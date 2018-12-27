The Best Wireless Headphones of 2022

There are more wireless headphones options than ever. In fact, you’ll have a hard time finding headphones that aren’t wireless these days. Thankfully, we’re constantly testing and listening to the latest headphones to find the very best on the market.

We’re confident that the Sony WH-1000XM4 (available at Amazon for $348.00) are the best wireless headphones you can get. They deliver awesome sound, top-notch noise canceling, and they stay comfortable for hours. However, if you can't afford that model, or you're looking for something different, worry not: we've carefully selected the top pick in every major category in our list below.

These are the best wireless headphones we tested, ranked in order:

Best Overall: Sony WH-1000XM4 Best Value: Sony WH-C710N Best Noise Canceling: Sony WH-1000XM5 Best True Wireless: Jabra Elite 85t Best For Workouts: Jabra Elite 7 Active

Credit: Reviewed Sony's WH-1000XM4 are our favorite wireless headphones for their comfort, great sound, and excellent noise-canceling.

Best Overall Sony WH-1000XM4 Battery life: ~30 hours

~30 hours Ambient sound modes: ANC via QN1 chip, Transparency mode

ANC via QN1 chip, Transparency mode Dust/water resistance: No IP rating When it comes to wireless noise canceling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are our top choice. You're not just getting freedom from wires here, but amazing noise cancelation, sound, comfort, and features too. Multiple Reviewed staff used these over a period of months, and all of us absolutely loved them. The WH-1000XM4 are light and comfortable enough that you might just forget they're on your head, and you can tweak their noise canceling and sound profile for elements like barometric pressure, or just to add extra bass. But even without all of the next-gen tech, the XM4 are our favorites because of their robust sound quality: they sound amazing. As is usually the case with our Best Overall products, they’re not the cheapest on the list, but they offer the best combination of price, performance, comfort, and features. They also fold up nicely in their carrying case for frequent flyers who want to bring along a set of cans with excellent noise canceling and sound to match. If you just want the best headphones for your money across categories, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are the best pair we’ve tested. Pros Excellent audio quality

Top-notch noise cancelling

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk Sony's affordable WH-CH710N headphones are our pick for the Best Value you can get in a wireless model.

Best Value Sony WH-CH710N Battery life: Up to 35 hours

Up to 35 hours Ambient sound modes: ANC, Transparency mode

ANC, Transparency mode Dust/water resistance: No IP rating The Sony WH-CH710N headphones are positioned as a more affordable set of Sony's flagship WH-1000X series. They're considerably less expensive, but still deliver a lot of the same great features and punch impressively above their weight when it comes to performance. With the WH-CH710N, you're still getting decent noise-canceling, clear and balanced sound, simple and reliable wireless connection, and a comfortable over-ear form factor. Whether you need to work from home or you're on the go (or plan to be as soon as possible) you won't have to worry about recharging often, thanks to a whopping 35-hour battery life. That's 15 hours more than you'll get from Bose's top pairs, and even Apple's shockingly expensive (and shockingly heavy) AirPods Max. These mid-tier cans certainly aren't as premium as Apple’s Max, nor can they go toe-to-toe with their pricier siblings, the WH-1000XM4. But for what you're paying, they deliver a lot of performance. They cancel enough noise to be reliable headphones for work and play, and offer a taste of luxury at a price that's much more manageable than flagship travel cans. Pros Great feature set

Long battery life

Good sound Cons Occasionally uncomfortable

Credit: Reviewed / Ryan Waniata The Sony WH-1000XM5 deliver excellent noise cancelation paired with stellar sound.

Best Noise Canceling Sony WH-1000XM5 Battery life: 30 hours

30 hours Ambient sound modes: ANC via QN1 and V1 chips, Transparency mode

ANC via QN1 and V1 chips, Transparency mode Dust/water resistance: No IP rating The incredibly comfortable Sony WH-1000XM5 are the next evolution in Sony’s XM1000X series, and their most notable improvement is their top-notch noise canceling. Sony has been at the noise canceling forefront for a few years, as evidenced by the excellent performance of our Best Overall pick—the WH-1000XM4. With dual ANC chips and eight dedicated microphones, the XM5 headphones go a step beyond by adeptly reacting to your environment and blocking out the drones of airplane engines and fans. Even surrounding conversations are filtered out to an impressive degree. While Bose’s QC45 offer similar (if not slightly better) noise canceling performance, the Sony WH-1000XM5 easily outpace them in sound quality. Even right out of the box, the Sony headphones deliver a detailed soundscape with punchy bass and a crisp midrange. Well-balanced mixes shine, with instruments filling their own space and coming through clearly, to the point where details in familiar tracks might pleasantly surprise you. If the pre-tuned EQ isn’t to your liking, the Sony Headphones app allows for custom adjustments to tweak the sound for your ears. The app has a 5-band EQ with saveable presets so you can have choices for different content. Other options include measuring your ears to use with Sony’s 3D Reality Audio system, adjusting the transparency level, and engaging multipoint pairing, just to name a few. The XM5 have a couple downsides. Their design doesn’t allow them to fold inward, which leads to a bulkier case than their predecessor. They also don’t have any water resistance, which would have been a nice addition at their high price (although most similarly-priced ANC headphones are missing water resistance as well). Still, if you want lush sounding headphones with incredible noise canceling, comfort, and features, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the headphones to get. Pros Lush, powerful sound

Top-notch comfort and features

Incredible noise canceling Cons Same battery as XM4

Credit: Reviewed / Ryan Waniata Jabra's Elite 85t are our favorite true wireless earbuds right now.

Best True Wireless Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Battery life: up to 5.5 hours (with ANC), 7 hours (without ANC)

up to 5.5 hours (with ANC), 7 hours (without ANC) Ambient sound modes: ANC, Transparency mode

ANC, Transparency mode Dust/water resistance: IPX4 Jabra’s Elite 85t really have it all: smooth and balanced sound, impressive active noise cancellation (ANC), comprehensive controls, a compact form factor, solid battery life, and a barrel full of other top-flight features. It all adds up to the best wireless earbuds around—whether you pledge your allegiance to Android or iPhone. Perhaps more than any one feature, it’s the open-style design of these earbuds that make them so good. While a more bulbous design means fit isn’t quite as secure as other options in Jabra’s catalog, the Elite 85t's oval ear tips provide a proper seal without plugging up your ears. This means you won’t hear yourself chewing, walking, jogging, etc. in the same way as most earbuds, and yet music and noise-canceling are intimate and effective respectively. That also makes the Elite 85t direct competitors to Apple’s open-style AirPods Pro, but with more features for either side of the mobile aisle, and a more active-ready design to boot. Since they’re device agnostic, you can choose any of the major voice assistants (or none), and they offer all the controls you need (including volume control by default) with a customizable layout. Also customizable are noise cancelation and transparency mode, the latter of which is among the most natural-sounding you’ll hear on the market to keep you aware of your environment in style. The word "natural" keeps coming up when using the Elite 85t, and it's a big key to their success. You can wear them for hours, even when you’re not listening to audio, and never miss a beat thanks to how seamlessly they transition between noise canceling and transparency mode; a few taps of the keys (even while wearing gloves) lets you slide between jamming out in solitude and striking up a conversation. Multipoint connection also makes it easy to switch between fun and work modes. As for downsides, the Elite 85t’s IPX4 water resistance rating means you can splash them, but they’re not as weather-ready as their cousins, the Elite 7 Active or Elite 7 Pro earbuds. The fit is also less stable than what you’ll get in purpose-built workout buds. There’s not much else to complain about, though, as these buds are about as well-rounded as they come. If you can afford their not insignificant cost, you’ll be rewarded with impressive sound, great features, and the best usability on the market. Pros Outstanding features and design

Rich, balanced sound

Credit: Reviewed/Ryan Waniata The comfortable Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds have incredible protection from the elements.

Best For Workouts Jabra Elite 7 Active Battery life: ~8 hours

~8 hours Ambient sound modes: ANC, Transparency mode

ANC, Transparency mode Dust/water resistance: IP57 Thanks to their impressive water and dust resistance, nimble design, and comfortable fit, the Jabra Elite 7 Active are an excellent choice for workout earbuds. Their IP57 rating means they can stand up to even the toughest workouts (and heaviest sweaters), and keep both dust and water away from the important internal electronics. The Jabra Elite 7 Active include all the features you could want in workout earbuds. They have solid noise canceling and transparency mode that lets you hear the environment around you (especially useful when you’re out on a run), there’s a finder function to keep you from losing them, and they even have multipoint pairing so you can easily switch from a video conference call on your computer to your phone as you head out to run. Their sound is a bit on the bright side and could use some EQ tweaking in the app, but overall the audio performance is solid. There’s also an audio personalization sound test in the app to help tune them to your ears. The Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds offer a great overall user experience, superb protection from the elements, and great sound, making them the best workout headphones you can buy. Pros Snug and stable fit

Great battery and waterproofing

Loaded with features Cons So-so default sound

How We Test Wireless Headphones

When testing wireless headphones, we focus on simulating how you might use them every day. We use a mix of real-world and lab testing, including A/B testing of noise cancelation and sound quality. We listen to a variety of test tracks we are intimately familiar with—from classical to jazz, rock, hip-hop, musicals, and more.

For noise canceling performance, we test headphones against one another while using tracks of airplane noise, crowd chatter, and pink noise. All headphones are then put into a scoring rubric to determine an overall ranking that’s as close to objective as possible.

The headphones’ features—such as battery life, app usability, microphone quality, and Bluetooth connectivity—are tested in real-world situations. We listen to them as we work, we take them for our workouts, and we use them during our online work meetings.

We also test the headphones over the long term, updating firmware as new versions become available and testing out new features. Then we update articles based upon our findings.

What You Should Know About Headphones

You've probably seen a bunch of different headphones in your everyday life, but what you may not realize is that headphones, while they have a number of different selling points, are primarily categorized into three types: in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear.

Credit: Reviewed Three popular types of headphones: in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear.

Knowing the basic terminology of modern headphones is the best way to estimate what you need (or want) in a pair of headphones, which will guide you towards deciding how much to spend. Usually, if you have an idea of what style you're looking for, what features you want or need, and how you'll be using your new headphones, you can start to estimate how much you want to spend. It's all about finding which pair is right for you.

How To Choose The Best Wireless Headphones

There are a lot of headphones released each year and parsing through that information can be a difficult and daunting process. Believe us, we know. But there are certain factors we suggest you always look at when determining which pair of headphones is right for you.

Battery life

Having to charge your headphones before every use, or worse yet, before you’re done using them is not ideal. Battery life on earbuds tends to be shorter than over-ear headphones since the batteries need to be smaller, although earbuds can usually be easily recharged in their case. We find that, on a single charge, earbuds tend to last between 7 and 8 hours on average, while headphones can last upwards of 35 hours. The most important thing is that they last longer than you intend to use them during one listening period.

Dust/water resistance

Many headphones (including a few in this guide) feature dust and water resistance indicated by their IP rating, such as IP67. The first number in the IP rating is for dust and the second is for water (if there’s an X in place of a number, the headphones do not have protection against that element). While having a rating of 6 or 7 is great for workout headphones to keep them safe from dust and sweat, a rating of 4 is more than enough for regular day-to-day activities.

Noise cancellation

In a busy and chaotic world, noise canceling headphones have become a near necessity. Whether it’s for traveling across the country on planes or across the city on the subway, staying focused while at the gym, or keeping distractions at bay while working in the office or at home, the quality of noise canceling offered can be a prime consideration. As noise canceling technology has improved, we’re seeing it available on more and more headphones.

Price

Before beginning the process of looking for a new pair of headphones, you should decide on your budget. The headphones with the most bells and whistles will certainly be the more expensive options (usually $300 or more), but there are still plenty of possibilities between $100-200. Or if you’re looking for other wireless options on a budget, you can also check out our guide on the best true wireless headphones under $100.

