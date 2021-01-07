This meal kit delivery service promises one-pan, 15-minute dishes

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

These days it seems like new meal kit delivery services are constantly cropping up. Here at Reviewed, we've tested the heavy hitters and definitely have our favorites (looking at you, Home Chef). But when a friend told me about how amazingly easy and user-friendly Gobble was, I had to try this so-called "life-changing" service out for myself. Here's what happened.

How does Gobble work?

If you've ordered from another meal kit delivery service before, you're probably familiar with how they work. First, you select your meal preferences (Classic, Vegetarian, or Lean & Clean), preferred proteins (poultry, beef, pork, lamb, fish, and/or shellfish), frequency (three or four nights per week), and serving size (2- or 4-person servings). You can change or edit your preferences at any time under the "My Account" tab once you've created your profile.

Credit: Gobble Choose your recipe preference when you set up your subscription: Vegetarian, Lean & Clean, or Classic.

All that's left now is inputting your delivery address, selecting the date of your first delivery, and choosing your dinners. Your options will vary depending on the meal preference you selected. You'll receive and be billed for weekly deliveries unless you opt to skip a week, which must be done by Wednesday at 11:59pm the week prior. Gobble ships to most of the U.S. with the exception of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

In terms of the meals themselves, Gobble does most of the work for you. Each kit comes with a 3-step recipe card featuring supplies you'll need, a list of prepared and pre-portioned ingredients, caloric information, allergens, and a bit of background information for the dish. The prepared components (sauces, spice blends, and the like) are the key to Gobble's success as they help ensure these recipes come together quickly.

How much does Gobble cost?

Each meal is $11.99 plus $6.99 for shipping. However, if it's your first time ordering you'll be able to take advantage of their introductory offer and get 6 meals for $36 once you subscribe.

I ordered a week's worth of Gobble meals—here’s how it went

My experience testing so-called "quick" meals like those from HelloFresh and Home Chef has left me somewhat skeptical (read: they're never really as quick as they say they are), and I wasn't sure how exactly a meal kit service could pull off an actual 15-minute dinner.

Cavatappi Ratatouille Pasta Bake

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin I was impressed by the generous portion size for all three recipes I tested.

15-minutes or less? Yes

Yes My rating: 3 out of 5 stars

This was the first recipe I cooked and I was instantly charmed by the "Did you know?" fact on the recipe card, which explained the origin of a dish served in the movie Ratatouille. Pixar magic aside, the preparation for this dish involved boiling water for pasta, stirring together pre-made sauce with veggies, covering everything with cheese, and popping it in the oven for a few minutes. The portions were really generous, so I had leftovers to enjoy for lunch the next day.

While the recipe wasn't incredibly inventive, I appreciated this simple yet satisfying dish. Could I have easily made it myself with a jar of pasta sauce, store-bought pasta, and some shredded cheese? Definitely, but Gobble took care of the grocery shopping, and I'm a sucker for weeknight convenience.

One thing I wish every single meal kit supply list would include is a pair of scissors because how else do they expect us to open all those plastic packages!?

Try the Cavatappi Ratatouille Pasta Bake

Paneer and Cauliflower Tikka Masala with Garam Masala Basmati Rice

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin My favorite dish from Gobble was the Paneer and Cauliflower Tikka Masala.

15-minutes or less? Yes

Yes My rating: 5 out of 5 stars

All I can say is WOW—this dish far exceeded my expectations of at-home Indian-inspired cooking. If you've never had a tikka masala dish (chicken tikka masala is my husband's absolute favorite), think creamy, super savory, tomatoey comfort food. Paneer cheese is a soft, almost tofu-like in texture, mild cheese that's great for soaking up all the flavors and aromatics of a dish like this.

My only critique of this dish was the rice. While I appreciate the quickness of Gobble's microwavable rice, I find that my own stove-top method of cooking produces more flavorful, fluffy and tender rice. But if you're in a time crunch or you're not a fan of cooking rice (you should really try a rice cooker before you give up completely!), you probably won't be bothered by the heat-and-eat method.

Try the Paneer and Cauliflower Tikka Masala with Garam Masala Basmati Rice

Thai Red Curry and Pineapple Shrimp with Fragrant Jasmine Rice

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin Gobble meals come together quickly thanks to pre-made sauces, like the Thai red curry sauce in this dish.

15-minutes or less? Yes

Yes My rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Another tasty dish from Gobble that did, in fact, only require one pan and came together in under 15 minutes. I always feel a little funny about shipping seafood, but the shrimp in this meal kit arrived fresh and tasted delicious when cooked.

The recipe instructions were slightly confusing in a few parts, so I had to use my best judgement when cooking the shrimp (I flipped and cooked on both sides, despite the recipe omitting the flipping bit) and prepping the veg (I halved the cherry tomatoes, but the recipe seems to leave them whole).

I'm pretty sure the rice in this meal kit was the exact same as the rice in the paneer tikka masala dinner, and therefore not the "Fragrant Jasmine Rice" listed in the recipe name. However, it still paired nicely with the excellent Thai Red Curry sauce, which was pre-made to save time.

Try the Thai Red Curry and Pineapple Shrimp with Fragrant Jasmine Rice

Is Gobble worth it?

If you're looking for a meal kit that will save you time in the kitchen, Gobble could be right for you. It teeters between bona fide meal kit and pre-made dinner, and it really is great for nights when you want a home cooked meal but don't feel like pulling out all the stops of a complex DIY dish.

The Paneer and Cauliflower Tikka Masala was so tasty and satisfying that I would literally eat it once a week, and the other two dishes I tried were also enjoyable. One unexpected surprise that I loved was the two perfectly round balls of chocolate chip cookie dough included in every first Gobble delivery. I will never not be stoked about a sweet treat!

Gobble delivered on its promise of one-pan, 15-minute or less dinners, and I definitely owe a thank you to my friend who suggested I try it.

