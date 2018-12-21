The Best Running Headphones of 2021

Best Overall

Jabra Elite Active 75t

The Jabra Elite Active 75t are a great set of wireless earphones for just about anyone. But they're particularly suitable for folks who spend a lot of time running or working out, thanks to their nimble design and their rugged, IP57-rated dust and water resistance, allowing you to workup a sweat and safely rinse them off after a workout.

The Elite Active 75t offer nearly every major feature you might need, from a finder function so you won't lose track of them to transparency mode, which allows you to hear the world around you so you can stay aware when running in heavy traffic. They even offer relatively potent active noise cancellation (ANC), which helps make these already versatile buds even better as you move from the street to the office.

The Elite Active 75t sound good, though their bass-first sound signature won't be for everyone, and it might take some tinkering in the Sound+ app to find an equalization setting that fits your playlist. Still, their sound performance will satisfy most casual listeners and power users alike—especially for those pounding workouts—and it's bolstered by around 7 hours of battery life per charge (or 5.5 hours with ANC) for your next half marathon. That's especially impressive given their tiny form factor.

Runners also sure to love the Elite Active 75t’s playback controls; they're easy enough to press without needing much force, yet firm enough that they rarely get pressed accidentally. Jabra’s intuitive controls and customization make for one of the best user experiences in the true wireless game.

One small point of caution: Their small size and rigid plastic design isn't a perfect fit for everyone, and they also may wear on those with smaller ears after a few hours—though that's the case with most true wireless earbuds to some degree.

All in all, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are a great pick for folks looking for superb performance, durability, and a well-rounded running mate. In addition, if you don't see the need for your earbuds to be fully submerged in water—and you want to save a few bucks—the Elite 75t earbuds are nearly identical to their cousins, but with a less-rugged IP55 dust/water-resistance rating.

Either way, you'll be getting a great pair of durable earbuds, armed for virtually any scenario (running or otherwise) that you can throw at them.