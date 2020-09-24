Here's how to pre-order the new Amazon Echo devices

Amazon just announced its new line of Echo devices, and they are drastically different than the ones we have grown to love. Their form factor is completely new for 2020, and even more exciting is the fact that they are now available for pre-order.

Echo devices and their built-in smart assistant, Alexa, have become the most popular names in smart home following their 2014 debut. Every year since, Amazon has launched new smart speakers, displays, earbuds, fashion assistants, and even eyeglasses. Some of it sticks, and some gets phased. Nevertheless, Amazon's Echo devices tend to be more hit than miss, and at the virtual 2020 Amazon Devices event, we got a chance to see the newest additions to the Echo line. Here's what's new and how to get it.

Here's what's new and where you can order it:

Echo

Credit: Amazon It doesn't get more minimal than the Echo's new, round form factor.

The new Echo looks nothing like the cylindrical smart speakers of the past, taking on an even more modern and minimal aesthetic as a fabric-covered orb. The status light ring is now around the base of the orb, which may end up being more difficult to see from across the room, but it also has the smart home hub capabilities of the previous Echo Plus, and it comes loaded with a new processor that should speed up Alexa's response time. The 4th generation Echo is slated to launch on October 22.



Pre-order the new Echo on Amazon for $99.99

Echo Dot

Credit: Amazon The new Echo Dot borrows the orb design from the larger Echo, and you can get it with or without the clock display.

The Echo Dot is the wildly popular entry-level smart speaker, traditionally shaped like a hockey puck. The new Dot, however, takes on the form factor of the larger Echo. It's a palm-sized orb, and as with the previous generation, you can choose to get the model with a numerical display, or without. The Dot will start shipping on October 22, while the Dot with Clock should be released on November 5.



Pre-order the new Echo Dot on Amazon for $49.99

Pre-order the new Echo Dot with Clock on Amazon for $59.99

Echo Dot Kids Edition

Credit: Amazon The new Echo Dot Kids Edition is covered in fabric with fun animal designs kids are sure to love.

With kids being stuck at home more than ever, many parents are turning to Alexa to keep the little ones entertained. The new Dot Kids Edition is — you guessed it — a small orb, but the fabric covering has animal designs that kids are sure to love. Alexa is also going to offer kid profiles, so she can tell when a kid is speaking and cater her responses to be kid-friendly. Echo Dot Kids Edition is set to release on October 22.



Pre-order the new Echo Dot Kids Edition on Amazon for $59.99

Echo Show 10

Credit: Amazon The Echo Show has been reimagined for 2020, with a swiveling display perfect for video calling.

Echo Show represents the fastest growing line of Echo devices. We increasingly use them to communicate, learn, and entertain ourselves while we cook. The new Show has the familiar rectangular display, but that display can silently swivel horizontally on a round base using Intelligent Motion software.

ADVERTISEMENT

While you're in conversation with Alexa or video chatting, the display will follow you around so you can always see what's on the screen, and vice versa. It doesn't do this using facial recognition, but instead just follows the human shape. With a brighter 10-inch screen, 13 MP camera, group calling capabilities, and digital pan and zoom, the new Show looks like a brilliant video calling device. It's compatible with Zoom, Skype, Amazon Chime, and of course Alexa Calling. For those who watch TV on their smart display, the addition of Netflix to the new Show is something to get excited about. It can even be used as a 360-degree security camera when you're away. No release date has been published for the Echo Show 10 as of this writing.



Get the new Echo Show 10 on Amazon for $249.99

Fire TV Stick

Credit: Amazon The new Fire Stick will come loaded with a brand new user interface.

Amazon also announced a new generation of its entry-level, HD Fire TV Sticks along with a new user interface. The new picture-in-picture feature is designed to keep an eye on your smart cameras without switching off your favorite show. Amazon also claims they're 50% more powerful while managing to use 50% less power than previous Fire Sticks. The Fire TV Stick boasts HDR and Dolby Atmos support, and the Alexa Voice Remote can now control other AV devices, but it still doesn't support 4K. For that you'll need to step up to the Fire TV Stick 4K.



Pre-order the new Fire TV Stick on Amazon for $39.99

Fire TV Stick Lite

Credit: Amazon The Fire Stick Lite comes with a barebones remote at a budget-friendly price.

With fewer buttons on the remote, the Fire Stick Lite is designed for those on the hunt for a very basic, budget streaming stick. It also has HDR support and can stream in full HD, but again, does not support 4K resolution.



Pre-order the Fire TV Stick Lite on Amazon for $29.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.