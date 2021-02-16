Miele adds new products to countertop coffee systems line

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

After demand for home coffee brewing systems grew exponentially in 2020, luxury appliance brand Miele plans to release two even better coffee systems that will be available in September of 2021.

At the 2021 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), Miele unveiled the two much-anticipated countertop coffee systems. Unlike other coffee makers, these do-it-all coffee systems feature smart home technology, which essentially brings a virtual barista to your home.

What are the new Miele products?

Credit: Miele USA The Miele CM6 can make different coffee and tea drinks for different needs.

The new CM5 Silence coffee system reduces grinding sound by 50% compared to previous versions, making it a much quieter machine to keep at home or in the office. It has seven presets for specialty drinks, including espresso, macchiato, and latte. There’s also a one-touch-for-two button that allows users to dispense two drinks at one touch of the button.

Users who’d like a bit more control can adjust the amount of coffee grounds, temperature, and water to produce the perfect cup of coffee. A pot is included to help brew up to six cups of coffee at a time.

Miele’s CM5 Silence will be available in colors like Obsidian Black, Tayberry Red, and AluSilver Metallic.

The WiFi-enabled CM6 is your in-house barista that can make up to 18 different beverages, including flat white, espresso macchiato, and numerous tea drinks. With the addition of steam-powered milk frothers, this powerful machine can whip up milk foam within seconds.

By connecting the machine to your smartphone, tablet, or Alexa, you can send commands to the machine to start brewing via the app or voice-activate the machine through Alexa. In the Miele app, features like Barista Assistant can guide users through the brewing process.

Miele’s CM6 are available in Lotus White, Obsidian Black, Lotus White, Clean Steel Metallic, and Bronze Pearl Finish.

How much will these products cost?

Credit: Miele USA The new coffee systems will come in various colors.

The CM5 Silence will cost over $1,400 and the CM6 Milk Perfection will sell for over $2,000. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option to suit your home coffee needs, we’ve tested the best espresso machines and coffee makers.

