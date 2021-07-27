10 things you didn't know you could do with Amazon's Echo Show 10

With its 10-inch touchscreen display and motion-tracking camera capabilities, the Echo Show 10 is one of Amazon’s most impressive smart displays. The 10 is larger and more powerful than the popular Echo Show 5—and it even doubles as a smart home hub and home security camera.

Though it can perform many of the same tasks as other Alexa-enabled smart displays, like catching you up on the latest headlines and weather forecast, using this spinning smart display is unlike any other Amazon experience. Here are 10 great ways to get the most from your Amazon Echo Show 10.

1. Make Zoom calls for work and play

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The view from the Echo Show 10 is clear, the audio sounds good on both ends, and the motion-tracking camera keeping up during our Zoom test call.

Whether it’s for work or pleasure, many of us have become increasingly reliant on video calls to keep in touch with family, friends, and coworkers. Now, instead of your phone or laptop, you can join your next Zoom hangout using the Echo Show 10. What’s great about using the Echo Show 10 is you can move around the room and remain in view during your next Zoom call. It also supports Skype and Alexa calls.

2. Use it as a home security camera

As the first Amazon Echo display that offers person detection,

the Show 10 doubles as an indoor home security camera, so you can check in on your home while you’re away.

To enable the security camera option, swipe down from the top of the Show 10’s screen and select Settings > Camera > turn on Home Monitoring. You can then use the Amazon Alexa app to view and hear what’s happening near your Echo Show 10, and even pan the camera, making it easy to see everything that’s going on. When paired with an Alexa Guard Plus subscription plan, the display can also listen for dog barks and smoke alarms for added security.

3. Set up an intercom system

Drop-In is an intercom-like feature available on Echo speakers and displays that immediately connects to other Alexa-enabled devices in your home or within your pre-approved Alexa contacts. To use the feature, tell Alexa to drop in on the name of the contact or the Alexa display you’d like to communicate with. Drop-In supports audio and video calling.

4. Get your workout on

With the Echo Show 10, you can call up a fitness video on a streamer like Netflix or use Alexa to call up a cardio workout. The 10’s rotating screen will make it so that you never struggle to see routine’s next step, no matter which pretzel pose you happen to be holding at the time.

5. Make Alexa your digital sous-chef

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The big screen is awesome for baking cookies in the kitchen.

Ready to get cooking? You can use Alexa to call up a recipe and the device spins and rotates as you move around the kitchen. The Show 10 also offers multiple timers for cooking, should you be concerned about keeping track of both some pasta on the stove and brisket in the oven, and you can use the display to pull up cooking videos in the kitchen to boot. Now if only it would actually cook the food for you!

6. Add a second pair of eyes

Show And Tell is a part of the Alexa Accessibility Hub designed to help blind and partially sighted people. The feature can help identify common household and grocery items. How does it work? Hold the item in front of the Show 10 and say “Alexa, what am I holding” or “Alexa, what’s in my hand?” Alexa will respond in a way that should help those needing help tell the difference between all sorts of canned or boxed foods.

7. Create virtual grocery lists

All Echo Show displays have the capability to scan barcodes to help build your grocery list, but the display’s twisting and turning capacity makes it easier than ever to add the item. Simply hold the barcode in the camera’s view and the item will be added instantly to your list. There are some distance restrictions, of course—you can’t be across the kitchen holding a candy wrapper—but it does work quite well from shorter distances.

8. A TV that’s always in view

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy You can watch Netflix on the Echo Show 10.

Are you one of those people who always has to have a TV on? Love to watch movies while you move around your bedroom? The Echo Show 10 is a great way to make that happen. Simply call up a TV show or movie on a supported streaming service, and then let the screen follow you around the room as you dart from loading the sock drawer to making the bed. Now, if you miss something, you can just look up to see where you are, rather than having to pace back across the room.

9. Set up a Care Hub to check in on faraway family members

If you’ve got their permission, the Echo Show 10 is an easy, low-impact way to check in on family members—particularly elderly ones who might live alone or in another city—using Amazon’s Care Hub feature. Once set up, you’ll get customized daily alerts about your loved one sent to your phone, like when they first access Alexa or if they call for help. While this feature is available on any Echo speaker, the Show 10 makes a great Care Hub display because you can remotely pan the camera during an emergency, which you can’t do on any other Echo display.

10. A smart home hub for your Zigbee-enabled devices

The Echo Show 10 acts as a Zigbee hub, eliminating the need for separate hubs or smart home skills to control your Zigbee-certified devices. Zigbee is an open, wireless mesh smart home protocol that helps your Zigbee-certified devices (like bulbs and switches) communicate with one another instead of connecting them directly to Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. A Zigbee hub (like the Show 10) acts as a central controller for your devices and must be connected to the internet in order for everything to work properly.

Amazon Alexa and Privacy

Credit: Amazon On the top of the display, there are buttons to mute the microphone and shut off the camera view.

Though convenient, you should be mindful of your privacy when using Alexa. You can stop your Echo speaker or display from listening for (and possibly mishearing) your wake word by turning off your mic via the mute button on the top of the device. Or, turn on audible alerts within Settings in the Amazon Alexa app to know when your Echo is listening beyond just the indicator light.

You can also opt out of having your voice recordings included in Amazon’s review process by opening up the Alexa app and navigating to Settings > Alexa Privacy > Manage Your Alexa Data, then toggling off the setting that says Use Voice Recordings to Improve Amazon Services.

In these privacy settings, you can also delete voice recordings, which are accessible to anyone you share the app with. You can even set up auto-deletion every three or 18 months.

