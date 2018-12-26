The Best Noise Canceling Headphones of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk Sony's new WH-1000XM4 offer some of the best noise canceling we've heard.

Best Overall Sony WH-1000XM4 You might not even realize that Sony's WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones are great noise cancelers—what with everyone gabbing about how comfortable they are, how great they sound, and how many impressive features they offer. But despite the XM4 seeming to excel at everything, the noise-canceling shouldn't be overshadowed or overstated: it's among the best we've ever tested. Like our previous top noise-canceler, the Sony WH-1000XM3, the XM4 don't just cancel noise: they adapt to both your environment (read: changes in barometric pressure) and your movement/activity (sitting, walking, running, etc.) to intelligently and effectively block noise. Sony is so confident in the XM4's noise-canceling abilities, the company sent a huge, noise-making box alongside our review sample as a kind of "stress test" for them. And that confidence is well-placed: the XM4 eliminates a ton of ambient noise, alongside being luxuriously comfortable and marvelously lightweight. The XM4 offer plenty of other great features that made the XM3 our top pick, too, including up to 30 hours of battery life and adjustable EQ within Sony's loaded headphone app, and add handy features like Speak-to-Chat to pause the music when you speak, and multi-point pairing so you can bounce from your phone to your PC with ease. We're not saying these headphones are a "magic bullet," but really, they do kick a serious amount of butt. And if they're a little too expensive for your budget, you'll be glad to know that our previous #1, the XM3, are usually available at a low price point these days and come with most of the same features and a near-identical design. Pros Excellent audio quality

Top-notch noise cancelling

All day comfort Cons Effective operation has a learning curve

Top-notch noise cancelling

Credit: Reviewed/Ryan Waniata Panasonic's RZ-S500W offer excellent sound and noise canceling at a very friendly price point.

Best Value Panasonic RZ-S500W Panasonic finally jumped into the true wireless earbuds game with three new offerings, including the budget-friendly RZ-300W, and the Posh EAH-AZ70W, which bears the Technics name adored by audiophiles. But it's the middle child, the RZ-S500W, that won our hearts thanks to great sound and top-notch noise canceling at a great price. True wireless earbuds (those without any wires) are increasingly adding active noise cancellation (ANC), but until recently, many flavors served as an afterthought at best. Not so with the RZ-S500W. While no earbuds can kill all the noise around you, these beauties provide excellent passive noise isolation alongside powerful noise cancellation across frequencies to whisk your sonic troubles away, whether they be barking dogs, screaming kids, or buzzing fans. And that's not all we love about the RZ-S500W. As mentioned, sound is impressive, with a clear and relatively flat response that gives music of all genres its due. Plus, Panasonic's loaded app lets you adjust everything from EQ to noise cancellation and transparency mode (AKA ambient sound mode) so you can choose exactly how much environmental sound you let in or keep out. The S500W don't have all the features, lacking extras like auto-pause, which is pretty handy for moments when you want to take a quick break. But it's definitely not a deal-breaker at this price. With around 6 hours of playback per charge, the RZ-S500W sit right between two top competitors in the ANC earbuds space, the AirPods Pro and Sony's WF-1000XM3, but their charging case only holds two charges, meaning you'll have to top it off more frequently than their rivals. In addition, while the RZ-S500W are quite comfortable, fit can be tricky due to their somewhat bulky design. Even when we got them properly sealed, they continued to jostle during jogging or other rigorous activities, making them much better for the office (home or otherwise) than the gym. On the bright side, unlike Sony's WF-1000XM3, the RZ-S500W offer solid water resistance (IPX4) to combat the elements. Add that to the fact that their sound quality and noise-canceling are on track with the best in the business, and the Panasonic RZ-S500W earbuds are an ANC steal. Don't love true wireless earbuds? Check out Sony's WH-C710N over-ear headphones, which offer solid noise-canceling and plenty of other goodies at a similarly nice price. Pros Excellent noise cancellation

Clean, balanced sound

Impressive feature set Cons Battery life is so-so

Fit may be tricky for some

Clean, balanced sound

Impressive feature set Cons Battery life is so-so

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed.com / Julia MacDougall We test all of our headphones on a head and torso simulator (HATS), a model of a human being from the waist upwards that reproduces how we experience music when we listen to headphones.

The Testers

I’m Nicole Carpenter, a freelance reporter, and reviewer who specializes in the tech and gaming industry. Before entering journalism, I worked in an open office, and I came to understand the real importance of noise-canceling headphones. I work from home now, but often find myself in crowded coffee shops, and noise-canceling headphones are still an important work tool. I’ve tried out a lot in my search for a perfect pair of headphones, and I’d love to help you find peace and quiet in any setting.

Other contributors to this article include Reviewed's Home Theater Editor, Lee Neikirk, and our Electronics Managing Editor, Ryan Waniata.

The Tests

Using our head and torso simulator (HATS), Reviewed's Senior Scientist, Julia MacDougall, put the headphones featured in this guide through a battery of tests: frequency response, distortion, tracking, leakage, and both active and passive noise attenuation.

Headphone manufacturers are typically aiming for either a flat or a curved sound profile. A curved profile is most common and can be used to try to replicate the Equal Loudness Curve (ELC). The human ear hears higher tones more easily than it hears the bass tones, so for a human to perceive highs and lows at a similar volume, the headphones boost the volume of the lows, and moderate the volume of the highs. Other headphones boost frequencies at different levels to create a distinctive sound signature, such as bass-forward headphones.

A flat profile is usually found in "studio" headphones; the treble, midrange, and bass tones are presented at similar volume levels. Studio headphones are designed to reproduce music exactly as it was recorded and, as the name implies, they're most commonly used in studio control rooms to help mixers figure out which frequencies they should boost or reduce.

In addition to the more scientific lab testing, we also wear each pair of headphones around town to get a sense of their features (like noise cancellation and transparency mode), sound quality, as well as short-and long-term comfort.

Active Noise Cancellation vs. Passive Noise Cancellation

With headphones, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is a process that minimizes exterior sound by using small microphones to analyze the frequencies and then flip their polarity to "cancel" them out. Passive Noise Cancellation (PNC), on the other hand, uses materials built into the headphones to muffle outside sound. A strong mix of both is generally preferred to create the most effective noise cancellation.

Because active noise cancellation may introduce additional sound when engaged, it can affect the sound quality of what you’re listening to (though this is becoming less of an issue with many newer models). Most noise cancellation headphones have an option to turn ANC on or off, while more advanced models allow for different levels of cancellation to adjust for the scenario and environment.

In-Ear vs. On-Ear vs. Over-ear

You've probably seen a bunch of different headphones in your everyday life, but what you may not realize is that headphones, while they have a number of different selling points, are primarily categorized into three types: in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear. These types include everything from bulky over-ear models to tiny true wireless earbuds that easily fit in the palm of your hand. While still available, on-ear headphones, which utilize earcups that sit atop your ears rather than over them, are becoming less common in today's market.

Credit: Reviewed Three popular types of headphones: in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear.

Other Noise-Canceling Headphones We Tested

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Bose has a devoted following, and with a pair of headphones like the QuietComfort 35 Series II, that's not surprising. The active noise cancellation (ANC), for which Bose is renowned, cuts out a wide range of noises from deep train rumbling to higher-pitched A/C humming. The headphones are light and comfortable enough that they can be worn for hours at a time, although you may notice some heat or sweat build-up from where the cushy leather pads meet the sides of your head. The 20-hour battery life is also a huge selling point (though it's around 10 hours less than Sony's XM4). One tricky point is that, should you decide you don't want to use the ANC (for safety reasons or otherwise), you'll have to plug in and use them as wired headphones, since the Bluetooth switch doubles as the ANC on/off switch. While Bose has since launched a new set of ANC-equipped cans, the Bose 700s, our review units exhibited a number of Bluetooth connectivity issues that made them hard to recommend over the still-available (and more affordable) QC 35 II. Pros Light & comfortable

Outstanding noise cancellation

Works with Google Assistant Cons Expensive

Outstanding noise cancellation

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Speaking of the QuietComfort lineup, Bose fans will be glad to see the new QuietComfort Earbuds finally in the wild. These earbuds were designed from the ground up for one thing: top-tier active noise cancellation. They succeed immensely on that front, offering best-in-class canceling among true wireless earbuds, adding a premium design, clear sound, and a comfy and secure fit that keeps them snuggly and securely in place. In order to benefit from their vacuum of tranquility, however, you'll have to deal with a hight price tag and some compromises elsewhere in the design. Those compromises include extra-large earbuds that weigh around 50% more than the AirPods Pro, a chunky charging case that offers only two recharges for a relatively low 18 hours of total battery between buds and case, and limited onboard controls that forego any form of volume level or even song back-skip. On the other hand, we applaud Bose's Music app, which allows you to adjust noise cancellation level in multiple ways, along with the loudness of your own voice during phone calls and other parameters (though it would be nice if Bose added some form of EQ). While the QuietComfort earbuds are pricier than most competitors, what you're really paying for is world-class noise cancellation, and that's exactly what you get. Simply put, if you want the best noise cancellation in the true wireless genre, it's Bose or bust. Pros Class leading noise canceling

Comfy, secure fit

Clear and detailed sound Cons Chunky design

Case has mediocre battery

Comfy, secure fit

Clear and detailed sound Cons Chunky design

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Jabra's Elite 85t offer plenty to crow about, including smooth and balanced sound, comprehensive controls, a compact form factor, solid battery life, and a barrel full of other top-flight features, making them the best wireless earbuds around—whether you pledge your allegiance to Android or iPhone. Of course, no top-tier earbuds would be complete without good active noise canceling, and the Elite 85t have that loaded in their weapons arsenal as well. While it doesn't offer the all-encompassing squash of background noise provided by Bose's QC Earbuds, it's darn good for most any situation. The open-style design of these earbuds makes their noise-canceling skills all the more impressive. While a more bulbous design means fit isn't quite as secure as their Elite 75t predecessors (which also carry noise canceling), the Elite 85t's oval ear tips provide a proper seal without plugging up your ears. The innovative design means you won't hear yourself chewing, walking, jogging, etc. in the same way as most earbuds, and yet music and noise canceling are intimate and effective respectively. This makes the Elite 85t direct competitors to Apple's open-style AirPods Pro, but with more features for either side of the mobile aisle, and a more active-ready design to boot. Since they're device agnostic, you can choose any of the major voice assistants (or none), and they offer comprehensive controls (including volume control by default) for all. Speaking of controls, they're customizable through Jabra's excellent Sound+ app, allowing you to configure the buds' two easy-push buttons how you see fit. Also customizable is noise cancelation and transparency mode, the latter of which is among the most natural-sounding you'll hear on the market—again, a direct shot across the AirPods Pro bow. The word "natural" keeps coming up when using the Elite 85t, and it's a big key to their success. You can wear them for hours, even when you're not listening to audio, and never miss a beat thanks to how seamlessly they transition between noise canceling and transparency mode. Multi-point connection also makes it easy to switch between fun and work modes. As for downsides, the Elite 85t's IPX4 water resistance rating means you can splash them but they're not as weather-ready as their cousins, the Elite and Elite Active 75t earbuds or Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro (though they meet or beat most other similarly equipped competitors). As referenced above, the fit is also less stable than what you'll get in purpose-built workout buds. There's not much else to complain about, though, as these buds are about as well-rounded as they come. If you can afford their not-insignificant cost, you'll be rewarded with good sound, great features, and the best usability on the market. Pros Outstanding features and design

Rich, balanced sound

Impressive noise canceling Cons Not as sport-friendly as other Jabra buds

Rich, balanced sound

Apple AirPods Pro Apple's AirPods Pro offer everything we love about the original AirPods, and a whole lot more. Their sound quality is better than any pair of Apple earbuds before them, they offer proper water-resistance, and their noise-canceling is surprisingly good. These are also the first Apple-brand earbuds with swappable silicone tips for a better fit, including a convenient, snap-away design. At 4.5 to 5 hours per charge, battery life is one of the few knocks against these headphones (some competitors offer 10 hours or more per charge). That said, their tiny case holds multiple recharges for 24 hours of total listening time, and its quick-charging feature serves up an hour of listening in just five minutes, so you'll rarely need to worry about dead earbuds. In our testing, the AirPods Pro's noise cancellation stood up well when compared to pricier noise-canceling headphones, while their Transparency Mode sounds extremely natural, allowing you to comfortably filter in sounds around you when needed. They also offer impressive call quality, even in windy situations, thanks to advanced digital signal processing. The AirPods Pro aren't cheap, but their improved sound and impressive noise-canceling—along with their ultra-convenient design–makes them worth it for those who appreciate a great experience (and are willing to pay for it). Whether you're working from home or hitting the road, these earbuds are a great companion for all your sonic adventures. Pros Active noise cancellation

Silicon tips ensure a more comfortable fit

Easy setup and syncing Cons Sub-par audio quality, given their price

Silicon tips ensure a more comfortable fit

Sony WF-1000XM3 Sony's WF-1000XM3 are essentially the true wireless earbuds version of the WH-1000XM3 headphones, and the apple didn't fall far from the tree. While pricey, the WF-1000XM3 offer whisper-quiet active noise cancellation, clear, detailed sound, and impressive features to boot. Their battery life outdoes the AirPods Pro, offering 6 hours per charge with noise cancellation on, and 8 hours without it. In addition, their accompanying app provides granular control over their noise cancellation and transparency mode, helping you dial in exactly what you want to hear–and what you don't. Downsides of these earbuds include a somewhat obtrusive design (they stick out a fair bit from your ears) and a lack of any real water resistance. The charging case is also a lot bulkier than Apple's. That said, a robust collection of features and brilliant sound quality easily place the WF-1000XM3 among our favorite true wireless earbuds on the market. If you're looking for the premium experience offered by Sony's stellar over-ear model, but in a tiny, wireless design, these are the earbuds you need. Pros Great sound quality

Solid battery life

Excellent noise canceling Cons Not water-resistant

Finicky controls

Solid battery life

Excellent noise canceling Cons Not water-resistant

Sony WH-CH710N The Sony WH-CH710N are positioned as a more affordable set of Sony's flagship WH-1000X series. They're considerably less expensive, but still deliver a lot of the same great features and punch impressively above their weight when it comes to performance, including perfectly respectable noise cancellation. That feature is matched by clear and balanced sound, simple and reliable wireless connection, and a comfortable over-ear form factor. Whether you need to work from home or you're on the go (or plan to be as soon as possible) you won't have to worry about recharging much thanks to a whopping 35-hour battery life. That's 15 hours more than you'll get from Bose's top pairs, and even Apple's shockingly expensive (and shockingly heavy) AirPods Max. These mid-tier cans certainly aren't as premium as the Max, nor can they go toe-to-toe with their pricier siblings, the WH-1000XM4. But for what you're paying, they deliver. That's especially true since you can often find them on sale for less than half of their original MSRP. Though their name won't be winning any awards, the WH-CH710N cancel enough noise to be reliable headphones for work and play, and offer a taste of luxury at a price that's much more manageable than flagship travel cans. Pros Great feature set

Long battery life

Good sound Cons Occasionally uncomfortable

Noise canceling could be better

Long battery life

Good sound Cons Occasionally uncomfortable

Phiaton BT 120NC Like their heavier sibling, the Phiaton BT150, the BT120 NC are designed as a sports product. The BT120 are flexible and light enough to easily forget about while in your ears. Volume and power controls are set on the headset's neckband, making them easy to access. The earbuds ship with a number of sizes of ear tips, allowing for a tight seal to aid in noise cancelation and a precise

Wide variety of ear tips and fins

Good sound quality Cons Neckband design may not appeal to everyone

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Beats is one of the most (in)famous headphone brands around. The Studio 3 Wireless try (mostly successfully) to offer a compromise between the notable bass-forward sound signature for which the brand is known and balanced frequencies above. The active noise cancellation makes a significant dent in both train rumbling and A/C hums alike. The W1 chip also makes pairing nearly instantaneous with any Apple or iOS device. The Studio 3 Wireless headphones are very comfortable in the short term but can squeeze your head and cause immense heat/sweat build-up in the long run. Between the 22-hour battery life, solid noise cancellation, and sleek aesthetic, it's understandable why some people are willing to drop a lot of cash on these headphones, which serve a dual purpose as a pair of headphones and a fashion statement. Pros Balanced sound for Beats cans

Good hum reduction

Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Sennheiser’s PXC-550 noise-canceling headphones offer a slightly lower price than some of the other higher-end headphones on the list without sacrificing quality. What we liked most about these is the sound quality and sleek, light feel. When it comes to sound, the headphones are clear and sharp, even with noise cancelation switched on. When noise cancelation is on, these do a pretty good job of blocking out human sounds, but traffic noise came through, still. But where these really stand out is in comfort. They fit nicely on the head—they fit close, but they’re not tight. With glasses, the cups don’t put too much pressure on frames, something that’s often a big complaint with over-ear headphones. Pros Lightweight

Comfortable

Great sound Cons Unintuitive controls

