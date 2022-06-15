Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Home security systems of the past often required a contract, professional installation, and a clunky keypad with no option for remote management.

Nowadays, with DIY smart home security systems from Ring, Eufy, and SimpliSafe, homeowners and renters alike can install and manage their own systems using peel-and-stick sensors and security cameras like video doorbells—without being bogged down by the paid contracts and installations of old school alarm systems.

Before you jet off on your much-needed summer vacation, check out these 10 reasons to purchase a smart home security system.

1. Get real-time alerts when there's a problem

Credit: Ring / Reviewed Find out when there's a problem in real time.

One of the top benefits of a DIY home security system is that you can set up the system to alert you if anything goes wrong. Depending on the capabilities of your system, you can tailor the type of notifications you get.

Where some systems only detect motion and direct contact, others can sense smoke and carbon monoxide. The best part is, you can program the system to automatically notify local authorities to ensure that help is on the way—even if you don’t have a fob to physically press the call button.

ADVERTISEMENT

(It’s worth mentioning, though, that automatic dispatch often comes with a price—as in a paid plan.)

2. There are no contracts to worry about

Where old-school security systems tend to come with contracts, DIY security systems are almost entirely self-run. We say almost because some systems require paid subscriptions (that you can cancel at any time without being penalized) for added benefits like automatic dispatch, the ability to arm and disarm your home remotely, and so on (all in all, it varies by device).

3. They work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri

Credit: Google / Reviewed Utilize a smart speaker to assist home security.

Sometimes working through apps and pressing buttons can get tiring. Fortunately for us, many DIY home security systems come with Alexa, Google, and/or Siri capabilities, so you can arm and disarm them with voice commands using the companion app, or a nearby smart speaker or smart display.

Although that may seem unsafe, given an intruder could assume they could disarm your home with spoken word, these systems are hardwired to ask for your individual voice code to ensure that’s not possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. They allow you to monitor your home day or night

If you’ve ever wondered what’s happening in your home while you’re away, or if you’ve simply been hoping to see what your dog actually does all day when left alone, a DIY home security system is a great investment. These devices allow you to pop in on your home at any time, day or night. In most cases, general home monitoring is the one forever free aspect of DIY home security systems.

Taking pictures and videos of what’s happening, however, can sometimes cost extra.

5. They can help you keep track of unusual activity surrounding your home

Credit: Getty Images / grinvalds / Reviewed Keep track of recurring occurrences outside your home.

Say you have a security camera (or a few) on the exterior of your house. In equipping your home with that device, you’ll be able to receive motion sensor notifications when people walk or drive by.

As such, you can take note if the same person keeps walking or driving by your home. In doing so, you could potentially alert your neighborhood watch in an attempt to catch a criminal before they have the opportunity to commit a crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. They can help deter crime

In addition to helping home renters and owners be more aware of their surroundings (and the people who enter them), DIY home security systems can also help deter criminals from wanting to commit a crime.

Like professionally-installed home security systems, many DIY options come with a handful of stickers to put on your windows and doors, alerting any potential thieves or bad eggs from wanting to illegally step foot into your home.

7. They can remain active even if the power goes out

Credit: Ring / Reviewed Find a security system that works during a power outage.

Certain DIY home security systems are manufactured with their own internet and cellular capabilities so that even if the power goes out, the alarms and video monitoring remain active.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means that no matter the circumstances, you can generally expect around-the-clock security coverage. The Ring Alarm Pro, one of the best home security systems that works with Alexa, takes it a step further by offering paid Wi-Fi back up for not just alarm sensors and security cameras, but also all of the devices connected to your home’s network.

8. They can help you get emergency assistance

With a DIY home security system, users have a couple of choices when it comes to dispatching authorities. Where some devices automatically dispatch assistance when an alarm is tripped, others come with panic buttons, key fobs, and in app support, so that even if you’re not near the main panel, you can still call for help if you’re in danger.



9. They help provide peace of mind

Credit: Getty Images / MixMedia / Reviewed Security can provide much-needed peace of mind.

All of these benefits result in one thing: more peace of mind. Because not much is worse than feeling scared in your own home.

DIY home security systems can help ensure you feel safe and protected from up to every angle (depending on the type of system you opt for).

10. They can potentially lower renters' and homeowners’ insurance

Installing a security system with professional monitoring, like the Ring Alarm, may qualify you for discounts and lower rates on home insurance policies. The amount varies by insurance company, so make sure to check in with your provider to access any available discounts and rebates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only will a DIY home security system help you feel more secure in your home, but it can also potentially help save you money, too.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.