Ding dong: Ring's most affordable smart doorbell is here—and we love it

Pros Compact size

Works with Amazon Alexa

Custom motion zones Cons Hardwire only

Doesn't work with existing chimes

About the Ring Video Doorbell Wired

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Everything you need to install the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, including mounting hardware, is included with your purchase.

Here are the Ring Video Doorbell Wired’s specs:

Price: $59.99

$59.99 Colors: Black

Black Connectivity 2.4GHz WiFi

2.4GHz WiFi Smart assistants: Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa Installation type: Hardwire only

Hardwire only Operating temperature: -5 degrees Fahrenheit to 120 degrees Fahrenheit

-5 degrees Fahrenheit to 120 degrees Fahrenheit Video Resolution: 1080p

1080p Dimensions: 3.98" H x 1.81" W x 0.88" D

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired records in 1080p HD video with a 155-degree horizontal field of view. It also offers two-way talk with noise cancellation, night vision, and Amazon Alexa integration. The doorbell detects motion and sends smart push notifications to your phone when someone is at the front door.

Within the Ring app, you can view a live stream of your doorbell camera, create custom motion zones, and finetune your privacy settings. Installation takes about 15 minutes, and existing doorbell wiring is necessary. With a paid Ring Protect Plan, which starts at $3/month per Ring device, you can record, store, and share all of your videos for up to 60 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

What we like

Affordability without sacrificing smarts

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The view from the Ring Video Doorbell Wired looks pretty darn good for $60.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired's $60 price tag is something I would expect to see from a budget smart brand like Wyze or Kangaroo—not a major player like Ring. This makes it the brand's most affordable doorbell ever.

The device is a delight to use. It’s equally responsive and reliable as other more expensive Ring doorbells, delivering real-time smart alerts over cellular service and WiFi. The doorbell still includes mainstay Ring doorbell features like Snapshot Capture and People Only Mode for close to half the price.

Finally, custom motion zones

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The new Ring Wired Video Doorbell features click-and-drag customizable motion zones to help prevent false alerts.

This is the first Ring doorbell I’ve used that supported the new customizable motion zones—and they’re awesome. Truly customizable motion zones are an important feature of a video doorbell, because the view from everyone’s front door varies and you want to ensure your doorbell’s accuracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, if you have a flag or tree that triggers motion alerts when the wind blows, you don’t need to receive motion alerts every time it crosses the camera’s view. With click-and-drag motion zones, you can draw your own zones in the Ring app and finetune the exact areas you want to trigger alerts, and exclude those you don’t.

Works great with Amazon Alexa

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy With an Alexa-enabled smart display like the Echo Show 5 (pictured), you can view the camera's livestream by asking Alexa or when someone rings the doorbell.

Since I already have the Ring skill enabled in my Alexa app, she was able to quickly discover the wired doorbell as soon as it connected to my home internet, making for quick and simple setup.

You can ask Alexa to show you the view from your Ring doorbell on an Amazon smart display like the Echo Show 5. You can also use an Echo smart display to talk with whoever is at the door and a live stream will appear onscreen when someone rings the doorbell. Alexa can also make announcements via Echo speakers when there’s a person at your door or when motion is detected.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the doorbell works beautifully with Alexa, as with all Ring doorbells, there’s no support for Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri.

Improved privacy features

Ring has had its fair share of privacy mishaps over the last few years, but the company is taking strides to beef up user privacy with its Control Center, which is available for all Ring devices (not just Ring’s latest doorbell). It offers security features like two-factor authentication, the option to view and remove linked accounts and shared users, and control over which devices and third-party apps are synced to the account.

Much like other Ring doorbells, this one also supports Ring's Privacy Zones which allow you to define which areas you don't want to record.

What we don’t like

Doesn’t work with existing doorbell chimes

If you’re hoping to wire this doorbell so that it rings indoors on your current chime, you’re out of luck. This Ring doorbell only works with a Ring Chime or compatible Alexa device, like Echo speakers. Amazon also sells a bundle that includes the Video Doorbell Wired and a compatible Ring Chime.

Should you buy it?

Yes, this is a fantastic smart doorbell.

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the smallest (and most affordable) smart front door camera from the Amazon-owned smart home brand.

With a retail price tag of $59.99, Ring’s Video Doorbell Wired makes a great addition to your home security setup, so long as Alexa is your smart assistant of choice and you have the proper doorbell wiring already installed. It’s as quick and smart as more expensive Ring doorbells, has no problem maintaining a steady WiFi connection, and supports features found on more expensive Ring doorbells like People Only mode, Snapshot Capture, and customizable motion zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're looking for an affordable smart doorbell that’s compatible with both Alexa and Google, we recommend our Best Value pick, the Eufy Security WiFi Video Doorbell. It sends notifications over WiFi and data almost instantly, offers crystal clear 2560 x 1920 pixel resolution during the day and at night, and it's frequently on sale at Amazon.

Get the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on Amazon for $59.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Rachel Murphy Staff Writer @rachel_murphy Rachel Murphy covers smart home for Reviewed. She holds a journalism degree from the University of Central Florida. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for several major outlets and as an associate editorial producer for ABC News' Good Morning America. See all of Rachel Murphy's reviews