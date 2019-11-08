We tested Oprah's favorite things of 2019—here's what's worth buying

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

When it comes to life advice, there are few people we trust more than Oprah. So when we heard that she recently announced her favorite things of 2019, we had to check it out immediately.

And while we agree with most of her general picks—like a trendy pressure cooker, high-quality luggage, and must-have cookware—we don't necessarily agree with her specific products, based on what we've learned from hours of testing in our own labs. Here are 12 of the things from Oprah's list that are worth buying, along with our top recommendations for each.

1. A pressure cooker

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser Of all the Instant Pot models, the Ultra is our favorite.

Oprah's pick: Yedi Houseware Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker

Our pick: Instant Pot Ultra

Pressure cookers are having a moment this year—and for good reason. Here at Reviewed, we're obsessed with the Instant Pot Ultra. It has 10 easy-to-use cook functions (including pressure cook, slow cook, and steam) along with a new high-tech display that shows the progress of your food. And according to Instant Pot, it can have your favorite dishes ready 70 percent faster than traditional cooking methods.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra from Amazon for $105

2. A smart speaker

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar Hey Alexa, what should I buy?

Oprah's pick: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition

Our pick: Amazon Echo (2nd Gen)

Every home (and every person) could benefit from a smart speaker like the 2nd-Generation Amazon Echo, which is our experts' top pick. It has the best sound quality of the ones we tested and also uses far-field voice recognition so Alexa can hear you even when you're in another room.

Get the Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) from Amazon for $69.99

3. A suitcase

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar This suitcase has a built-in charger for your phone.

Oprah's pick: Calpak Luka Carry-On

Our pick: Away Bigger Carry-On

You've likely seen these recognizable hard-shelled suitcases all over Instagram. One of our writers put the trendy Away luggage to the test to find out if it's worth the hype. The verdict? Absolutely. She says not only is it sleek and stylish but it's also incredibly durable and perfect for over-packers, with a spacious interior and powerful compression panel.

Get the Bigger Carry On from Away for $245

4. A cookware set

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar You'll get 2 saucepans, a stockpot, a sauté pan, 2 skillets, and a steamer insert.

Oprah's pick: Hexclad Hybrid Nonstick Cookware

Our pick: Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set

Behind every good cook is an even better set of pots and pans. After testing all different sets—including the wildly popular All Clad—our experts chose Cuisinart as the number one cookware of the year. Made of stainless steel, the pans conduct heat evenly to cook your food better (a.k.a it's not burnt on the outside and raw on the inside) and are very sturdy without being too heavy to handle.

Get the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set from Amazon for $197.99

5. A pair of wireless earbuds

Credit: Reviewed/TJ Donegan AirPods sound much better than their wired counterparts.

Oprah's pick: Beats Powerbeats Pro

Our pick: Apple AirPods

If you haven't hopped on the AirPods bandwagon yet, we highly recommend you do. The iconic white earbuds may look a little ridiculous but their amazing sound quality, long battery life, and comfortable fit more than make up for it. They're also easy to pair (they connect automatically to any of your Apple devices) and have great range.

Get Apple AirPods from Amazon for $164.99

6. A blender

Credit: Reviewed/Kyle Looney You can't go wrong with a KitchenAid.

Oprah's pick: Ninja Foodi Hot & Cold Blender

Our pick: KitchenAid 5-Speed Diamond Blender

We love Ninja's portable blender (the Ninja Fit) but when it comes to full-size blenders, we prefer this one from KitchenAid. With easy-to-use controls and dishwasher-safe parts, it performed exceptionally well at all of our chopping, mixing, and blending tests. Bonus: It comes with a five-year warranty .

Get the KitchenAid 5-Speed Diamond Blender from Amazon for $89.99

7. An espresso machine

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser One vanilla latte, coming right up.

Oprah's pick: De'Longhi Dinamica

Our pick: Nespresso Creatista Plus

A quality espresso machine allows you to make all those fancy coffee drinks at home. Of all the machines we tested, we found this Nespresso one to be the best. It offers a variety of brewing options and its attached frother makes a perfectly foam-topped cup of coffee every time. It's also very intuitive to use and was the only espresso machine we were able to operate without reading the manual.

Get the Nespresso Creatista Plus by Breville from Amazon for $317.91

8. A reusable water bottle

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar Stay hydrated on the go.

Oprah's pick: JewelChic Water Bottle

Our pick: Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle

"I love drinking warm water," said no one ever. That's why so many people—including our own experts—swear by their Hydro Flask water bottles. When we tried one, it kept our water cold and our ice unmelted for over 24 hours. And while it's stainless steel, it won't leave a funky flavor in your beverage and it's light enough to carry around comfortably.

Get the Hydro Flask Standard Mouth with Flex Cap from Amazon for $29.95

9. An electric griddle

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar Cook everything from pancakes to burgers.

Oprah's pick: Wolf Gourmet Precision Electric Griddle

Our pick: Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill and Griddle

We agree with Oprah that an electric griddle is a great buy—but we'd choose this Hamilton Beach one. It has two reversible plates (so you can choose between a flat griddle and a ridged grill) which each have their own heat controls so you can cook multiple things at once. It also has a large surface area that's perfect for big-batch cooking and cooked our food evenly and uniformly.

Get the Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill and Griddle from Amazon for $55.99

10. A Bluetooth speaker

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser It comes in all different colors (including camo!).

Oprah's pick: Sony Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Our pick: JBL Flip 4

There's a lot that we love about this powerful portable speaker, like its incredible sound quality, durable exterior cover, and long battery life. Add to that the fact that it's waterproof and can connect to multiple Bluetooth sources at the same time? We're sold.

Get the JBL Flip 4 from Amazon for $79.95

11. A makeup mirror

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar Put your best face forward.

Oprah's pick: Glamcor Riki Skinny Lighted Mirror

Our pick: DeWeisn Tri-Fold Mirror

Beauty buffs rejoice! Lighted makeup mirrors are the solution to looking your best every day (no more trying to put on foundation in bad lighting, yikes). We chose this tri-fold one as the best makeup mirror of 2019 because it has touch-activated LED lights that mimic natural lighting along with three different magnification options. Plus, it folds up to the size of an iPad so you can easily store it when it's not in use.

Get the DeWeisn Tri-Fold Mirror from Amazon for $23.98

12. A wireless charger

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar No cords required.

Oprah's pick: Courant Catch

Our pick: Yootech X2

A dead phone? No one has time for that. Enter the Yootech X2, which is our current favorite wireless charger. At under $16, it's budget-friendly and charges devices quickly and efficiently. Another fun feature is its double charging coils, so you can charge your device in either landscape or portrait mode.

Get the Yootech X2 Wireless Charging Stand from Amazon for $15.95

