Eufy’s new floodlight camera is bright, bold, and full of features

The Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro is the ideal security blanket to mount above your driveway.

The Cam 2 Pro is the natural successor to earlier Eufy floodlights like the Floodlight Cam and Floodlight Cam 2, bringing with it key improvements like beefed up recording storage, brighter lights, and handy features like subject lock and tracking. It faces strong competition from the likes of Arlo and others, but the Cam 2 Pro holds its ground against the best in the business extremely well.

About the Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro

Price: $299.99

$299.99 Colors: White

White Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n @2.4GHz

802.11 b/g/n @2.4GHz Power source: Hardwired (110-240V)

Hardwired (110-240V) Resolution: 2K, HD

2K, HD Field of view: 360 degrees horizontal, 130 degrees vertical

360 degrees horizontal, 130 degrees vertical Audio: Two-way talk

Two-way talk Lighting brightness: Three tunable light panels at up to 3000 lumens

Three tunable light panels at up to 3000 lumens Smart assistant support: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Operational temperatures: -4 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit

-4 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit Weight: 4.9 pounds

Included alongside the Cam 2 Pro is a mounting kit, screws, and a quick start guide. The initial setup of the floodlight is simple and straightforward, with the quick start guide and Eufy Security app walking you through the basics. Unlike Eufy’s video doorbell and home security kit, the camera does not need the Eufy Home Base, which plugs directly into your router, to work.

The physical installation of the Cam 2 Pro isn’t much harder than adding a video doorbell camera to your home, so long as the Cam 2 Pro will be replacing an existing light. If not, things just got way trickier. But more on that below.

What we like

Features that match a premium price tag

Features that match a premium price tag

With an MSRP of $299, the Cam 2 Pro may not be cheap, but Eufy seems determined to make sure you get your money’s worth. From its stellar human detection capabilities, to its IP65 weather resistance rating and compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant (but not Apple HomeKit, notably), the Cam 2 Pro comes extremely well-equipped straight out of the box.

Besides the floodlight’s jarring, remote-activated 100db siren (which I may or may not have utilized to terrify a certain significant other), the feature I coveted the most was the Cam 2 Pro’s 8GB of internal storage. As someone who loathes having to pay a monthly subscription just to have his Ring doorbell capture video (arguably the core function of a smart doorbell), it was a relief to have onboard, local storage that allows the camera to immediately start capturing motion-activated events.

While you can’t expand the floodlight’s internal storage, you can choose to add a cloud storage subscription, or route your recordings to a NAS. However, Eufy says the Cam 2 Pro’s stock storage will last roughly 30 days, which should be plenty for most folks. For context, in the week I spent testing the floodlight, I filled up less than a GB of internal storage.

Impressive performance, in all senses of the word

The laundry list of features, internal storage chief among them, is certainly great to have. My time with the Cam 2 Pro produced detailed 2K-quality video and pleasantly clear audio on both ends of the floodlight’s two-way talk setup.

Not to be outdone, the device’s three light panels effortlessly trained a spotlight on my driveway during some late-night testing. With Eufy claiming the lights amount to brightness of up to 3,000 lumens, the Cam 2 Pro represents one of the brighter floodlights available for $300 or less. Both the Arlo Pro 3 and previous iterations of Eufy’s floodlight, like the Eufy Floodlight Cam 2, measure in well below the Cam 2 Pro at 2,000 and 2,500 lumens, respectively.

When you add in the Cam 2 Pro’s other performance-based skills, including its 360-degree panning range and full color night vision, it becomes apparent that this floodlight is built to excel when it comes to capturing video. There are some neat, but not necessarily essential features like the floodlight’s smart illumination, which automatically adjusts light color temperatures based on times of day like sunrise and sunset. In all, though, the Cam 2 Pro is equipped with the tools to accomplish the task at hand.

A full array of customizable options

Depending on whether you identify more as a set-it-and-leave-it type or as a tinkerer at heart, this may or may not pique your interest. But the Cam 2 Pro is extraordinarily customizable.

Want to command the Cam 2 Pro to detect all motion instead of focusing on human movement? You can do that. Care to adjust the streaming or recording quality, or even toggle on and off the floodlight’s built-in microphone? You can do that as well. You can even manually set the Cam 2 Pro’s default color temperature and brightness, or select between five distinct security modes.

Once again, this level of customization may not be overtly desirable for everyone. I’d even go as far as to assume that the average person will have no inkling to play with most of these settings. Even if you won’t access them often, though, it’s nice to have this kind of customization.

What we don’t like

One power source that doesn’t fit all

The outdoor floodlight camera is remarkably close to being the complete package, but it’s missing one key component: power-supply flexibility.

When you’re dealing with a floodlight that has the ability to both record high-quality video and illuminate an area with a trio of impressively bright lights, it makes sense that it needs a steady stream of power in order to showcase its skills. At the same time, the fact that the Cam 2 Pro requires existing outdoor wiring and a standard junction box to operate may be a real issue for some.

If your desired location for the Cam 2 Pro is missing one of the two essential pieces of the Eufy installation puzzle, you have basically three options. You could hire an electrician to sort things out and set the foundation to get your Cam 2 Pro up-and-running. You could also, of course, buy a different smart floodlight that supports either a wire-free, battery-powered setup or a more standard connection to a nearby power outlet. Competitors like the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera opt for the wire-free route, which is almost certainly the more versatile alternative.

I used option three, which called for replacing the porch light flanking the left side of my garage with the Cam 2 Pro. It killed any sense of symmetry that my driveway once had, and isn't exactly the aesthetically pleasing choice, but it had the hardware I needed to get the floodlight up and running. Once I bit the bullet and removed my old porch light, mounting the Cam 2 Pro in its place was a straightforward process that took all of 15 minutes. It's just an off-center adaption of what I was hoping for, and I have Eufy's power restrictions to blame for that.

Should you buy it?

Yes, but check your wiring first

In so many ways, the Cam 2 Pro is the perfect security solution to mount above your driveway. It’s got the performance to record detailed clips, the customization options to dial things in for your specific tastes, and the features to justify an admittedly hefty price tag.

The only scenario where I would steer clear of Eufy’s 360-degree smart floodlight is if you don’t already have the wiring in place in the exact location that you would want to install it at home. Unless you’re an electrician by trade, it will most likely be easier to instead choose a wireless alternative like the Arlo 3. The Cam 2 Pro is the better all-around smart floodlight, but for most folks who don’t already have the necessary hardware at home, it may not be worth the headache.

If you’re already set up for a floodlight, though, the Floodlight Cam 2 Pro should be near the top of your list of driveway toppers.

