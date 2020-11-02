The Best Smart Lights of 2020

Light strips are a fun and easy way to add smart lighting to just about anywhere in your home, like under kitchen cabinets, around TVs, along baseboards, and more. To get the job done right, you need a light strip that’s fast and simple to set up, stays securely in place, and comes loaded with fun and useful features to light up any room. For these reasons, the Lifx Z LED Strip 6.6’ Kit is the best smart light strip you can buy.
In what felt like a blink of an eye, we had these dimmable lights connected to Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. They also work with IFTTT, SmartThings, Nest, Arlo, Flic, and more. The strip is very responsive when controlled using the Lifx app on iOS and Android devices (keep in mind that HomeKit is only available on Apple smartphones and tablets).
Although these weren't the brightest lights we tested, they put off a vivid glow that easily illuminates a dark room. They are also made from a noticeably thicker strip than other lights we tested, making them a reasonable option for long-term lighting.
The Lifx app also offers a handy guide, which new users will find helpful. Additionally, the app is loaded with useful controls like scheduling, groups, and a bevy of fun light effects and color themes that never get old.
