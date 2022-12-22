Lockly’s new Vision Elite puts a premium on home security

Pros Premium security features

Doubles as a good video doorbell

Great app Cons Larger than other smart locks

The Vision Elite maintains a Fort Knox-esque level of security for tremendous peace of mind.

About Lockly Vision Elite

Credit: Reviewed / Nick Woodard Detailed tutorials will help you through an involved installation process.

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Smart assistant support: Google Assistant, Alexa

Google Assistant, Alexa Dimensions: 8.27 inches x 8.85 inches x 4.28 inches, 4.96 pounds

8.27 inches x 8.85 inches x 4.28 inches, 4.96 pounds Power Source: Solar

At the risk of exposing how the sausage is made, the Lockly Vision Elite came to us pre-installed. I can’t speak to the setup process. It has earned a bit of a reputation for being a tough install across different channels online, though, so proceed with some measured caution.

The device does come with everything you’ll need to get started, and Lockly does have detailed tutorials on its YouTube page.

What we like

It’s everything you’d want in a smart lock

Credit: Reviewed / Nick Woodard The smart lock is loaded with features, including a changing numerical order on the keypad.

First and foremost, the Vision Elite is a smart lock. And for our money, it’s the quintessential definition of what a smart lock should be.

There are several options to choose from when it comes to locking and unlocking your door, but it maintains a Fort Knox-esque level of security that should give homeowners tremendous peace of mind.

For starters, the automatically locking device’s Pin Genie touchscreen tactfully hides its keypad when not in use, meaning the average passerby wouldn’t even know a code was required to enter.

Plus, every time you access the keypad, a new, unique numerical order is displayed. It’s enough to keep even those who have their own six to eight digit access code on their toes.

You can also use the Vision Elite’s biometric fingerprint sensor to unlock the door. And if there’s multiple residents in your home, you’re in luck.

The Vision Elite can store up to 99 individual fingerprints, making it easy for the people who live in your home to come and go as they please.

Additionally, if you’re having guests over or need a friend to check on a pet while you’re away, you can grant access in a variety of ways, including via a temporary access code, as well as an eBadge (though guests will need to download the Lockly app to access this).

As a cherry on top, the Vision Elite features an integrated solar panel that automatically trickle charges the lock’s lithium battery. It does have a micro-USB charging port to account for long periods of inadequate sunlight, but the bottom line is the Vision Elite is largely a 24/7 security guard for your home.

It doubles as a solid video doorbell

As far as video doorbells go, the Vision Elite is a good one. It’s not quite on par with some of the more elite, dedicated doorbells on the market—of which there are many—and the doorbell button on the lock’s display is on the small side, so it frankly may not get much use. But that doesn’t stop the Vision Elite from being a perfectly capable video doorbell, even if it only does so as a side gig.

The device features a 1080p camera that produces a detailed feed with two-way audio available to greet guests as they make it to your front door.

Better yet, the live feed has a dedicated button for locking and unlocking the Vision Elite, so you can let friends in without getting up from the comfy spot on the couch.

The camera also offers night vision and adjustable motion detection which, while being standard on most video doorbells these days, are still nice perks to have.

The app is easy to use, complimented by smart assistant compatibility

Credit: Reviewed / Nick Woodard The app is a breeze to use and smoothly integrates with Alexa.

While it is neat to interact with the Vision Elite’s intuitive display, the real money lies in the device’s accompanying app. This is the motherboard of your smart lock, where you can check your video feed, access a log filled with your door’s history of being locked/unlocked, manage different types of access and more.

I found it incredibly easy to set up both my biometric access and a permanent access code for my partner through the app, with the option to set up additional, temporary access codes for friends and family as needed.

Also, if you’re having a holiday party or barbecue, the app offers the ability to enable Welcome Mode, which keeps the Vision Elite unlocked for a specified amount of time.

Pressing the button in the upper lefthand corner of the app displays a dropdown menu, where you’ll find a dedicated item to make the Vision Elite work with Alexa.

As with most Alexa integrations, it was wildly simple and required little work on my end to quickly enable the ability to ask Alexa (or Ziggy, if you’re into that), to lock or unlock the front door.

Lockly does mention compatibility with Google Assistant, too, but it’s not a built-in breeze the way the lock’s Alexa integration is.

The most simple, but perhaps most important tool in the app lies smack dab in the middle of the home screen. There, you can lock or unlock the door with a tap of a button, as well as view the current status of the lock. It serves as an easy way to both monitor the security of your door and let people into your home in real time.

What we don’t like

For the price, it leaves out some key components

Credit: Reviewed / Nick Woodard Common smart lock features like local storage are missing from the Vision Elite.

With a retail price of $499.99, the Vision Elite is already a staggering security investment for many. What bothers me the most about this entry fee, however, is the items it lacks for the premium you pay.

The most notable omission is local storage. Yes, the Vision Elite does offer local storage options. But somehow, this premium package doesn’t include a microSD card to enable motion recording from the get go.

Maybe I wouldn’t be as perturbed by this if I wasn’t constantly reviewing smart security cameras. But when far cheaper products from Lorex, Eufy and others come stock with storage built in, it’s a bit mind-boggling that you will shell out this kind of cash and have to buy your own storage separately.

One other faux pas: The Vision Elite’s Connect Hub, which needs to be connected by ethernet to your router, comes with a USB power cable, but not the brick to plug into an outlet.

Yes, lots of expensive smartphones are forgoing the brick these days. But for a product to cost this much and skip the small stuff just seems silly.

It is unavoidably gigantic

Credit: Reviewed / Nick Woodard It will be very obvious to passersby that you have a smart lock due to the sheer size.

Perhaps by design, there is nothing subtle about the sheer size of the Vision Elite.

Anyone within shouting distance of your front door will immediately know that you have a beefed-up locking system guarding your front door.

That won’t be a bad thing for many. But if you are someone who prefers your security on the stealthy side, it’s a point to consider that this nearly five pound behemoth is decisively not that.

Privacy

As with any video-enabled smart device, there is an inherent risk to your privacy when considering a product like the Vision Elite.

That said, Lockly does offer the option to require a password to get into the app each time you open it.

On top of featuring exclusively local storage options, this offers an extra layer of protection for the motion recordings that the Vision Elite stores.

Should you buy the Lockly Vision Elite?

Yes, as long as it’s in the budget

Credit: Reviewed / Nick Woodard This is a great, if pricey, option for a two-in-one smart lock and doorbell.

There really is no other way to put it: The Lockly Vision Elite will cost a small fortune in order to add a layer of smart security to the entrance of your home, but it does combine two devices in one, so consider what you might spend on a video doorbell and a smart lock.

If you can afford it, the Lockly Vision Elite is one of the most comprehensive smart locks on the market today. It starts as an elite lock, featuring a modest collection of security measures and options for you, the people you share your home with, and your guests to be able to lock and unlock your door.

Then, it adds a competent video doorbell into the mix, complete with HD recording and solid motion detection.

Pair the two together, and you’ve got an excellent all-in-one solution for securing the front of your home.

Meet the tester Nick Woodard Contributor @nwoodard25 Nick Woodard is a tech journalist specializing in all things related to home theater and A/V. His background includes a solid foundation as a sports writer for multiple daily newspapers, and he enjoys hiking and mountain biking in his spare time. See all of Nick Woodard's reviews