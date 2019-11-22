How to use your Echo to get exclusive Black Friday deals

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

Black Friday is almost here, and one of the best things about the biggest shopping event of the year is being able to score major sales right from your couch.

Your Amazon Echo speaker is an easy, hassle-free way to shop Amazon’s post-Thanksgiving sales. Why wake up before the sun and stand in long lines when you can shop in your pajamas with Alexa on Black Friday? This year, you can save big on your holiday purchases without having to lift a finger. Just make sure you have an Alexa-enabled speaker at the ready, like our favorite Echo, the Echo third-generation.

Why use an Echo to shop for Black Friday deals?

Amazon has been known to offer exclusive deals on Alexa-enabled devices like the Echo speaker family. In July, Amazon offered deep discounts on select products for Prime Day, but the deals were only valid if you placed your order using an Alexa-enabled smart speaker.

During the mid-summer shopping frenzy, Alexa users could buy our favorite smart doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell 2, for just $99.99—that’s a savings of $99.01. Also included in the Prime Day sale was a $5 Amazon Smart Plug— a total savings of $20 off the retail price.

How do I use my Echo to shop Black Friday sales?

To access the latest deals on your Echo speaker, just say, “Alexa, what are my deals?” She’ll begin reading off a list of your top Amazon Deals, including the name of the item, current Amazon price, and total savings.

So, how do you buy it? After Alexa gives you all of the important product details, she will ask you, “Would you like to buy it?” You can respond “yes” or “no,” depending on how you’d like to proceed.

If you respond “yes,” she will add the item to your cart. Still shopping? That’s OK. The item will remain in your Amazon shopping cart until you’re ready to check out. You can hear more deals by again asking Alexa, “What are my deals?”

When you’re ready to purchase the items in your cart, say, “Alexa, check out my cart.” She will confirm your order by telling you the total number of items in your cart, the name of each item, and the total cost including tax and shipping. Finally, after verifying everything is correct, Alexa will say, “Do you want to buy now?” When you respond with “yes,” she will immediately buy the items using your default payment method.

You can also use Alexa to track your recent orders and confirm your delivery date with Alexa by saying, “Alexa, where’s my stuff?”

When you log in to your Amazon account on your PC or mobile device, your item will be waiting in your cart there.

Not sure you’re ready to make a purchase quite yet? Ask Alexa to add items to your Amazon wish list by saying, “Alexa, add headphones to my wish list.” You can also use Alexa to track your recent orders and confirm your delivery date with Alexa by saying, “Alexa, where’s my stuff?”

So, while we don’t know what deals Amazon will be offering through Alexa on Nov. 29, we do know that there are going to be some huge Black Friday bargains on certain Amazon products on Amazon’s site. You can expect to see major discounts on Echo speakers, Ring doorbells, cameras, and more.