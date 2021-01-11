Breville PolyScience debuts pro-style sous vide cooker

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’ve been curious about sous vide but don’t know where to start, you’re in luck. PolyScience’s HydroPro Immersion Circulator brings convenience to sous vide at home. Since its official debut at the virtual CES 2021, we can confirm this device features a guided cooking tool and precise temperature control, making it great for pros and amateurs alike.

The HydroPro Immersion Circulator can easily clamp onto a pot with capacity as large as 12 gallons, making it possible to sous vide cook in large volumes at home. Featuring a touchscreen, users can choose between Sous Vide Toolbox, Manual, or My Presets to start cooking.

Credit: Breville PolyScience This immersion circulator can monitor cooking temperature precisely.

The Toolbox is essentially a guided cooking function that first asks what type of food is being cooked and then gives recommendations on cooking temperature and time. From choice cuts of meat and root vegetables to yogurt and foie gras, this cooker is able to analyze the ingredients before giving cooking estimates, based on FDA suggestions. If you’re an experienced cook, you can also set the time and temperature in the Manual setting. If you end up liking a recipe, you can save it in the My Presets.

As the product was intended for commercial use at first, food safety was their priority in the development process. In addition to its waterproof construction and easy-release clamp, the magnetic impeller on the bottom of the device makes it easy to clean and descale. All removable parts are dishwasher safe and each device comes with a travel bag that enables both professional caterers and home chefs to take it on the go.

As far as immersion circulators go, our best overall is currently the ChefSteps Joule by Breville for its accuracy and fast heating, followed by a the PolyScience Creative Series Immersion Circulator in the #2 spot for its heavy build and accurate cooking. We have high hopes for the latest model from PolyScience and can’t wait to test.

