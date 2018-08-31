The Best Smart Pet Cameras of 2020

The Petcube 2 is the perfect gadget to bring a little peace of mind to pet owners when they’re away. It has 1080p video quality, a 160-degree field of view, it throws treats, and it’s super easy to set up and refill. The app is easy to use and offers an activity timeline of three to 30 days as part of the optional Petcube Care membership, which ranges in price from $4.99 to $14.99 per month. Through the app, owners can also connect directly with a vet if they have pet health questions, which is cool. The first consultation is free, and thereafter, the service is $4.99 per month.
The app also lets you filter the video timeline to show only specific activities like barking or meowing, play sessions, humans coming and going, and more. It ideally sits on a table top to offer a wide-angle view of the room, and its minimal design comes in three finishes to blend well with just about any decor.
The Bites 2 is compatible with Alexa, so you can toss the pup a treat with just your voice. But, what really sets the second generation of Petcube’s pet cam apart is the integrated Alexa speaker. You can use the Bites 2 just as you’d use an Echo Dot. Ask for the weather, check your calendar, play games, set timers… the list is endless. Don’t expect too much of the speaker in terms of music quality, but it’s certainly decent enough for interactions with Alexa.
Unlike some other pet cams (like Furbo), Petcube automatically starts recording when it detects activity. Those clips are capped at ten seconds of length and only available for four hours, though, unless you subscribe to Petcube Care.