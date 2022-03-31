Did you know Amazon sold Hugo Boss and Coach? Here's what to know about its premium brands

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With a wealth of brands and storefronts, Amazon can sometimes feel too big. It can be difficult to decide on which clothing and beauty products are right for you, especially when you lack the ability to try on your items, or may have trouble verifying where the third-party retailer is sourcing its clothing from. Luckily, Amazon has a lot of search tools to help you whittle down your shopping experience, including a whole section dedicated to premium fashion and beauty brands.

We've talked about ventures like Amazon Aware, Amazon's new line of sustainable fashion, and Amazon Launchpad in the past, which aims to promote lesser-known storefronts and small businesses. Now, we're going to explore Amazon's selection of premium brands, which you might have heard of outside of Amazon, including big names like Hugo Boss, Paige, Free People, and more. These brands have a higher price point than most of the fashion on Amazon, but are known to construct high-quality clothing made from premium, long-lasting fabrics.

What are premium brands on Amazon?

Premium brands are brands in mid- to high-price ranges that offer top-quality products, including everything fashion and beauty, from jeans to perfume. A lot of the selection mirrors the brands you might find at retailers like Nordstrom or Bloomingdale's, including Rails, BOSS by Hugo Boss, 7 For All Mankind, Joe's Jeans, rag & bone, Theory, Arc'teryx, and many more.

You can also shop premium beauty brands like EltaMD, Stila (home of our best overall liquid eyeliner), Laneige, and more. There's also a premium brands outlet section, where you can find sale prices on brands like Free People, Theory, and more.

We've outlined some of our favorites from the premium brands lineup for you to explore.

1. Boss by Hugo Boss

Credit: BOSS Find luxury perfumes through Premium Brands.

Boss by Hugo Boss is home to men's and women's fragrances, including a brand new scent, Boss The Scent le parfum for him (the campaign for which is currently helmed by Euphoria star Jacob Elordi). You can shop the new perfume or go for classic scents like Boss Ma Vie, which has notes of cactus blossom and pink florals.



Shop Boss at Amazon

2. Rails

Credit: Rails Shop beautiful, long-lasting sweaters.

Rails sweaters are practically legendary. They'll last for years, they're crafted with quality fabrics, and often come in classic styles. You can find striped sweaters like this black and white sweater vest, or got for a cozier look with a full-sleeve sweater in navy. Rails is also home to tops, jeans, jackets, and more. If you're looking for dresses for spring, they're also prominently featured in the premium brands dresses storefront, including the simple Sandy dress or the colorful Ashlyn dress.



Shop Rails at Amazon

3. Rag & Bone

Credit: rag & bone Shop great denim, everyday accessories and more.

Rag & Bone is home to modern, often utilitarian pieces that would meld well with statement pieces in your wardrobe. You can find highly-rated denim, combat boots, contemporary accessories and more. Reviewers particularly love the mysterious Miramar joggers, which are designed to look like denim but are actually terry cloth sweatpants.



Shop Rag & Bone at Amazon

4. EltaMD

Credit: EltaMD EltaMD's luxurious sunscreen will keep your skin happy (and prevent sunburns).

We recently tested EltaMD's UV Clear Broad-Spectrum mineral-based sunscreen (SPF 46) and we loved it for its smooth consistency and lack of white pigmentation or coloration when applied. EltaMD is home to a variety of sunscreens and facial cleansers, including sunscreens designed to provide moisture and several oil-free options. EltaMD relies on dermatologist-approved formulas and ingredients for its products, so if you need sunscreen that will work around your skin type, you may want to peruse its selection.



Shop EltaMD skincare at Amazon

5. Arc'teryx

Credit: Arc'teryx Lightweight jackets for spring? Groundbreaking.

Arc'teryx is home to some extremely beloved winter coats, like the Atom LT Insulated Hoodie, which comes lightly lined and has a breathable outer shell for comfort. You can also find Arc'teryx coats and jackets that utilize Gore-Tex technology, meaning they're designed with lightweight, waterproof fabric. If you want a lightweight jacket for spring hiking trips or spring camping, you can find the Delta LT Jacket, which comes with Polartec Micro Velour.



Shop Arc'teryx at Amazon

6. PMD

Credit: PMD PMD is home to our favorite facial cleanser.

If self-care is your scene, PMD probably has something for you. The brand's exfoliating brush topped our roundup of facial cleansing brushes thanks to its easy to hold, easy to clean design, gentle effectiveness, and outstanding portability. PMD is also home to antioxidant cleansers, microdermabrasion machines, and more, all of which are designed to provide sun protection without damaging your skin.



Shop PMD at Amazon

