through homemade meals, grocery lists, and more.

The Tovala App is extremely user-friendly. It's a required download in order to activate the smart oven, and it features a list of Tovala-compatible frozen foods (including tested-and-approved Wildgrain!), recipes that can be made in the oven, and more.

I loved that my phone and smartwatch both notified me whenever my Tovala meals were ready (which is important, since they could overcook if left in too long), and that I could check in on how much time was left in a recipe by looking at the app.

What we don't like

The air fryer function is flawed

Credit: Reviewed / Monica Petrucci The fries we cooked in the Tovala smart oven were not as crispy as we would've liked.

One of the most attractive features of the new Tovala Smart Oven is the air fry function. Given that it offered the potential to replace several countertop machines, I was eager to give it a try and see whether it performed well.

Unfortunately, I was disappointed. Even though I specifically tried the air fry function on a brand of French fries listed in the app, the results were not on the same level as those of our favorite air fryers. The fries came out soggy on the inside of the pan and burnt toward the edges, without that characteristic crispiness that we look for in air fried foods.

It's not ideal for multiple servings

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Tovala dishes are designed for single-serving meals.

Currently, there's no way to order a two-serving meal from Tovala. You can always increase the number of meals delivered each week (which can go up to 16), but they'll always arrive in separate boxes and have to be cooked in the smart oven separately.

That means if you're used to sharing meals with your partner and/or family, this might not be the most convenient option. No two meals can be cooked at the same time, which means the first meal would get cold while the second is in the oven. And most portions are not big enough to share.

Vegetarian and vegan options are lacking

Credit: Tovala When selecting "Vegetarian" under any week's menu, only a few (non-vegan) options are offered.

Although each week's meals offer unique dishes with varying flavors, this meal kit isn't the most dietary friendly. The vegetarian options on the menu were typically lacking, with only two or three offered every week. And vegan options were missing altogether.

There are certain diets accommodated by the service, like gluten-free and calorie-smart, but for folks with more stringent dietary restrictions, they may have to consider other pre-made meal kits.

Should you buy the Tovala Smart Oven and meal kit subscription?

It depends on your lifestyle

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Tovala's smart oven and meal kit might only suit certain lifestyles.

If you're intrigued by the idea of a tech-savvy appliance that takes the guesswork out of time and temperature settings—and you often dine alone—Tovala could be a great fit. It preps pre-made meals with a specialized science, and it can help you expand your abilities in the kitchen.

But if you're just looking for tasty meals that require little-to-no cooking, Tovala certainly isn't the only option. We've tried a wide range of pre-made meal kit companies that don't require purchasing a space-stealing appliance—and a lot of them offer more variety when it comes to diets and serving sizes.

