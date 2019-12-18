The 10 best subscription boxes to give as gifts

Waiting until the last minute to buy presents is no longer a problem, thanks to the rise of the subscription box. Not only are the popular services perfect for people of all ages and interests but they also don't require any shipping—so you can order them at 11:59 on Christmas Eve if you're really in a pickle. To help you pick the best ones, we've rounded up our top 10 subscription boxes below, from the wildly popular FabFitFun to a box that's just for dogs.

1. For the home cook: Our favorite meal kit delivery service

Rather than get your foodie friends yet another restaurant gift card, get them Home Chef instead. After testing some of the most popular meal kit delivery services out there, we found Home Chef to be the best because it has the highest-quality, freshest ingredients along with easy-to-follow recipes that are perfect for even the most amateur cooks.

Get Home Chef starting at $6.99/meal

2. For the makeup-obsessed: The best beauty box

Makeup is not only one of the most returned gifts (yikes!), it can also get very expensive very fast if you're buying quality products. Enter the number one beauty subscription box: Play! By Sephora. Your giftee will be treated to a plethora of high-end beauty products each month along with in-store perks and helpful tutorials.

Get Play! By Sephora for $10/month

3. For the person who never turns down happy hour: This boozy box

A glass of wine is great. A box of wine is even better. That's what the wino on your list will get with a subscription to Firstleaf. Think of it like a meal kit delivery service, but for wine. We like Firstleaf in particular because it's incredibly convenient (it will arrives right at your giftee's front door) and customizable (their bottles will be selected just for them based on their tastes).

Give a Firstleaf gift card starting at $25

4. For the person who likes to treat themselves: This box that's all over Instagram

Chances are you've heard of FabFitFun—but is it really worth all the hype (and worth buying for your friends or family)? According to our audience development manager, yes. She put the trendy box to the test and loved that the unique curation of products—they're chosen for you based on a quiz—allowed her to try new things that she otherwise wouldn't have, from a Kate Spade lunch tote to a high-end hair straightener.

Get a FabFitFun subscription for $49.99/month

5. For the person who can't live without their morning cup of joe: The number one coffee subscription

"I don't need any more coffee," said no one ever. And fortunately with MistoBox, your giftee will never run out of those precious beans. Chosen as our favorite coffee subscription box, it contains some of the freshest, highest-quality coffee and can be completely customized so the Starbucks addict in your life can pick and choose their favorite flavors and roasts.

Give a MistoBox subscription starting at $10.95

6. For the dog parent: This pup-approved box

We all have that one friend who loves their dog more than they love people. So gifting them something that both they and their pooch will enjoy makes a lot of sense. Like BarkBox, a monthly subscription service that will deliver them a box full of treats, toys, and other assorted goodies for their four-legged fur baby.

Give a BarkBox subscription for $22/month

7. For the mama-to-be: This self-care must-have

Save the onesies and toys for the baby shower. This Christmas, gift expecting moms something for themselves—like the Oh Baby box. One of our editors used it during her own pregnancy and loved the variety of products in each box, from floral bath milk to a trendy "Mama" necklace to a birth plan card.

Get the Oh Baby box from CrateJoy for $35.99/month

8. For the person who loves tea: This box so they can try every flavor

Believe it or not, there are some people who prefer tea over coffee. That's why Sips by exists—and why one of our editors (and resident tea drinker) tried out the delivery service for herself. While she loved the convenience factor, she loved the variety more, saying she was able to try more new tea flavors and types in three months than she had in her whole life before (!!).

Give a Sips by tea subscription box starting at $15

9. For any man: This incredibly popular shaving subscription

If he shaves, he could benefit from this monthly delivery. Dollar Shave Club has such a huge fan following because it will keep your giftee stocked with the sharpest razor blades along with all the bathroom accessories and products he needs for that super close shave he's been striving for. Plus, for you as the gift-_er_, it's incredibly affordable at just one dollar a month for the basic package.

Gift Dollar Shave Club starting at $1/month (+ shipping)

10. For that special someone: The most comfortable underwear you can buy

There are some things you should never skimp on when it comes to quality and comfort—like underwear. If you're still looking for a gift for your significant other, look no further than MeUndies, a service that will deliver high-quality underwear to their home each month. One of our writers swears by them, claiming they're the softest pair of underwear he's ever owned.

Get a MeUndies gift card starting at $25

