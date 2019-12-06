The Best Blenders for Smoothies of 2019

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Best Overall Magic Bullet Blender If you’re on the hunt for a basic personal blender that will provide your daily smoothie/health shake, the classic, oft-imitated Magic Bullet is your best bet. Fast, simple, and very transportable, the Magic Bullet is designed with busy people in mind. While it only has a 250-watt motor, it’s strong enough to handle frozen fruit and most other ingredients with the appropriate amount of liquid added to the blending container. It also comes with two extra blending containers, you’ll never need to buy a replacement. Throughout testing, the Magic Bullet produced some of the silkiest smoothies with the least fuss. Thanks to their cylindrical shape (no crevices!), its blending containers were also a breeze to clean. Unlike many other portable blenders we tested, the Magic Bullet can also be turned on and remain on without being held down, which is a huge convenience. We can even attest to its longevity—I used it to make smoothies in my own kitchen most days for a full year. For the price and functionality, you won’t find anything better. $27.92 from Amazon $27.92 from Walmart $27.92 from Home Depot $36.99 from Wayfair

Best Upgrade Breville Super Q Blender Supercharged and super-quiet, the Super Q is everything we look for in a professional-grade blender, making it our upgrade pick for blenders for smoothies. From mixing liquids to finely milling almonds, this blender handled each task we threw at it with ease. It's also a shape-shifter—the Super Q easily adapts into a food processor, ice cream maker, and personal blender with the addition of presets and included attachments. The 12-speed Breville wowed us with its 68 oz. jar and the sleek, intuitive design. Our fingers floated naturally to every button and knob, and the five included presets proved foolproof. That's because they’re written out in words—there's no need to decode any hieroglyphics or use trial-and-error. There’s even a distinction between making “smoothies” and “green smoothies.” The included 24 oz. travel cup is perfect for people who want to make their smoothies and go. We also loved the digital display that features a timer and precise setting controls. If you're looking for a quiet alternative to the typical whirring blender, the Super Q is a solid option—while it still makes noise when crushing ice and chopping up tough ingredients, the motor is noticeably quieter than that of every other model we tested. One thing we don't love? The Super Q has a massive base that will take up some sizable real estate on your countertop. But if you're looking for a quality, do-it-all blender that can replace multiple small kitchen appliances (and costs less than equivalent machines from Vitamix), this Breville is your best bet. $499.95 from Amazon $499.95 from Abt $499.95 from Wayfair

How We Tested

The Tester

Hi, I’m Cassidy, Reviewed’s kitchen and cooking editor. As a somewhat-recent college grad and a terminally annoying yoga person, I’ve been making smoothies nonstop for about 5 years. I even used to work at a smoothie bar! Throughout my time in undergrad, I actually used two of the blenders in this round-up with regularity—the Magic Bullet (which belonged to my housemate) and the personal Nutri-Ninja (my own).

I saw them at their best and at their worst, saw them after being misused and brought back to functionality, and saw them on days when I had just enough energy to make myself a liquid meal and continue studying. I’ve also tested for Reviewed’s roundups of the best immersion blenders and best professional blenders. As a result, I know a lot about the ins and outs of these appliances, from which containers will leak in your bag to how much liquid you need in each to make them operate smoothly.

For this ranking, we meshed our testing-driven numbers in each category with our understanding of what people look for when making smoothies to find out products are actually worth your time and investment.

The Tests

To figure out which blenders are best for making smoothies, we did the unthinkable—made a lot of smoothies. We compared the results of the standard smoothie test across all blender categories to see which stood out as the best of the best, taking into account speed, noise level, and ease of use while the blender was on, and then smoothie quality, lid tightness, and ease of cleaning when all was said and done.

But we didn’t stop there. Because some people might want their blender for more than whipping up smoothies, we also compared how the full-sized blenders compared on tests chopping almonds, crushing ice, and mixing liquids.

When evaluating the blenders and blending containers themselves, we prioritized portability, design, accessories, and wattage, among other factors.

While some blenders are clearly more powerful than others thanks to their higher wattage and larger size, we found that bigger doesn’t always mean better—these blenders were usually louder, more difficult to clean, and had high-reaching blades that couldn’t handle small amounts of liquid. And what’s the point of keeping a large blender base on your counter if you only want to make a 16 oz. smoothie?

If you want to learn more about how we tested in each category of blender, check out our main roundup of the best blenders.

Personal Blender, Immersion Blender, or Full-Sized Blender?

This ranking cross-compares personal blenders and full-sized blenders, and there’s also immersion blenders to consider. If you're not already a kitchenware connoisseur, you're probably wondering, "Why are there so many types of blenders? Are they actually that different? Do I need to own every single one?!"

The answer to that last question is no, you don't necessarily need all three. When it comes down to it, they all use the same mechanics to blend, mix, and pulverize food and drinks into whatever form you choose—but choosing which blender for your kitchen will make life a lot easier.

Full-sized blenders are great for making icy cocktails, health smoothies, milkshakes, and other drinks for more than one person at a time. High-end models, like our favorites from Breville and Vitamix, can also be used to make soups, dips, nut butters, and other tricky foods. These blenders are the ideal choice for larger households, people who like to entertain, and people who are very serious about cooking. They provide unparalleled power and speed that you won’t find in other blenders, which is the reason most models cost anywhere from $200 to $700.

Personal blenders, however, are ideal for individuals or couples who rarely need to blend a lot at once—they've exploded in popularity since everyone started juicing and making healthy smoothies for those post-gym vitamins. They're easier to store, clean, and transport than full-sized blenders and their containers are ideal for on-the-go sipping. They’re also cheaper and less powerful, so they likely won’t stand the test of time the way full-sized blenders will. If you're looking for a quick blending solution for smoothies and the like, you can forgo a full-sized blender in favor of a personal one.

More and more companies are now launching “hybrid” blenders, which are compatible with both full-sized and personal blending containers. These are great for multi-person households that want things both ways.

Immersion blenders are the odd-one-out, but they're incredibly useful and very versatile. Also called hand blenders, their wand construction and lack of fixed blending containers make them portable, simple, and perfect for hot foods. They often come with food processor and whipping attachments that make them true multi-use tools. I’ve used mine to make pesto, whip up homemade mayo and whipped cream, and blend butternut squash soup. While they can also be used to make smoothies, we find they're less convenient than personal blenders and full-sized blenders, so we haven't included them in this roundup.

If you're like me and enjoy cooking but aren't trying to feed a family or outfit a full kitchen, an immersion blender and a hand blender can help you cover all your blending bases without taking up too much room. But if you’re serious about cooking and regularly serve more than two people, a pro-style blender is the right choice.

Other Blenders for Smoothies We Tested

Ninja Fit The Nutri-Ninja Fit is the Goldilocks of personal blenders: not too big and powerful, not too small and weak, but just right. We were impressed by its speed and strength when whipping up fruit smoothies, which turned out smooth as can be, and its 700-watt motor’s relatively low noise level while grinding away. While the blender’s design isn’t visually stunning, it’s black-and-silver base is sleek and unassuming and, most importantly, small and light enough to easily be stored away. The blender’s 16-oz. containers with measurement marks are similarly sleek and perfectly transportable (they come with tight travel lids!) for on-the-go sipping. We don’t love that the Fit requires users to hold the container down or use the “pulse” method while blending. However, this precaution works to prevent motor burn-out, which could mean a longer lifespan. As a proud owner of the Fit, I can attest to its capabilities throughout daily use (and misuse). I’ve used it to mix up smoothies and shakes, blend butternut squash soup, whip up salad dressing and dips, and even grind granulated sugar into powdered sugar. While I don’t recommend that last one, the Nutri-Ninja Fit is certainly a great option for people looking to make smoothies and more. $39.99 from Amazon $39.99 from Walmart $49.99 from Home Depot $49.99 from JCPenney

Eufy MiracleBlend D1 The first and only blender on the market from robot vacuum company Eufy is a powerful machine. So powerful, in fact, it performed better than nearly all the other affordable blenders we tested when it came to consistency. The MiracleBlend produced a smooth, even consistency of whatever we gave it to blend or chop—ice was crushed as fine as snow, and M&Ms and almonds were no obstacle for the blender’s sharp, precise blades. Despite its apparent chopping abilities, the MiracleBlend’s manual explicitly states that the blender should only be used for blending and chopping with liquids, not dry ingredients like a food processor. We noticed a rubbery chemical smell emitting from the MiracleBlend when chopping, which signals the long-term damage this kind of use would have on the motor. The Eufy’s plastic cup also makes it unsafe to blend hot liquids for soups and stews, and the entire product only has an 18-month limited warranty. Compared to the similarly-priced KitchenAid Diamond Blender, which can chop dry ingredients, blend hot liquids, and has a 5-year warranty, the MiracleBlend looks like something of a one-trick pony. But if you’re someone who just uses their blender for smoothies and cocktails, this Eufy will get the job done perfectly at a small fraction of the price of a Vitamix, a competitor it clearly tried to emulate in its design. $32.19 from Amazon

KitchenAid 5-Speed Diamond Blender The KitchenAid Diamond blender is the best affordable, full-sized blender we’ve tested. The five-speed model did exceptionally well in our chopping and mixing tests, but also obliterated ice cubes into a fine slush, made creamy nut butter, and liquefied fruit and yogurt into delicious smoothies. We liked the blender’s easy-to-read and intuitive controls, and each button has enough resistance that you shouldn’t worry about accidentally engaging the wrong setting. The components are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and KitchenAid's five-year warranty is almost as good as the seven years offered by Vitamix. The KitchenAid Diamond comes with a 60-oz. BPA-free jar, and is available in over 15 colors, including Boysenberry, Tangerine, Espresso, and the classic Empire Red. $89.99 from Amazon $89.99 from Walmart $89.99 from Home Depot $89.96 from Sur La Table

Vitamix 5300 Vitamix is a well-known name in blenders for a reason—customers rave about the build quality and robustness of these American-made blenders. The 5200 series is one of Vitamix's most popular and affordable blenders, but the 5300 series offers a more powerful 2.2-hp motor and a lower height that fits underneath cabinets. We loved how it performed, quickly churning out great smoothies and more. We think the 5300 series' $529 MSRP is a little too high. But if you buy one through the Vitamix Certified Reconditioned blender program, you can get the superior 5300 for just $300—even less than a new 5200 series. Vitamix says its reconditioned blenders are returned to original factory condition by the manufacturer, and come with a five-year warranty. Pair that level of manufacturer support with the powerful motor and incredibly low price, and you’ve got a fantastic deal on your hands for a great blender. $359.95 from Amazon $379.98 from Amazon $314.98 from Walmart $279.98 from Sam's Club

Vitamix 780 The Vitamix 780 is the company's flagship, with looks that will impress your guests as much as its performance impressed our testers. The 2.2-hp 780 is part of the updated G-Series, and—unlike the more affordable but otherwise identical 750—is controlled with a touchscreen. Aside from the increased price, the main downside of this interface was less-sensitive control. It was sometimes difficult to select the right setting, and—for a blender as expensive as this one—we demand perfection. Performance-wise, its sharpened blades also had trouble pulverizing ice, but it blew us away when we used for chopping. It quickly ground nuts and other hard ingredients into fine powder, and liquified kale with ease. And of course, its perfectly-tuned smoothie preset left us only the silkiest sips. $439.90 from Amazon $827.89 from Walmart $549.99 from Sur La Table

NutriBullet The NutriBullet belongs to the same family as the Magic Bullet, and their relationship is obvious from appearances—the NutriBullet is essentially a larger, prettier Magic Bullet, branded for its special “nutrient extraction” capabilities (let's be real, it's just a blender). It’s a great multi-purpose personal blender that’s hugely popular online, and it ran through our tests without an issue. Unfortunately, its wide containers, heavy base, and flimsy travel attachments kept us from awarding it a higher spot. If you’re looking to make a lot of smoothie at once and drink it around the house, the NutriBullet is a good option—but if you plan to take the cups with you on the go day after day, you’d be better off with a more travel-friendly blender. And don't be fooled by claims of its superiority in extracting nutrients—put the same ingredients in any of these top-performing blenders, and you'll get the same results. $59.99 from Amazon $119.99 from Walmart $72.99 from Wayfair

Ninja BL487 Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Pro Complete By far the most advanced personal blender we tested, the Nutri-Ninja Auto-iQ Pro Complete adapts to multiple jar attachments, mixing and pulsing to your desired consistency in each with the push of a button. It’s a funny-looking, futuristic blender with a massive base, much closer to a full-sized blender than a personal one. While it performed well in most of our tests, it left our smoothie frothy and borderline warm after a pre-programmed minute of blending. It also omitted a burning rubber smell on first use, and its blades sat too high to reach the small amount of yogurt I added during our initial mixing test. One of my coworkers (who runs marathons!) swears by her older model of the Auto-iQ, so we don’t think it’s a bad product. That being said, the base is unnecessarily large and complex for a personal blender. The newest model has a full-sized blending container attachment, so it’s worth checking out if you’re interested in a machine that can do both—but if you want something that won’t take up much space, don’t bother. $75.49 from Amazon $159.99 from Walmart

Vitamix Pro Series 750 The Vitamix 750 is essentially the same machine as the 780, but with manual controls and a lower price. We think it ultimately offers a greater level of control and feedback. If you care more about function than fashion and are looking to save an easy $220, then the Vitamix 750 is definitely the better buy. If you don't need the presets found on the 750, you should check out the Vitamix 7500—an otherwise-identical blender that's $70 cheaper than the 750. $549.95 from Amazon $499.00 from Walmart $434.26 from Wayfair

Vitamix 5200 The popular 5200 series is a "classic" Vitamix blender. Part of the company's older C-series, the 5200 is sturdy and more affordable than other models wearing a Vitamix badge. Simple and stripped down, it comes with no presets, a 2-hp motor, and a 64 oz. jar. It's nearly as powerful and offers the same range of control as the Next-Generation 5300 or G-series 780 machines we tested. Still, at $449 new and $299 refurbished, we think a refurbished 5300 is a better buy. That's largely because the 5200's design is narrower and taller than Vitamix's newer blenders, and it comes with a 3-inch blade instead of a 4-inch blade. That's good for small batches, but you'll need to use the tamper more often when blending larger loads. What’s more of an issue is the added height: Unless you have a whopping 20.5 inches between your countertop and your upper kitchen cabinets, this lanky model won’t fit. $397.82 from Amazon $449.99 from Walmart

KitchenAid Pro Line KitchenAid made our pick for the best affordable blender, so we were excited to see how well its higher-end Pro Line model did in our tests. We tested the top-of-the-line KSB8270BK, which retails for $599 and comes with a "thermal control" jar. KitchenAid says it can keep soups warm. This U.S.-made blender is truly an impressive machine. We appreciated its heavy base and well-suctioned lid, and it did a great job blending smoothies and other liquids, too. But we were decidedly unimpressed with how poorly it chopped almonds and ice. Other gripes: Its 56 oz. jar is smaller than the competition, its controls took us a long time to master, and it costs $100 more than our top pick for pro-style blenders. $329.00 from Amazon $663.10 from Walmart $480.77 from Wayfair

Wolfgang Puck Commercial Blender Unlike all the other blenders on this list, the Wolfgang Puck Industrial Blender has no preset options of any kind. That means you’re in complete control (albeit uninformed control) over the speed of the blades. This blender shone in our smoothie tests, cranking out a beautifully smooth beverage in just a few seconds. Unfortunately, it had a hard time making nut butters. Small chocolates immediately fell to the bottom of the 68 oz. jar, where the blades couldn't reach them... unless we cranked it up to 10, at which point everything got obliterated into a cloud of chocolate dust. $289.99 from Amazon $500.00 from Walmart

Ninja Nutri Bowl Duo The Nutri Ninja Bowl Duo is probably the most unusual entry on this list. It has two options for blending: a 24 oz. cup for personal smoothies, and a dome-shaped "Nutri Bowl" that lets you use the Ninja like a food processor. It's versatile, takes up minimal counter space compared to conventional blenders, and there’s even a special blade for mixing dough. You can absolutely use it as a blender—we did, and it was great—but the smaller jar means large quantity blending is out. Plus, for its sale price of about $100, you can buy both a good food processor and our budget blender pick. $147.99 from Amazon $138.02 from Walmart

