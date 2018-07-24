The Best Garden Hoses of 2019

Best Overall

Flexzilla Garden Hose

As we began our several-weeks-long garden hose tests, the Flexzilla quickly emerged as one of our favorites. It manages to be light and flexible without sacrificing durability or performance. This hose moves easily at any range thanks to its lightweight construction and smooth surface. Both the male and female ends of the Flexzilla have comfort grips, while the others we tested had only one or none at all. As its name would imply, it is extremely flexible. That flexibility did lead to a couple of kinks as we pull the hose taut, however, it un-kinked itself after a moment, so the brief kinks didn’t end up being an issue at all.

To test durability, we smacked the connectors of each hose against the concrete three times as hard as we could. While the aluminum fittings of the Flexzilla felt more fragile than the brass ones on some of the other hoses, these held up just as well as any that we tested. The most we could manage was a couple of scuffs. The flexible nature of this hose also made it a breeze to coil and carry from one place to another. As a standard hose, it can’t touch the portability of an expandable hose, but this was definitely the easiest to move (coiled or expanded) of the standard hoses we tested. If you have a smaller yard or need portability above all else, you might prefer the GrowGreen expandable hose instead.

The Flexzilla’s neon green color is easy to spot in any landscape, which could be a positive or negative depending on how you want to use this hose. The color also won’t excessively heat water in the hose to the extent that a darker hose might. The Flexzilla is made from lead-free material, which means it’s safe to drink from, so my kids won’t be ingesting the same toxins I undoubtedly did as a child (Eek!).