These are the best Whirlpool appliances we've tested

Whirlpool has been a staple of the American appliance landscape since 1911. Chances are you grew up with at least one Whirlpool appliance in your home, be it a fridge, washer, dryer, dishwasher, or range. While Whirlpool's designs have matured over the years, they're still an iconic staple of American kitchens and laundry rooms.

Given just how many different product categories and sheer number of models Whirlpool produces, it can be difficult to know where to start. Fortunately for all you Whirlpool fans out there, we've compared the performances of every Whirlpool product we've had in our labs for testing and narrowed down the list to only the best of the best.

These are the highest-performing Whirlpool appliances that we've tested, across all the categories we cover.

The best Whirlpool washer and dryer set

Credit: Whirlpool

If you're looking for a new Whirlpool washer and dryer set, the WFW9620HC front-load washer and the WED9620HC dryer are the highest-rated pair to have come though our testing labs.

Unlike other washers and dryers, which typically rely on a traditional cycle-selection knob, Whirlpool instead opts to break cycles into two parts: "What to Wash" and "How to Wash." By selecting an option from each, you can perfectly customize the cycle to that specific load of laundry, which might be more intuitive for newer owners.

The more tech-savvy families out there will love the Whirlpool WFW9620HC washer. It has modern touches like an automatic detergent dispenser, a touchscreen control panel, and Whirlpool's excellent line-up of smart features that let you start, stop, and remotely monitor your cycle's progress through a phone app. It also sports a large 5-cubic-foot capacity drum, which gets a lot of laundry done fast. In terms of cleaning capabilities, the WFW9620HC is capable of both power and speed: Its Quick cycle finishes in only 13 minutes.

The Whirlpool WED9620HC dryer puts up similar performance, with its Regular/Normal cycle drying our test load of laundry 100% and its Regular/Quick cycle completing in a mere 15 minutes.

This set, with its beautiful finish, smart connectivity, washing and drying performance, and touchscreen controls are perfect for any modern laundry room.

The best Whirlpool top-load washer—with an innovative twist

Credit: Whirlpool

Despite modern pole agitators not delivering a quality clean when compared to alternatives, many consumers still prefer this old-school style of washer.

To summarize the issue: Pole agitators tend to be rougher on clothes while also limiting the range of motion your laundry can float through the washer's drum (it can't go through the pole, after all). Older pole agitators' twisting motion put a lot of stress on the fabric, but at least tended to scour out stains fairly well. More modern iterations have opted for a pole agitator with gentler motion, but this design also removes a lot of scrubbing power.

Then along comes the Whirlpool WTW8127LC, a top-loader with a removable pole agitator. This innovative design provides the best of both worlds: Keep the pole agitator for when you really need to scrub things clean (and don't mind if your laundry gets beat up in the process), or remove it and trust the remaining impeller to deliver a significantly more gentle wash.

Unsurprisingly, the WTW8127LC is one of the best pole-agitator washers we've tested to date. If you want to have the best of both worlds, this Lowe's exclusive delivers.

Get the Whirlpool WTW8127LC top-load washing machine at Lowe's for $1249

The best Whirlpool refrigerator

Credit: Whirlpool

It's hard to complain about the WRX735SDHZ, which is our highest-rated Whirlpool fridge. This French-door fridge features a sleek look, boasts ice and water dispensers, comes equipped with a temperature-controlled exterior drawer, and perfectly maintains cool, stable temperatures.

This fridge features a different strategy from the washer and dryer set, however, by eschewing smart features to achieve a much lower purchase price than it would otherwise.



Get the Whirlpool WRX735SDHZ French-door refrigerator at Appliances Connection for $2494

The best Whirlpool dishwasher

Credit: Whirlpool

The Whirlpool WDT750SAHZ dishwasher is an excellent value, first and foremost. This affordable dishwasher has a smudge-proof stainless steel finish, a heavy cycle that'll scrub out even the most stubborn stains, and a number of extra cycle options and drying features. Its cycles do run long, but it's hard to argue with such impressive results.

This dishwasher is also surprisingly adjustable for its price point, allowing users to fold down tines and adjust the height of the upper rack. If you really need the extra space, you can remount the cutlery basket on the door, freeing up plenty of room in the lower rack. If you want an inexpensive dishwasher that can accommodate everything—even your most awkwardly-shaped cookware—the Whirlpool WDT750SAHZ is for you.

Get the Whirlpool WDT750SAHZ dishwasher at Appliances Connection for $794

The best Whirlpool range

Credit: Reviewed / Kori Perten

A great range is versatile, easy to use, and capable of delivering the heat when you need it. The Whirlpool Gold GCI3061XB excels at all three, leveraging its induction tech to deliver a safe and responsive cooking experience, perfect for chefs that require a high level of control over their temperatures. Even better? The induction design makes cleanup a breeze.

Get the Whirlpool WDT750SAHZ dishwasher at Appliances Connection for $1494

Stay tuned for everything Whirlpool!

We're always covering the latest products across all categories, so whenever Whirlpool launches something new, you can be sure we'll cover it from appliances to detergent and everything in between. Check back often for the all the latest news on the best Whirlpool products.

