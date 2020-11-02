The Best Smart Lights of 2020

Whether you live in a sea of smart gadgets or are just getting started, smart lighting is one of the easiest products to add to your home and can be controlled via the companion app or smart assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri. Most smart lighting options can even be scheduled to turn on and off at set times, which offers convenience and security when you’re away from home. But, not all smart lighting devices are great—and they don’t all work the same. That’s where we come in.

In this list, we've compiled our top picks in a variety of categories, from smart bulbs to smart switches (our favorite is Leviton’s Decora Smart Switch (WiFi)—available at Amazon). Below are our top picks when it comes to creating the perfect smart lighting setup, so you can be sure you’re buying the best stuff.

To help guide your decision, these are the best smart lights we’ve tested: