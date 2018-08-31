The Best Smart Pet Cameras of 2020

As a pet owner, you may wish that you could be there for your fur baby at all times. But unless your pet is small enough to fit in a handbag, you probably can’t get away with taking it with you everywhere you go. Sometimes the dog or cat just has to stay home. But thanks to modern technology, your four-legged friend never has to be alone.

Many of the more affordable “pet cams” you’ll find are nothing more than wi-fi security cameras. If all you want is to see and talk to your dog, a security camera will work just fine. The pet cams we chose, however, have features designed specifically for pets—from the ability to remotely toss treats to playing with a laser.

There are several very promising pet cams on the market today that allow owners to video chat, throw treats, play games, and even roam the house with their pets. I spent some time using four of these popular cameras with my dog, Stanley, who starts incessantly yelping every time he’s left in a room, to see how well they actually worked and whether they would help him get over his separation anxiety.

The result? Stanley definitely was not cured of his anxiety, however the Petcube Bites 2 (available at Chewy) kept him somewhat distracted from his anxiety by allowing me to toss treats remotely, and it was a pleasure to set up and use.

These are the best pet cameras we tested ranked, in order: