The Best Smart Pet Cameras of 2021

Best Overall

Petcube Cam

The Petcube Cam packs a lot of useful features into a device that squarely fits in the palm of your hand. It doesn't come with fancy extras like treat tossing or laser games like some competitors, but it’s got everything you need to successfully check in with your furry friend from anywhere.

As the most affordable pet camera we’ve come across, it’s also the smallest, making it easy to place just about anywhere in your home. It also has a magnetic base, which you can use to hang from existing steel surfaces, or you can use the peel-and-stick tape to secure the mount in place. Many of the other cameras in our guide are large and take up a lot of space, so the small size is appealing whether you live in an apartment or mansion.

Offering 1080p HD resolution, the camera delivers high-quality daytime video, great night vision up to 30 feet away, and 8x digital zoom. The 110-degree viewing angle isn’t the largest avaialble, but it gets the job done just fine. The Petcube Cam’s audio is among the best we've tested, allowing us to communicate simultaneously without any static or delays. It’s a snappy little gadget that accurately and quickly sends notifications.

Like other Petcube cameras, it only works with Amazon Alexa—not Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri. However, the Petcube app is the easiest way to control the camera and offers a pleasant user experience. It’s worth noting that you’ll need one of Petcube’s Care Memberships to get the best features like smart alerts, web viewing, instant vet chat, and video history. The paid plan also supports secure cloud recording using a 128-bit AES encryption, according to Petcube.

The live stream automatically begins playing as soon as you open the app, where you can set recording schedules. You can set the camera to record as soon as motion and sound is detected and anytime someone interacts with the camera. It also intuitively listens for barks and meows, and can differentiate between people and pets.

If you want a smart pet camera that keeps Petcube’s useful features but also tosses treats, the Petcube Bites 2 is the one you want. But for a simple, affordable way to keep tabs on your pet from the palm of your hand, the Petcube Cam is the best smart pet camera you can buy.