This smart induction range allows you to monitor cooking remotely—is it worth it?

While freestanding ranges are the most budget-friendly, this slide-in range can give your kitchen an upscale look with built-in feeling and comes with a fit-guarantee—you’ll receive $300 to make modifications if the range doesn’t fit with your cabinetry. There are no knobs; you can give commands either by sliding the Glide Control touchscreen or by monitoring the cooking process from your phone.

This electric oven has true convection. In terms of settings, you can switch between convection and non-convection modes for baking and roasting. Though there’s no multistage cooking option, you can use the probe thermometer to set the desired cook temperature, which helps dial in your cook time.

Like every range we’ve tested, it underwent rounds of vigorous testing—we baked cookies, made a pork roast, and measured the speed of heating to get an accurate sense of how this range performs.

About the GE PHS930SLSS

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar This beautiful, WiFi-enabled GE induction range with a convection oven allows you to give commands from your phone.

Dimensions: 37.25” x 29.875” x 28.25” (H x W x D)

37.25” x 29.875” x 28.25” (H x W x D) Fuel type: Electric

Electric Finish: Gray stainless steel, stainless steel. Cooktop is black glass.

Gray stainless steel, stainless steel. Cooktop is black glass. Number of burners: Five, including a Keep Warm burner, two burners that can synchronize (front left and back left)

Five, including a Keep Warm burner, two burners that can synchronize (front left and back left) Features: True convection, Glide Control touchscreen panel, synchronized burners, remote monitoring, and steam cleaning

What we like

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The user interface is clear and easy to navigate.

Thoughtful design makes it easy to use

The fit and finish are really nice—with no welding marks on the corners. Unlike freestanding ranges, this slide-in model doesn’t have a backguard, making it a better fit for installing in kitchen islands. The touchscreen control is on the front of the range, so you don’t need to reach over hot foods to change the oven setting. An extra drawer provides space for storing bakeware and has a soft close.

The timer notification is a solid, audible tone and you can also set it to send notifications to your phone through the WiFi-enabled connection.

The buttons are responsive and easy to navigate. The burners are mostly spread out enough that there’s plenty of room (the only exception being the right side burners; having the 12-quart pot on the right front burner makes it tough to fit the small three-quart pot on the burner behind it).

Baking performance is consistent and even

The sugar cookies we tested came out of the oven beautifully baked. The edges were ever so slightly darker than the rest, but you wouldn’t notice that unless you were really looking. Taste-wise, our tester mentioned the cookies were slightly underdone.

As we baked on various rack positions, the top rack was noticeably browner than the bottom rack. However, the difference was not big enough that it would upset someone who just wants to make cookies; the difference was less drastic than having one rack be burnt and the other baked or underbaked.

Powerful true convection gets the job done fast

We were able to evenly cook a pork roast in our testing. The only thing we noticed was the probe temperature was about 20°F higher than our own sensor, which could be caused by the probe’s exposure to the hot air within the oven, as our meat sensor was mostly embedded in cold pork and the probe was half-exposed. Finally, we made a pizza with guidance from the probe temperature and the pizza came out well-done and nearly burnt, which is what exactly we'd look for in a pizza crust. Our tester said the oven reached 200°F faster than she thought it would.

Solid racks can sustain high heat

The oven comes with three racks made with heavy-duty material, allowing you to run steam and pyrolytic cleaning cycles without removing the racks.

What we don’t like

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar We like the Glide Control panel, but there's no number indication of how hot the burners can reach.

The timer is easier to use on your phone than in person

Though the timer is visible on the control panel, you can only see it when you’re standing directly next to the range as it’s aimed up towards the ceiling. This slight inconvenience is not a deal-breaker, as you can still monitor the temperature from your phone.

There are no presets

Unlike other models we've tested in the middle to high price range, this expensive induction range doesn’t have any presets that can help reduce the guesswork for different types of cooking. Sometimes we find it useful to have presets such as quick bread, cake, cookies, and pizza, so you don’t have to worry about setting to the correct temperature.

There’s no number indication of how hot the burners can be

The Glide Control design is sleek, but there’s no number guidance beyond the fact that the left side of the half-circle is Low and the right side is High.

What owners say

Most people praise the interactive user interface as they didn’t need to break out the user manual to get the range started. Some have complained about the Glide Control panel being too sensitive—causing splash liquids to alter the settings. One owner has pointed out that the Keep Warm burner uses a standard heating element, which is not induction.

Warranty

The GE PHS930SLSS has a one-year warranty for parts and labor.

Should you buy it?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar If you're looking for a powerful induction stove with advanced technology, this GE range won't disappoint.

If you find the precise control over cooking that an induction cooktop can provide useful, then this is a good choice. Additionally, if buying additional induction-compatible cookware is a concern, this range actually comes with an 11-piece cookware set that can get you cooking right away.

Overall, we liked the beautiful design, responsive Glide Control panel, and powerful cooking ability. Compared to gas and electric stoves, this induction cooktop offers an alternative with cleaner and faster cooking, while requiring minimal maintenance and cleaning. For home bakers, the true convection oven feature allows them to bake batches of cookies and cakes without worrying too much about unevenness.

Meet the testers Valerie Li Stack Staff Writer @valerielisz Valerie Li is a staff writer for Kitchen & Cooking. She is an experienced home cook with a passion for experimenting with the cuisines of countries she's visited. Driven by an interest in food science, Valerie approaches the culinary scene with a firm grasp of cooking processes and extensive knowledge of ingredients. She believes food speaks to all people regardless of language and cultural background. See all of Valerie Li Stack's reviews Julia MacDougall Senior Scientist @reviewed Julia is the Senior Scientist at Reviewed, which means that she oversees (and continually updates) the testing of products in Reviewed's core categories such as televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. She also determines the testing methods and standards for Reviewed's "The Best Right Now" articles. See all of Julia MacDougall's reviews