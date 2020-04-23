The top 20 products people are buying right now

Each month, our e-commerce team analyzes our shopping data to determine the most-purchased products our readers are buying across the web. So far, this month has brought a few surprises, largely due in part to the coronavirus pandemic. As people remain sheltered in their homes, we're seeing a big boom in spending on home essentials LINK TO STORY, cleaning supplies LINK TO CLEANING WIPES, and other necessities. We've also noticed an uptick in cookware, entertainment products, and other at-home comforts as people adjust to life in quarantine. Ahead, you'll find our list of all the most sought-after goods our readers have been adding to their carts as of late.

1. Hand sanizer to stay germ-free

Credit: Getty Images / TRADOL LIMYINGCHAROEN You can still find hand sanitizer at select retailers.

It comes as no surprise that hand sanitizer has been one of our readers' most-wanted items this month. Once the CDC recommended it as an effective method to eliminate harmful germs and bacteria, we witnessed a surge in ordering as people sought to protect themselves against COVID-19. Although there's been a major shortage since the onset of the pandemic, it isn't impossible to find. Some of our readers have even took to making hand sanitizer themselves LINK IF WE HAVE A STORY ABOUT HOW TO DO.



Here's where you can buy hand sanitizer online

2. Instant yeast for bread baking

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack Yeast is essential for any bread making you want to do.

Apparently, everyone is starting to bake bread these days. Something about being stuck at home has created a desire for many to perfect their banana bread and sourdough recipes. The only problem? Yeast is flying off the shelves as a result, and is becoming increasingly hard to come by. If you're looking to join the baking movement like our readers did this month, there's still a few places to find it online. For those who need some guidance, our cooking writer also detailed how to make a delicious loaf of bread in just two hours.



Here's where you can still find instant yeast online

3. Cleaning wipes to disinfect surfaces

Credit: Getty Images / martinedoucet Cleaning wipes were hard to find this month.

Cleaning wipes are basically more valuable than gold at the moment. ADORABLE AND TRUE As coronavirus continues to spread, many, including our readers, have been on the hunt for cleaning supplies, such as Lysol wipes—which are on the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) approved list of disinfectants—to keep home surfaces and countertops sanitized and germ-free. Due to high demand, you'll be hard-pressed to find them, but don't worry, we're keeping an updated list of every retailer who still has them in stock.



Here's where you can still buy cleaning wipes online

4. Toilet paper that's sold out in stores

Credit: Getty Images / sergeyryzhov Toilet paper may be sold out in stores, but our readers managed to find it online.

Like cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer, toilet paper is a product shoppers stocked up on in droves this month. While stores can barely keep up with demand, we've been updating our list of places to buy toilet paper online, so you won't have to patrol the aisles of your local grocery store for it. As a more luxurious alternative to TP, many of our readers have also opted to buy bidets instead.



Here's where you can still buy toilet paper online

5. Our favorite humidifier to ease *ALLERGY symptoms

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Vicks humidifier helped ease our readers' symptoms.

Once our readers got wind of the CDC's recommendation of humidifiers to relieve symptoms of the coronavirus (think: sore throat and cough), the Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier instantly shot to the top of our best-sellers list. It's the best humidifier we've ever tested, as we loved its large 1-gallon water reservoir, lengthy 10-hour running time, and ultra powerful misting prowess. It even has a medicine cup that sits over the exhaust, which you can fill with essential oils or medicinal inhalants.



Get the Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier at Target for $33.99

6. The best can openers to crack pesky lids

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Our readers had an easy time opening their canned goods this month.

After an initial stockpiling of canned goods earlier in the month, many Reviewed readers also chose to pick up the perfect accessory to open up all those soup and tuna fish cans. Spoiler alert: It was not one, but two of our favorite manual can openers, the EZ-DUZ-IT Deluxe and OXO Good Grips that caught their eyes. We found both of these tools to be easy to use, durable, and affordable, making them a worthy upgrade as far as kitchen gadgets go.

Here's where you can still find thermometers online

9. Our favorite mandoline for easy slicing

Credit: KitchenAid This mandoline has been a top seller amongst our readers for months.

If you're looking to make fancy, restaurant-quality meals at home, one kitchen tool that can help you execute a beautiful dish is a madoline. They help you cut thin, even slices of veggies, fruits, and even cheeses in record time. Our readers are clearly feeling gourmet, as our favorite mandoline has been quite a hot seller lately. From thinly-sliced tomatoes for the perfect BLT to sliced cucumbers for a healthy salad, this mandoline can tackle any produce you throw at it, and will help make your ingredient prep all the more easy.



Get the KitchenAid Adjustable Hand-Held V-Blade Mandolin Slicer on Amazon for $16.99

10. This cookware set that will practically last forever

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Home chefs adore this set—and so do we.

If you've been cooking more at home recently, you may have come to the realization that your cookware leaves a lot to be desired. Some of our readers evidently did, as this 12-piece set from Cuisinart has been quite popular this month. It comes with every pot and pan that the standard home chef would need in their kitchen. It's also made with a high-quality triple-ply construction, which ensures even heat conductivity, along with an anodized aluminum core, which makes each piece easy to handle. That’s why we named it the best cookware set we’ve ever tested, and why our readers buy it time and time again.



Get the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set on Amazon for $196.98

11. These stylish Nike sneakers for walks or jogs

Credit: Nike These popular Nike sneakers were included in Nordstrom's Spring sales event.

Activewear has been a reader favorite all this month, so it's no wonder that many jumped at the opportunity to get a new pair of running sneakers at a steal. Included in Nordstrom's Spring Sale, the Nike Renew Running Shoe won over the hearts (and wallets) of our fitness-obsessed shoppers. Although that particular sale has ended and this pair is now sold out at Nordstrom, you can snag the same style at Dick's Sporting Goods—and they're on sale!



Get the Nike Renew Running Shoe at Dick's Sporting Goods for $67.49

12. Our favorite pre-made meal delivery service

Credit: Freshly Pre-made meals became very popular this month.

Let's face it: Keeping up with healthy eating habits during this pandemic is no easy feat, and there's absolutely no shame in that. If you've been feeling too tired or uninspired to cook a well-balanced meal, fear not. Our favorite pre-made meal delivery service, Freshly, is here to help keep your fridge stocked with delicious, ready-made food, with subscriptions starting at just $49.99 a week. Our readers have certainly been enjoying plenty of yummy, ready-to-eat meals delivered right to their doors.



Get a Freshly subscription from $49.99 per week

13. The top affordable robot vacuum to keep floors clean

Credit: Eufy Spring cleaning was on our readers' minds this April.

No reader favorite list would be complete without a robot vacuum. These devices are here to help you with the spring cleaning you've put off, and the best part? You don't have to lift a finger. Our favorite affordable robot vacuum, the Eufy Robovac 11s, is beloved for its quiet operation, excellent navigational skills, and manageable price point. It also doubles as a nice little companion if you're ever feeling lonely while social distancing.



Get the Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S on Amazon for $219.99

14. The best popcorn maker for movie nights

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar This popcorn maker was the perfect accessory for our readers' movie nights.

As someone who's content with a simple bag of Skinny Pop, I never would've guessed that [our favorite popcorn popper] would become such a huge audience favorite, but here we are. Our readers are clearly going all-in on their movie nights while quarantined, purchasing the Cuisinart Pop and Serve en masse all month long. We loved everything about it, from its venting lid down to its flat bottom, features that allowed it to produce the best-tasting, most evenly-popped kernels we've tasted.



Get the Cuisinart Pop and Serve at Bed, Bath and Beyond for $12.99

15. One of our favorite desk chairs for your home office

Credit: Autonomous This desk chair was added to many at-home office spaces.

Many shoppers have been making moves to upgrade their makeshift office spaces while working from home, and that process begins with a comfortable chair to sit in. In our recent test of office chairs, we recommended the Autonomous ErgoChair 2 due to its adjustable headrest and great lumbar support. While it doesn't come cheap, our readers deemed it splurge-worthy enough to purchase.



Get the ErgoChair 2 on Autonomous for $349

16. Sheets that will make never want to leave your bed

Credit: Brooklinen These Brooklinen sheets are the best we've tested, and our readers love 'em.

Brooklinen sheets have been popular for quite awhile, but there's a reason why this bedroom staple is picking up steam. Shoppers are looking to better their sleeping routines any way that they can, and buying a set of ultra-soft sheets to make bedtime more enjoyable appears to be at the top of that list. This buzz-worthy set landed the top spot when we tested the best bed sheets, as our tester fell in love with the unique sateen weave that made them ultra-soft, wrinkle-resistant, and temperature-regulating. If you've been eyeing new bedding for yourself, go ahead—make like our readers and transform your sleeping quarters into the coziest place in the world.



Get the Luxe Core Sheet Set at Brooklinen for $149

17. This meal kit that's equal parts fresh and delicious

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Meal kits like Sun Basket had a surge in popularity this month.

When even stepping foot into a grocery store means risk infection, you can't blame people for seeking out other ways to get food to their homes. Meal kits delivery services, in particular have skyrocketed in popularity. Sun Basket has emerged as the most popular choice among our readers, which we dubbed the best meal kit for vegetarians for its simple, filling meals, fresh, flavorful ingredients and delicious recipes. It's no wonder our readers were left hungry for more!



Sign up for Sun Basket

18. A Disney+ membership for unlimited streaming

Credit: Disney More people than ever are relying on streaming services for entertainment.

Boredom has reached new levels for many sheltering at home, but luckily, one can always fall back on binge-watching. We're not sure whether our readers are tapping into nostalgia with old Disney classics, entertaining the kids with Frozen 2, or watching every Marvel movie in chronological order, but one things for sure: they can't get enough of Disney+. Don't have a subscription yet? What are you waiting for?



Sign up for Disney+ for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year

19. The most comfortable mattress we’ve ever tested

Credit: Nectar Many opted to upgrade their mattress this month.

It's safe to say that everyone's sleep schedule is a bit out of whack. If you're struggling with the loss of a bedtime routine or your mind is racing from the stress of a global pandemic, you might need something to help you stop all that tossing and turning. Our readers are no longer underestimating the power of a good night's sleep thanks to their new Nectar mattresses. It's the best mattress we've ever tested, plus, as an added bonus, when you buy a mattress from Nectar right now you’ll get $399 in free accessories, including a Nectar Mattress Protector (normally $99), a Sheet Set ($150), and two Premium Pillows ($150). Essentially, it's everything you'll need to finally get some restful shut eye.



Get $399 in free accessories when you buy a mattress at Nectar

20. This tortilla press for yummy at-home Mexican food

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Our readers are making "quarantillas" with this press.

Missing your favorite local Mexican restaurant? Well, by following suit with our readers, you can make some yummy tortillas at home. Just snag this under-$20 tortilla press that our testers and Reviewed readers just can't seem to resist, and you'll be well on your way.

Get the Victoria 6.5-Inch Cast Iron Tortilla Press at JC Penney

